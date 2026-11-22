Target the Tennessee Titans‘ passing game: Cam Ward and the Titans‘ offense have improved in recent weeks, and they face a Dallas Cowboys team that could force them into a high-scoring game.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt should be back: The Washington Commanders‘ leading rusher is expected to be activated from injured reserve Monday. Even if he isn't, a solid alternative is even more widely available.

All Mike Gesicki does is score touchdowns: If you need a tight end this week, your best bet may be to bank on another touchdown from Gesicki.

Every player below—and plenty more—is in the new PFF Waiver Wire Tool, which turns this article's analysis into waiver-wire recommendations tailored to your league.

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From there, you can narrow by position, matchup or PFF Tags like Great Matchup, Season-long and Handcuff. Click any player to see the analysis below, plus matchup data, recent stats and a look at his upcoming schedule.

Synced leagues also get the Waiver Cheat Sheet, which puts your roster side by side with everything available in either weekly or rest-of-season order. If a player in yellow ranks above someone you planned to start, that's your move. The tool refreshes early every Monday and updates throughout the week as players get scooped up and injuries create new options. Try it today!

Jump to a position group:

Quarterback

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (Rostered in 34.6% of ESPN leagues)

Ward has delivered his two best fantasy performances of the season over his past two games. Most recently, he completed 28 of 39 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns while adding 39 rushing yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In Week 8, he completed 26 of 40 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. He has accomplished this despite being without first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate.

Not only has Ward played better recently than any other quarterback available on the waiver wire, but he also has the most favorable upcoming schedule. This week, the Titans face the Dallas Cowboys, who just allowed 46 points to the San Francisco 49ers. Tennessee has a tougher matchup against Jacksonville after that, although Ward just scored 20 fantasy points against the Jaguars. The Titans then face the Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders, giving Ward another month of favorable matchups. That makes him the best option for fantasy managers looking for a quarterback this week or a longer-term solution.

Jacoby Brissett, Baltimore Ravens (Rostered in 17.7% of ESPN leagues)

If you're in a deeper league and need a quarterback this week, your options are limited. Only six quarterbacks are starting this week and are available in at least 80% of ESPN leagues. The only one with a favorable matchup is Baker Mayfield, but he is questionable this week. He appears set to start but carries a greater risk than most of leaving the game early. Geno Smith is another option, but he's dealing with multiple injuries at wide receiver. Every other option has started no more than two games with his current team.

That leaves Brissett as the best remaining option, almost by default. He has a strong supporting cast led by Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, a willingness to run the ball and a favorable matchup against the Carolina Panthers. He threw for 340 yards in his first game with Baltimore, although it took him 49 attempts to reach that mark. He is a midrange QB2 this week.