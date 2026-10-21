Chicago leads all NFL backfields in PPR scoring: Bears running backs have combined for 195.9 points, with D’Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai and Roschon Johnson contributing to the total.

Bijan Robinson leads Atlanta with elite rushing efficiency: Robinson has earned a 90.9 PFF rushing grade and averages 4.72 yards after contact per attempt, both first among qualifying running backs.

Detroit and Kansas City rely on standout producers: Jahmyr Gibbs accounts for 91.6% of the Lions‘ backfield PPR points, while Kenneth Walker III supplies 85.1% of the Chiefs' total.

Chicago’s running backs have accumulated the most combined PPR points, followed by Atlanta, the Rams, Detroit and Kansas City. Their production has ranged from contributions across a committee to backfields dominated by one standout player.

These totals cover games completed before Week 6 Monday Night Football. All rushing metric rankings below use a minimum of 70 attempts, a threshold met by 24 running backs.

1. Chicago Bears running backs: 195.9 PPR points

Chicago’s backfield has combined for 795 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, adding 31 receptions for 254 yards. Three players have contributed meaningfully to the total.

D’Andre Swift has supplied 107.8 points, with 398 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns and 18 receptions for 140 yards. He has forced 16 missed tackles as a runner, tying for 12th among qualifying backs, although his 63.2 rushing grade ranks 19th.

Kyle Monangai has generated 59.3 points across four appearances, rushing for 324 yards and three touchdowns. He has earned a 74.4 rushing grade and averaged 3.75 yards after contact per attempt, although his 60 carries have left him below the ranking threshold.

Roschon Johnson has added 28.8 points, including eight catches for 75 yards. Swift has accounted for 55.0% of Chicago’s scoring, the smallest leading-player share among these five backfields.

2. Atlanta Falcons running backs: 181.6 PPR points

Atlanta’s running backs have produced 852 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns and another touchdown through the air. Bijan Robinson has led with 128.5 points, backed by outstanding efficiency.

Robinson has accumulated 641 yards on 111 carries and earned an elite 90.9 rushing grade, first among qualifying backs. His 4.72 yards after contact per attempt also ranks first, while his 24 missed tackles forced rank fourth.

He has supplemented that rushing production with 20 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Brian Robinson has contributed 53.1 points through 211 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns and five receptions for 30 yards. His four rushing scores have matched Bijan’s total despite receiving fewer than half as many carries, 53 to 111.

Bijan has generated the broader production, while touchdowns have supplied 24 of Brian’s 53.1 points.

3. Los Angeles Rams running backs: 176.8 PPR points

The Rams’ backfield has caught 40 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns, the most receiving volume among these five groups. It has also produced 635 rushing yards and five rushing scores.

Kyren Williams has contributed 121.0 points, with 393 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns and 30 receptions for 217 yards and another score.

He has earned an 81.7 rushing grade, sixth among qualifying backs. His 23 missed tackles forced have ranked fifth, while his 3.44 yards after contact per attempt have ranked seventh.

Blake Corum has added 52.4 points through 223 rushing yards, nine receptions for 91 yards and two total touchdowns. He has forced eight missed tackles as a runner and earned a 69.9 rushing grade across 47 attempts.

Williams has accounted for 68.4% of the group’s points, combining substantial receiving involvement with the largest share of its rushing production.

4. Detroit Lions running backs: 170.0 PPR points

Jahmyr Gibbs has generated 155.7 points across five appearances, accounting for 91.6% of Detroit’s backfield total.

He has rushed for 504 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 27 catches for 243 yards and two receiving scores. His 81.6 rushing grade ranks seventh among qualifying backs, while his 32 missed tackles forced rank second.

Gibbs has also earned a 91.0 receiving grade and averaged 2.06 yards per route run without dropping a pass. That combination has given him several ways to accumulate fantasy points alongside his nine touchdowns.

Sione Vaki has contributed the remaining 14.3 points through 51 rushing yards and four catches for 52 yards. Detroit’s top-five finish reflects Gibbs’ individual production more than contributions from multiple fantasy options.

5. Kansas City Chiefs running backs: 162.1 PPR points

Kenneth Walker III has driven Kansas City’s production with 138.0 points in five appearances. He has rushed for 665 yards and six touchdowns, adding 14 receptions for 95 yards and two more scores.

His 89.9 rushing grade ranks third among qualifying backs. He has led that group with 42 missed tackles forced and averaged 4.40 yards after contact per attempt, second behind Bijan Robinson.

Emmett Johnson has added 22.4 points. His seven catches for 92 yards have come with a 90.3 receiving grade and 2.36 yards per route run, though those figures come from just 39 routes.

Walker has supplied 85.1% of the group’s scoring. Kansas City and Detroit have produced more concentrated scoring, while Chicago’s leading total has come from more substantial contributions across its backfield.