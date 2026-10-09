Running back workloads drive upside: Jonathan Taylor scored 49.6 PPR points in Berlin in 2025, rushing for 244 yards and three touchdowns while adding 42 receiving yards.

Receiving volume provides a reliable scoring path: De'Von Achane scored 21.5 PPR points without a touchdown in Madrid, while Tyler Warren produced 17.9 points on eight receptions in Berlin.

Touchdown distribution creates major differences: Matthew Stafford threw five touchdowns against Jacksonville in London in 2025, but Rams running back Kyren Williams finished with just 8.5 PPR points.

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International games add another consideration to fantasy lineup decisions.

Travel, unfamiliar stadiums and extraordinary kickoff times can make an overseas matchup feel less predictable, but these games have produced both substantial fantasy returns and disappointing performances.

For PPR managers, the useful question is how a player’s opportunities translate into points. Carries, receiving involvement, touchdown chances and the opposing defense give us more to work with than the host city alone.

The historical schedule contains very different offensive environments. Indianapolis and New England combined for just 16 points in Frankfurt in Week 10 of 2023, while Philadelphia and Green Bay combined for 63 in Sao Paulo in Week 1 of 2024.

Those results illustrate the range, but they cannot establish a travel effect: the teams, quarterbacks, matchups and seasons were different. A review of international games should inform lineup decisions, but don't treat every trip abroad as the same fantasy situation.

Jonathan Taylor’s performance against Atlanta in Berlin in Week 10 of 2025, provides a clear example of the upside. Taylor rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for another 42 yards, scoring 49.6 PPR points.

His 32 carries gave him an enormous workload, and his performance was exceptional beyond the box score. Taylor earned an 86.6 rushing grade, forced seven missed tackles and gained 205 rushing yards after contact. His workload and rushing efficiency combined to produce an exceptional fantasy result.

Jonathan Taylor: 2025 game grades Grades After Contact WK OPP ATT YDS YPA TD OFF RUN POS% NEG% YCO YCO/A MTF 1 MIA 18 71 3.9 0 64.7 58.5 17.3% 0.0% 41 2.3 2 2 DEN 25 165 6.6 0 73.3 70.6 18.2% 1.5% 135 5.4 8 3 TEN 17 102 6.0 3 70.8 77.1 17.8% 2.2% 85 5.0 6 4 LA 17 76 4.5 0 73.2 75.4 15.1% 0.0% 49 2.9 4 5 LV 17 66 3.9 3 51.0 55.7 16.3% 4.1% 36 2.1 2 6 ARZ 21 123 5.9 1 69.5 72.3 22.2% 1.9% 76 3.6 2 7 LAC 16 94 5.9 3 70.7 71.0 21.2% 0.0% 50 3.1 4 8 TEN 12 153 12.8 2 91.1 90.8 25.0% 2.5% 123 10.3 7 9 PIT 14 45 3.2 0 63.0 68.6 11.3% 1.6% 44 3.1 6 10 ATL 32 244 7.6 3 77.8 86.6 28.6% 7.1% 205 6.4 7 12 KC 16 58 3.6 0 64.5 69.7 15.2% 2.2% 29 1.8 2 13 HST 21 85 4.0 0 57.1 61.6 17.0% 3.8% 48 2.3 2 14 JAX 21 74 3.5 1 42.0 48.0 13.5% 9.6% 53 2.5 4 15 SEA 25 87 3.5 0 55.2 53.3 17.6% 0.0% 61 2.4 2 16 SF 16 46 2.9 1 69.6 71.5 18.9% 1.9% 27 1.7 4 17 JAX 21 70 3.3 1 70.6 72.9 21.6% 2.0% 46 2.2 3 18 HST 14 26 1.9 0 64.9 62.8 17.6% 0.0% 28 2.0 3 TOT IND 323 1,585 4.9 18 78.1 83.5 18.6% 2.5% 1,136 3.5 68

The same game also showed why a productive environment does not guarantee a strong result for every starter. Bijan Robinson finished with 10.8 PPR points, while Tyler Allgeier scored 17.7 after rushing for two touchdowns. Robinson had more carries, but Allgeier collected the scoring opportunities and also earned his best PFF rushing grade of the season (80.1).

For fantasy managers, that contrast puts the focus on backfield distribution and touchdown access. A player can have a substantial role in a competitive game and still disappoint when a teammate finishes the drives.

Saquon Barkley’s Eagles debut in Brazil offers another example of substantial opportunity translating into production. Against Green Bay in Week 1 of 2024, Barkley rushed 24 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 23 yards and another score. His involvement as both a runner and receiver gave Philadelphia several ways to use him near the end zone. It is a useful historical reminder that an international assignment does not remove an established starter’s upside when the offense continues to feature him.

Receiving involvement also provides a route to strong PPR production without a touchdown. In Madrid against the Washington Commanders in Week 11 of 2025, De’Von Achane scored 21.5 PPR points. Achane rushed for 120 yards and caught five passes for 45 yards without scoring a touchdown.

Those receptions and receiving yards contributed 9.5 points to his total. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa finished with 6.8 fantasy points after throwing for 171 yards without a touchdown. The same offense supported a strong running back performance and a disappointing quarterback return.

Reception premiums matter at tight end, too. Tyler Warren caught eight passes for 99 yards in Indianapolis’ Berlin game, producing 17.9 PPR points without scoring. Kyle Pitts benefited from concentrated passing-game opportunities against the Jets in London in Week 5 of 2021.

With Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage sidelined, Pitts caught nine of his 10 targets for 119 yards and a touchdown, earning a 91.1 overall PFF grade. These are useful examples of why receiving opportunity deserves close attention when evaluating the position overseas.

Touchdowns can produce a similarly strong result from fewer catches. George Kittle scored 24.4 PPR points against Arizona in Mexico City in Week 11 of 2022, catching four passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

The result was excellent, but its construction differed from Warren’s touchdown-free performance. When choosing between tight ends, managers should consider how much of the projection depends on receptions and how much depends on reaching the end zone. An international venue provides no reason to abandon that distinction.

Quarterbacks retain substantial upside, as well. Matthew Stafford scored 27.4 fantasy points against Jacksonville in London in Week 7 of 2025 despite throwing for only 182 yards. Five passing touchdowns drove the result.

Stafford earned an 81.9 passing grade, with four big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays on 34 dropbacks. Davante Adams caught three of those touchdowns and finished with 26.5 PPR points despite recording only 35 receiving yards. Those were outstanding returns, heavily influenced by touchdown production.

That passing success did not lift every Rams starter. Kyren Williams finished the same game with 8.5 PPR points, recording 54 rushing yards and two catches for 11 yards without a touchdown.

Stafford also experienced a very different international outing in Melbourne in Week 1 of 2026, throwing for 155 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Neither result isolates the effect of travel. They reinforce the need to evaluate the individual matchup and likely distribution of opportunities before assuming that an international game will benefit or hurt an entire offense.

Melbourne also supplied a productive receiving example. Mike Evans caught six of seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown against the Rams, finishing with 16.9 PPR points and an 80.5 receiving grade. He secured all three of his contested targets, including his touchdown.

The fantasy total tells managers what the performance delivered, while the grade and charting add context about how he earned it. Using both helps keep a single box score from becoming the entire assessment of a player. For upcoming international games, start with the player’s expected workload and the matchup. For running backs, examine receiving involvement and who gets the scoring opportunities.

At wide receiver and tight end, prioritize routes and targets, then assess touchdown potential. Meanwhile, for quarterbacks, consider passing efficiency, pressure and rushing contribution.