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Fantasy Football Running Back Cheat Sheet: Printable RB draft rankings
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Chaos outside of the top 20: More than one-third of NFL teams are expected to use either a two- or three-man backfield rotation, creating uncertainty for several running backs outside the top 20 and leaving room for significant movement in the rankings throughout the offseason.
  • Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.
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This cheat sheet is specifically for redraft PPR leagues.

Last updated: Friday, July 10

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