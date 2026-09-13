Michael Mayer takes over for Brock Bowers: Mayer was a borderline fantasy starter last season when Bowers was injured, and with Bowers out again, he starts the season with a great matchup.

Tyler Shough becomes available: Some fantasy managers have dropped Shough to pick up a player at a different position, leaving Shough more available than he was at the start of the week.

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Every player below (and more) is in the new PFF Waiver Wire Tool, which takes the advice from this article and tailors it to your specific league.

Sync your Sleeper, Yahoo! or ESPN league, and anyone already rostered disappears from the list, so you only see players you can actually add. No synced league? Filter by roster percentage to cut the names who won't be sitting on your wire anyway. From there, you can narrow by position, by matchup or by PFF Tags like Great Matchup, Season-long and Handcuff. Click any player for the analysis you'll read below, plus matchup data, recent stats and a look at his upcoming schedule.

Synced leagues also get the Waiver Cheat Sheet, which puts your roster side by side with everything available in either weekly or rest-of-season order. If a player in yellow ranks above someone you planned to start, that's your move. The tool refreshes early every Monday and updates throughout the week as players get scooped up and injuries create new options. Try it here.

Jump to a position group:

QB | RB | WR | TE

Quarterback

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints (Rostered in 47.2% of leagues on ESPN)

Shough flashed as a rookie, averaging 17.6 PPR points per game as a starter with a strong blend of passing and rushing volume, but that production came against a soft schedule, with the Saints leaning heavily on him amid injuries and a thin supporting cast. New Orleans added Travis Etienne and rookie Jordyn Tyson, who is currently injured. The new pieces should help his efficiency, though they may also tilt the offense toward more rushing. The likeliest outcome is mild regression even with better weapons, with real upside if it all clicks.

He is probably better off on fantasy benches most weeks, but he is an option for anyone who needs a quarterback in Week 1. He faces a Detroit Lions defense that will be without starting safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, both of whom open the season on the PUP list. Detroit allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season, and the Saints will likely need to throw often to keep up with the Lions' offense.

He shouldn't be in starting lineups in most single-quarterback leagues, but among the quarterbacks who are widely available, he is the best option of the group.