- Jahmyr Gibbs takes the top spot: The Detroit Lions running back ranks ahead of Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, thanks to the consistently good play of the Lions' offense.
- Chaos outside of the top 20: More than one-third of NFL teams are expected to use either a two- or three-man backfield rotation, creating uncertainty for several running backs outside the top 20 and leaving room for significant movement in the rankings throughout the offseason.
- Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.
This cheat sheet is specifically for redraft PPR leagues.
Last updated: Friday, July 10