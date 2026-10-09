Undefeated through four weeks: A superflex dynasty team drafted largely by PFF's Live Draft Assistant is 4-0 with 692.94 fantasy points, second most in its 10-team league.

Strong early-round production: Trey McBride ranks as the overall TE1, while Jonathan Taylor and Kyren Williams have combined for 179.9 fantasy points.

Late-round quarterback value: Tyler Shough has scored 95.1 fantasy points, ranking third among quarterbacks, despite spending the first three weeks on the bench.

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Before the season, I selected Lamar Jackson at 1.09 and put the rest of my superflex dynasty draft largely in the hands of PFF’s Live Draft Assistant. Four weeks later, the team is 4-0 and alone atop the standings (though we now have Jackson’s injury concerns to contend with). I’m resisting the urge to order a championship ring, but the experiment has certainly passed its first test.

Through four weeks, the PFF-drafted team has scored 692.94 points, second most in the 10-team league, for an average of 173.24 per week. There has been some good fortune, too: Week 1 brought a win by just 0.88 points, while 1.74 points decided Week 4.

Breaking down the team

For context, this is a superflex league that awards one point per reception, an additional half-point per reception for tight ends and several other scoring bonuses. That matters when evaluating the assistant’s decision to spend a third-round pick on Trey McBride, who has become a cornerstone of the team and currently ranks as the overall TE1.

McBride's weekly scores of 24.5, 18.1, 16.5 and 10.1 in standard PPR scoring (without the tight end premium) show why paying for that volume made sense. I’ve had one fewer lineup spot to agonize over each week.

The exciting part is that the Arizona Cardinals tight end still has room to grow. Although he leads the position in fantasy scoring, McBride currently has a solid, if unspectacular, 68.4 overall PFF grade. That ranks 12th among 15 qualifying tight ends. The encouraging part, though, is his sheer volume.

McBride has 43 targets, the most among tight ends and fourth most among tight ends and wide receivers combined. He is also tied for first among tight ends in red-zone targets.

Jonathan Taylor and Kyren Williams have justified their second- and fifth-round selections, respectively. Taylor has supplied 88.2 fantasy points, topping 20 in three of four games, while rushing for 353 yards and six touchdowns.

Like McBride, Taylor has earned a solid yet unspectacular PFF rushing grade of 68.9. The Indianapolis Colts running back has forced just seven missed tackles this season, ranking 21st among 30 qualifying backs. If he can add a little more wiggle to his game, his fantasy production could climb even higher.

Williams has produced 91.7 fantasy points, including 36.7 in Week 4. His 21 receptions for 173 yards provide another source of production when the rushing touchdowns aren’t there. His 25 targets rank second among NFL running backs, trailing only Jahmyr Gibbs (26).

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins looks like another excellent return on investment. The seventh-round fantasy selection has delivered 70-plus points, with his weekly output climbing from 8.9 to 14.5, 21.0 and 26.7. So far, the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver has racked up 401 receiving yards and earned a 91.3 overall PFF grade, second among qualifying receivers. That production, after spending early picks on a quarterback, two running backs and a tight end, has helped hold the roster together.

There are useful options further down the receiving corps, too. Michael Wilson, drafted at 10.09, has accumulated 56.8 points and ranks as the WR15, while 15th-round pick Denzel Boston has added 55.4 points and currently sits at WR17.

0.00 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 Yards / Route Run 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% Target % · Slot AVG AVG Smith-Njigba Higgins Lamb Olave London Washington McMillan Chase Wilson Pickens Downs Boston Wilson Adams St. Brown Meyers Vele Golden Watson Washington Bateman Odunze Godwin Concepcion Wicks Addison Tate Harris Egbuka Flournoy Williams Metcalf Worthy Fields Sutton Johnston Williams Harrison Jr. Lance The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR · SEA Yards / Route Run 4.15 1st / 39 Target % · Slot 16.0% 20th / 39 Tee Higgins WR · CIN Yards / Route Run 2.80 4th / 39 Target % · Slot 28.6% 5th / 39 CeeDee Lamb WR · DAL Yards / Route Run 3.02 3rd / 39 Target % · Slot 28.3% 6th / 39 Chris Olave WR · NO Yards / Route Run 2.73 5th / 39 Target % · Slot 30.5% 4th / 39 Drake London WR · ATL Yards / Route Run 3.98 2nd / 39 Target % · Slot 16.7% 19th / 39 Parker Washington WR · JAX Yards / Route Run 2.30 9th / 39 Target % · Slot 27.1% 8th / 39 Tetairoa McMillan WR · CAR Yards / Route Run 2.35 8th / 39 Target % · Slot 22.9% 12th / 39 Ja'Marr Chase WR · CIN Yards / Route Run 1.75 19th / 39 Target % · Slot 31.4% 3rd / 39 Garrett Wilson WR · NYJ Yards / Route Run 2.16 10th / 39 Target % · Slot 28.0% 7th / 39 George Pickens WR · DAL Yards / Route Run 1.91 15th / 39 Target % · Slot 33.3% 2nd / 39 Josh Downs WR · IND Yards / Route Run 1.55 24th / 39 Target % · Slot 22.6% 13th / 39 Denzel Boston WR · CLV Yards / Route Run 2.10 12th / 39 Target % · Slot 6.7% 32nd / 39 Michael Wilson WR · ARZ Yards / Route Run 1.64 23rd / 39 Target % · Slot 3.2% 39th / 39 Davante Adams WR · LA Yards / Route Run 2.47 6th / 39 Target % · Slot 34.8% 1st / 39 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR · DET Yards / Route Run 1.85 17th / 39 Target % · Slot 24.7% 11th / 39 Jakobi Meyers WR · JAX Yards / Route Run 1.65 22nd / 39 Target % · Slot 6.5% 33rd / 39 Devaughn Vele WR · NO Yards / Route Run 1.24 29th / 39 Target % · Slot 14.1% 26th / 39 Matthew Golden WR · GB Yards / Route Run 1.93 14th / 39 Target % · Slot 21.7% 14th / 39 Christian Watson WR · GB Yards / Route Run 2.43 7th / 39 Target % · Slot 25.0% 10th / 39 Malik Washington WR · MIA Yards / Route Run 1.96 13th / 39 Target % · Slot 25.9% 9th / 39 Rashod Bateman WR · BLT Yards / Route Run 1.68 20th / 39 Target % · Slot 15.2% 23rd / 39 Rome Odunze WR · CHI Yards / Route Run 1.89 16th / 39 Target % · Slot 7.4% 31st / 39 Chris Godwin WR · TB Yards / Route Run 1.09 34th / 39 Target % · Slot 12.1% 29th / 39 KC Concepcion WR · CLV Yards / Route Run 1.21 31st / 39 Target % · Slot 19.2% 15th / 39 Dontayvion Wicks WR · PHI Yards / Route Run 1.67 21st / 39 Target % · Slot 15.8% 21st / 39 Jordan Addison WR · MIN Yards / Route Run 1.27 27th / 39 Target % · Slot 18.9% 16th / 39 Carnell Tate WR · TEN Yards / Route Run 2.16 10th / 39 Target % · Slot 14.3% 24th / 39 Tre Harris WR · LAC Yards / Route Run 1.85 17th / 39 Target % · Slot 12.2% 28th / 39 Emeka Egbuka WR · TB Yards / Route Run 1.14 32nd / 39 Target % · Slot 15.8% 21st / 39 Ryan Flournoy WR · DAL Yards / Route Run 1.24 29th / 39 Target % · Slot 17.1% 18th / 39 Jameson Williams WR · DET Yards / Route Run 1.41 25th / 39 Target % · Slot 5.6% 35th / 39 D.K. Metcalf WR · PIT Yards / Route Run 1.26 28th / 39 Target % · Slot 9.7% 30th / 39 Xavier Worthy WR · KC Yards / Route Run 1.05 35th / 39 Target % · Slot 17.9% 17th / 39 Malachi Fields WR · NYG Yards / Route Run 1.40 26th / 39 Target % · Slot 5.9% 34th / 39 Courtland Sutton WR · DEN Yards / Route Run 0.69 37th / 39 Target % · Slot 14.3% 24th / 39 Quentin Johnston WR · LAC Yards / Route Run 0.93 36th / 39 Target % · Slot 5.0% 36th / 39 Isaiah Williams WR · NYJ Yards / Route Run 1.13 33rd / 39 Target % · Slot 12.5% 27th / 39 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR · ARZ Yards / Route Run 0.60 38th / 39 Target % · Slot 3.8% 38th / 39 Bryce Lance WR · NO Yards / Route Run 0.36 39th / 39 Target % · Slot 5.0% 36th / 39

After a slow first two weeks in which he caught just seven passes, Wilson, the former Stanford Cardinal, has exploded for 18 receptions, 184 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks. His 81.2 PFF receiving grade over that span ranks 10th among qualifying receivers, while his 29 targets lead all wide receivers.

Luther Burden III, my sixth-round preference over the assistant’s top recommendation, has been less consistent, totaling 45.9 points. His best performance, a 19.8-point outing in Week 3, came while he was on my bench. Apparently, drafting the talent and actually starting it remain separate skills.

Quarterback is where the review gets more complicated. I questioned the Kyler Murray selection in my original draft breakdown, and that eighth-round investment has returned just 23.5 fantasy points, leaving him ranked QB33.

Murray’s 67.1 overall PFF grade is respectable, but he has thrown just one touchdown against two interceptions and has yet to use his legs in any meaningful way as the Minnesota Vikings continue to slog through the season on offense.

Fortunately, the assistant also selected Tyler Shough in Round 11. His 95.1 fantasy points exceed Jackson’s 82.1, giving me another productive option at a position where depth is especially valuable in superflex. In fact, Shough probably should be my QB1, given that he currently ranks third among all quarterbacks in fantasy scoring.

However, Shough spent the first three weeks on my bench, scoring 23.70, 21.38 and 22.80 points. Each total exceeded the score of the quarterback I started in the superflex spot that week. I finally used him in Week 4, when his 16.19 points helped secure that narrow victory. Had I stuck with Murray’s 11.48 points, that win would have become a loss. The assistant deserves credit for identifying him; I deserve a raised eyebrow for taking so long to use him.

My initial verdict is positive. The assistant built a productive core, found value at wide receiver and supplied a quarterback who can address an early weakness. Four games won’t settle the experiment, especially with two victories decided by razor-thin margins. Still, ranking second in scoring gives the undefeated start some credibility.

The next improvement may come from getting more out of the players already on my bench.