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Fantasy Football Breakouts: 3 sophomores poised for an improved second season
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Luther Burden III is poised to lead Chicago’s wide receivers: The Chicago Bears wide receiver was excellent on a per-play basis and will play a larger role this season.
  • The Cleveland Browns improved their offensive line: The Browns have four new starters up front, which should help Quinshon Judkins have a stronger sophomore season.

The 2025 rookie class featured impactful contributors across multiple positions. Five second-year running backs rank among the top 25 at the position entering 2026, with several others warranting late-round consideration in fantasy drafts. At tight end, Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, Harold Fannin Jr. and Oronde Gadsden could develop into one of the strongest rookie classes in league history if they build on their early success. Other rookies, however, entered the league with significant expectations but failed to emerge as consistent fantasy starters.

The players below now face less competition for touches and could take significant steps forward in fantasy value during their second NFL seasons.

Call the Right Play for Every Life Stage. Western & Southern Financial Group.
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