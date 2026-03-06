Dynasty Fantasy Football: Best landing spots for Anthony Richardson Sr.

The Vikings are reportedly interested in Richardson: Minnesota needs a quarterback to come in and compete with former first-rounder J.J. McCarthy, and Richardson needs a fresh start. It’s not ludicrous to imagine he could win the starting role away from McCarthy in training camp.

Could Richardson supplant Tua Tagovailoa? Miami is looking to move on from Tagovailoa, and Richardson could be a cheap fresh start for the team's new coaching staff.

Anthony Richardson Sr. is looking for a new home in 2026. The former fourth overall pick and the Indianapolis Colts have reportedly agreed to seek a trade for the hyper-athletic signal-caller, likely putting an end to an inconsistent and injury-riddled three years with the team.

Among quarterbacks with 350 dropbacks during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Richardson ranked 41st out of 43 in PFF passing grade (56.3) and last in uncatchable throw rate (31.1%). Given that Richardson attempted only 348 passes in that time frame (40th most), it’s fair to say that his stock is at an all-time low in both real life and fantasy football circles.

However, where there is strife, there is opportunity. In his injury-shortened rookie season, Richardson was the QB19 overall through the first five weeks of the season (he missed Week 3 with injury). That’s a low-end QB2 — and, at the time, put him above Baker Mayfield (QB20) and Dak Prescott (QB22).

Richardson’s best fantasy landing spots in this scenario are more tilted toward dynasty, where future planning is essential, but there will be some spots where he could make an immediate impact.

New head coach Todd Monken oversaw a Baltimore Ravens offense that ran the ball at a higher rate (46.7%) than any other team in the NFL during his three years as offensive coordinator. His offenses also passed at the lowest rate in the NFL across those three years (53.3%).

If Richardson is going to recover from a rocky start to his career, being in an offense that leans on the run game — and uses him in the ground attack — will be essential. Only Jalen Hurts (412) ran the ball more than Lamar Jackson (354 attempts), the star of Monken's offense, from 2023 to this past season.

Richardson’s health is a concern, but until he develops as a passer, his rushing ability is what will make him enticing. He will simply have to better protect himself to have longevity.

If the Browns make a move for Richardson, it would put him in a quarterback competition with 2025 fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders, who started Cleveland's final seven games of the regular season and posted 1,400 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns against 10 interceptions, 169 rushing yards and one rushing score. Richardson would have a chance to win that job — or at least see significant snaps if Sanders starts but falters during the season.

The Dolphins are in the midst of a rebuild with holes across their roster. The new regime in Miami is largely from Green Bay, and the Packers found recent success with a quarterback who looked shaky to start their NFL career and then showed signs of life, albeit on an extremely small sample: Malik Willis.

Willis, a free agent, is a name being connected to the Dolphins. But given his price may be north of $25 million a year, Richardson could be a very enticing second option. Before joining the Packers, Willis had attempted just 66 NFL passes, completing 35 for 350 yards and not a single passing touchdown. His 39.8 and 48.4 PFF passing grades in 2022 and 2023, respectively, showcased the growth needed for him to be a viable quarterback, very similar to Richardson.

A backfield of Richardson and star running back De'Von Achane would be very exciting for fantasy owners, who could look to stack rushing production at the two positions. Since the start of the 2023 season, Achane has 3,061 rushing yards (11th in the NFL) and 22 rushing touchdowns (14th) despite handling the 20th-most attempts in that time (543).

The Dolphins' offense won't have wide receiver Tyreek Hill, whom the team released, so Achane and the ground game will likely be the pillar Miami builds its offense around. Since 2023, no other running back (minimum of 300 carries) has a higher yards per carry than Achane (5.6).

We just mentioned Malik Willis. Maybe Richardson is his successor (to the backup job). Maybe the best way for Richardson to take a step forward is to take a big step back. It’s an easy sell as to why the Packers would be a great landing spot for the former Miami product: See what Willis gets on the open mark, point to the big number and then point to Green Bay.

The scenario is a little different, given that Willis was drafted in the third round and Richardson is a former top-five pick, so the costs will hugely vary. But in 2024, the Packers acquired Willis for a seventh-round pick.

Willis went from a 39.1 PFF passing grade in his Titans career to an 81.2 PFF passing grade since 2024. Granted, the sample size is tiny. Willis himself has just 209 career dropbacks, even fewer than Richardson, but those metrics are some of the best endorsements of head coach Matt LaFleur and what his scheme can do.

Outside of a Jordan Love injury, you’d be hoping for Richardson to get some mop-up duty to showcase his development before hitting the open market. In dynasty, he could be worth the stash if he lands in Green Bay.

The Falcons are in a tough spot with their quarterback situation, which was not the expected outcome when they signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract in 2024 and then drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick that same offseason.

Cousins is expected to be cut free once the new league year starts, and Penix is still recovering from another serious knee injury — and could be on a short leash heading into year three (much like Richardson was) if he doesn’t display enough development from an iffy sophomore season in which he posted a 59.3 PFF overall grade, with eight big time throws and 11 turnover worthy plays.

Even before he was shut down for the season, Penix was the fantasy QB26, with just 125.3 points. That was behind Geno Smith (QB24) and his well-documented struggles with the Las Vegas Raiders.

There’s a path to the field for Richardson, who could be paired with another electric running mate in the backfield in Bijan Robinson. The Falcons' domed stadium could help make the most of his rocket arm (not that he needs any assistance with that, but it couldn’t hurt).

Atlanta has not been able to harness Penix’s athleticism, rushing him just 28 times since drafting him in the top 10. Richardson would change that dynamic, and with Kevin Stefanski as the new head coach and play caller, Richardson would be landing with one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL.

What on earth do the Vikings do at quarterback for 2026? Reports indicate that there is a mutual interest between them and Richardson. Minnesota needs a quarterback to come in and compete with former first-rounder J.J. McCarthy, and Richardson needs a fresh start. It’s not ludicrous to imagine he could win the starting role away from McCarthy in training camp.

McCarthy finished the 2025 season as the fantasy QB30, with 139.4 points across 10 games. That’s five spots lower and 39.1 points fewer than Richardson’s 2024 season, in which he played just one extra game.

McCarthy’s 64.9 PFF passing grade in 2025 was only slightly better than Richardson’s 59.8 mark in 2024, and McCarthy threw 38 fewer passes. Interestingly, the pair had 19 big-time throws when comparing McCarthy’s 2025 season and Richardson’s 2024 season.

Adding Richardson to the Vikings‘ offense would provide a more diverse offering, given Richardson's elite athleticism. They may also get more out of star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who posted a career low in yards (1,048), touchdowns (two) and yards per route run (1.88) in 2025.