Jordyn Tyson could be poised for a breakout: The New Orleans Saints' early first-round pick made his NFL debut last week and is expected to see an increased workload in a more favorable matchup this week.

Dylan Sampson could benefit from a negative game script: The Cleveland Browns running back has seen significant receiving volume, particularly when Cleveland is playing from behind. With the Browns entering this week's matchup against the Houston Texans as underdogs, Sampson could be in line for another target-heavy outing.

Every player below — and plenty more — can be found in the new PFF Waiver Wire Tool, which turns the analysis from this article into waiver-wire recommendations tailored to your specific league.

If you sync your Sleeper, Yahoo! or ESPN league, any player already rostered will disappear from the player pool, so you see only the players you can actually add. If you haven't synced your league, you can filter by roster percentage to cut players who won't be sitting on your wire anyway.

From there, you can then narrow by position, by matchup or by PFF Tags like Great Matchup, Season-long and Handcuff. Click any player for the analysis you'll read below, plus matchup data, recent stats and a look at his upcoming schedule.

Synced leagues also get the Waiver Cheat Sheet, which puts your roster side by side with everything available in either weekly or rest-of-season order. If a player in yellow ranks above someone you planned to start, that's your move. The tool refreshes early every Monday and updates throughout the week as players get scooped up and injuries create new options. Try it today!

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers (Rostered in 37.2% of ESPN leagues)

Among the 26 remaining starting quarterbacks this week, 13 are averaging at least 18.5 fantasy points per game. Twelve of them are the top 12 remaining options, while the other is Kirk Cousins, who joined the Vikings via trade in the middle of the week. If you don't have one of those 12 quarterbacks on your roster, Rodgers is the next-best option.

Rodgers is one of four remaining starters averaging between 15.5 and 18.5 fantasy points per game. All four have favorable matchups this week, with Rodgers facing the Cincinnati Bengals. He gets the nod over the other options through a process of elimination. Matthew Stafford is playing without Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in a game where the Rams could lean on the run. Deshaun Watson is starting, but he could be benched for Shedeur Sanders, who played well last week, if he struggles. Drew Lock is the other option, but he has a smaller sample of success this season.

Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks (Rostered in 17.5% of ESPN leagues)

Sam Darnold missed Week 9 with quadriceps and rib injuries and has been ruled out for Week 10. Lock started in Darnold's place, completing 19 of 28 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown while adding 16 rushing yards on five carries. That amounted to just 12.6 fantasy points, but it was one of the best performances among quarterbacks available on the waiver wire.

The Seahawks face the Las Vegas Raiders, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Each of the last seven quarterbacks to face Las Vegas has scored at least two touchdowns. Every quarterback outside of Tyler Shough has averaged at least 7.0 yards per attempt.

The main reason Lock isn't the top option is that he was limited in practice all week with right elbow and oblique injuries. The fact that he wasn't given a game-day injury designation is encouraging, but he remains at greater risk of leaving the game early due to injury.