Keaton Mitchell aligns with a premium offensive archetype: With Mike McDaniel running the offense in Los Angeles, Mitchell profiles as a direct statistical match for the explosive, speed-based role De'Von Achane thrived in under McDaniel in Miami.

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It can be difficult, but not impossible, to find someone who can help your fantasy team in the last few rounds of the draft. Typically, these players don’t end up working out and end up getting released for the top waiver wire candidates.

However, there are a few players worth taking a chance on. That’s true either because their odds of panning out are higher than most people think, or if, in the small chance they work out, it could happen in a significant way. These are the players you should be considering once you reach the end of your fantasy draft.

A player’s average draft position listed is a consensus from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! for where the player is picked on average in a 12-team, redraft league.

Last updated: Tuesday, Sept. 1

Okonkwo spent the last four seasons as the Tennessee Titans‘ lead receiving tight end. He posted a ridiculous 2.62 yards per route run as a rookie, the second-best mark for any tight end with at least 150 routes in the last four seasons. He's also been a top-20 tight end by PFF grade.

Okonkwo has averaged 1.46 yards per route run over the last four years, which is tied for 10th-best among tight ends with at least 1,000 routes. Where he's really stood out is his play after the catch. His 5.8 yards after the catch per catch are tied for third-best among tight ends, behind George Kittle and Jonnu Smith.

While he's been good enough on a per-route basis to be a high-end TE2, Okonkwo hasn't run enough routes, and he hasn't scored enough touchdowns. He's finished at TE21 each of the last three seasons. Okonkwo has scored only eight touchdowns in four seasons, in part because the Titans' offense hasn't reached the end zone as much as other teams. While Okonkwo sports the 19th-most routes for a tight end over the last four years, he’s run the 40th-most routes within the 5-yard line, and he’s garnered only two targets in those situations.

The Washington Commanders signed Okonkwo to a three-year, $27 million contract in free agency, investing more in him than any skill player outside of Terry McLaurin. He replaces Zach Ertz, who ended last season on injured reserve, while John Bates will be the primary blocking tight end, and Ben Sinnott is expected to take more of an H-back role. Ertz was TE7 as recently as 2024 in Washington's offense.