A big game in store for the Cleveland Browns‘ passing attack: The Browns have a fine matchup against the Tennessee Titans, which could lead to a lot of points by Deshaun Watson and KC Concepcion Jr.

Injured receivers open the door to other targets: DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks and Emeka Egbuka are among the receivers who have been ruled out this week. The players who will see an uptick in targets are among the top options to add this week.

Every player below — and plenty more — is in the new PFF Waiver Wire Tool, which turns this article's analysis into waiver-wire recommendations tailored to your league.

If you sync your Sleeper, Yahoo! or ESPN league, any player already rostered will disappear from the player pool, so you see only the players you can actually add. If you haven't synced your league, you can filter by roster percentage to cut players who won't be sitting on your wire anyway.

From there, you can narrow by position, matchup or PFF Tags like Great Matchup, Season-long and Handcuff. Click any player to read the analysis you'll read below, plus matchup data, recent stats and a look at his upcoming schedule.

Synced leagues also get the Waiver Cheat Sheet, which puts your roster side by side with everything available in either weekly or rest-of-season order. If a player in yellow ranks above someone you planned to start, that's your move. The tool refreshes early every Monday and updates throughout the week as players get scooped up and injuries create new options. Try it today!

Jump to a position group:

Quarterback

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns (Rostered in 15.2% of ESPN leagues)

Ideally, every fantasy manager who needed a quarterback this week has already added one, as C.J. Stroud, Kyler Murray and Aaron Rodgers were the top options, and all three are now rostered in most leagues.

Watson is one of three quarterbacks available on the waiver wire who are starting this week and have averaged at least 15.0 fantasy points per game this season. None has a great matchup, but Watson has the best of the group against the Tennessee Titans. Fantasy quarterbacks haven’t scored many points against Tennessee because opposing teams can typically build a lead and run the ball throughout the second half. However, the Titans have a 53.6 PFF team coverage grade, so quarterbacks can take advantage of their defense when needed.

Considering how much the Browns’ running game has struggled this season, Cleveland should rely on the passing game more than most teams, giving Watson enough volume to be a viable fantasy option.

Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens (Rostered in 3.4% of ESPN leagues)

For the second straight week, there was some optimism that Lamar Jackson would play, but he was once again ruled out late in the week. That leaves Huntley widely available.

The Bengals have gone from being a great matchup for quarterbacks to an average one, so Huntley is only a low-end QB2 this week. Still, he is a better option than other widely available quarterbacks, such as Tanner McKee, Malik Willis and Cam Ward. McKee is missing his top two wide receivers, while Willis and Ward face difficult matchups.