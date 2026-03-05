Fantasy Football: Free agency primer — best IDP landing spots

The linebacker position becomes a massive need (again) for a lot of teams heading into free agency: With the likes of high-volume 2025 contributors such as Alex Singleton, Bobby Wagner, Devin White, and Kaden Elliss all pending free agents, there should be a lot of IDP shifts heading into 2026.



Trey Hendrickson will be the prime target for teams in need, though there are at least several others who can be IDP-relevant. Unlock your edge with PFF+: Access Premium Stats, dominate fantasy with in-season tools and projections and make smarter bets with the new PFF Player Prop Tool. Get 25% off your PFF+ annual subscription with code PFFFANTASYPODCAST25.

NFL free agency is right around the corner, so there will be a flurry of signings as players join new teams, potentially greatly affecting the fantasy football IDP landscape along the way. Before that happens, it’s good to have a grasp on which situations are more ideal for fantasy purposes and which teams have the biggest needs.

Below are each team's defensive position rankings, showing how much 2025 usage they are slated to lose at each position in free agency.

Linebackers

This chart highlights the teams with the highest expected percentage of available linebacker snaps from the 2025 season. The chart includes the percentage of vacated snaps and how those pending free-agent snaps were allocated on each team this past season.

Top linebacker landing spots

Edge Defenders

This chart highlights the teams with the highest expected percentage of available edge defender snaps from the 2025 season. The chart includes the percentage of vacated snaps and how those pending free-agent snaps were allocated on each team this past season.

Top edge defender landing spots

Dan Quinn’s Washington Commanders need pass-rush production after relying on Jacob Martin, Von Miller and Preston Smith for well over 200 defensive snaps each – all set to hit free agency this offseason. Dorance Armstrong will return from injury and is likely set to play a ton, though there will still be a significant need for Washington to add at the position this offseason.

The Tennessee Titans made a trade to add Jermaine Johnson to their edge group, helping the situation at least a little, though they’ll still need help as Robert Saleh looks to bolster his new team’s pass rush and potentially draw a top free agent at the position.

The Miami Dolphins’ top two edge defenders from this past season are no longer on the team with Bradley Chubb released and Jaelan Phillips traded midseason. There’s going to be a reliance on Chop Robinson in Year 3 and potentially another key name still to be added.

The Cincinnati Bengals will also have a major need at edge with Trey Hendrickson officially departing the team and a glaring lack of pass rush without him this past season. If they make a splash at the position, then there would certainly be IDP value from that new lead edge spot.

Defensive Tackles

This chart highlights the teams with the highest expected percentage of available defensive tackle snaps from the 2025 season. The chart includes the percentage of vacated snaps and how those pending free-agent snaps were allocated on each team this past season.

Top defensive tackle landing spots

The Houston Texans are currently on track to lose five interior defensive linemen to free agency who played at least 100 defensive snaps in 2025, including Sheldon Rankins (705), Tim Settle (383) and Denico Autry (240), though there aren’t many high-end DT options available this free agency period.

Much like with Houston, the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers are set to lose two of their top three snap contributors at the position this past season, creating a significant need heading into free agency.

Safeties

This chart highlights the teams with the highest expected percentage of available safety snaps from the 2025 season. The chart includes the percentage of vacated snaps and how those pending free-agent snaps were allocated on each team this past season.

Top safety landing spots

Every safety that contributed defensive snaps to the 2025 Chicago Bears is set to hit the open market, creating a massive need for the team at that position, where both starters (Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker) found fantasy success last season.

Reed Blankenship has occupied the Philadelphia Eagles’ deep safety role for the past three seasons and is now set to depart in free agency. While there’s a need, that role doesn’t guarantee great weekly IDP production.

Coby Bryant played nearly exclusively deep (78%) for the Seattle Seahawks this past season and is set to depart. Julian Love and Nick Emmanwori’s roles might change slightly from this past season, depending on whether the team brings in another viable starting option.

Nick Cross played a very IDP-friendly role for the Indianapolis Colts the past two seasons, including playing 50% of his snaps in the box in 2025, which could create a prime IDP landing spot for an experienced strong safety this free agency period.

Cornerbacks

This chart highlights the teams with the highest expected percentage of available cornerback snaps from the 2025 season. The chart includes the percentage of vacated snaps and how those pending free-agent snaps were allocated on each team this past season.

Top cornerback landing spots