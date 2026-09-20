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Every player below (and more) is in the new PFF Waiver Wire Tool, which takes the advice from this article and tailors it to your specific league.

Sync your Sleeper, Yahoo! or ESPN league, and anyone already rostered disappears from the list, so you only see players you can actually add. No synced league? Filter by roster percentage to cut the names who won't be sitting on your wire anyway. From there, you can narrow by position, by matchup or by PFF Tags like Great Matchup, Season-long and Handcuff. Click any player for the analysis you'll read below, plus matchup data, recent stats and a look at his upcoming schedule.

Synced leagues also get the Waiver Cheat Sheet, which puts your roster side by side with everything available in either weekly or rest-of-season order. If a player in yellow ranks above someone you planned to start, that's your move. The tool refreshes early every Monday and updates throughout the week as players get scooped up and injuries create new options. Try it here.

Jump to a position group:

QB | RB | WR | TE

Quarterback

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (Rostered in 44.3% of leagues on ESPN)

Love was a late-round sleeper option heading into fantasy drafts. He has graded well in the past, but his problem has been volume. The Packers have been a run-first offense, so Love hasn’t passed enough to be a consistent fantasy starter. He also doesn’t run the ball very often, which gives him a lower floor than other quarterbacks. However, with star running back Josh Jacobs now on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, the Packers could become a more pass-heavy team.

Love threw the ball 42 times in Week 1, which produced 387 passing yards and two touchdowns. While there are plenty of quarterbacks available on the waiver wire who had big Week 1 performances, everyone else either faced worse defenses or needed more volume to reach their numbers. That makes Love the best option for anyone looking for a long-term quarterback.

He is also potentially the best option for anyone looking for a quarterback for Week 2. The Packers play the Jets, who allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season. The Jets made several changes this offseason and shut down Cam Ward in Week 1, but Love will be a much more difficult test for this new-look defense.

Young delivered one of the best performances of his career Sunday, completing 23 of 37 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns while adding another touchdown on the ground. There is a chance Young has genuinely improved and can continue producing as a top-10 fantasy quarterback going forward.

However, it’s worth noting that Young faced a beat-up Chicago Bears defense. The secondary was without Kyler Gordon, Coby Bryant and Xavier Woods, all of whom would play significant roles if healthy. That left Chicago with Jaylon Johnson, two rookies and two players who were backups last season as its top five defensive backs. There is a real chance this ends up being Young’s most favorable matchup of the season.