Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: Nacua is the top-ranked fantasy wide receiver entering the season and is the ideal target for someone drafting between Pick 4 and Pick 7.

Take advantage of early ADP: Several players remain undervalued at this stage of the offseason, making early drafts an opportunity to capitalize on ADP before it adjusts.

Practice with PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: Run your own reps with your exact league settings, then put this round-by-round plan into action before draft day.

This perfect draft strategy for 10-team, single-quarterback, PPR redraft fantasy football leagues with picks No. 4 through No. 7 is based on consensus average draft position (ADP) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. Use this round-by-round guide to build a winning roster.

Last updated: Wednesday, July 15

Round 1, Picks 4-7: Draft a running back or wide receiver

Anyone picking in this range is unlikely to get Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson, leaving wide receivers as the top option. At all three primary sites, Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba hold the third-, fourth- and fifth-best ADP, respectively. We rank Nacua ahead of Chase because of how each performs in rough matchups, so Nacua is your likely best option, though you can't go wrong with any of the three.

If you have the sixth or seventh pick, you risk missing out on a top-three receiver if the top five go as expected. In that case, Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor are the next-best options. They rank sixth and seventh in our PPR rankings, and sixth and seventh by ADP on each site.

Top Target: Puka Nacua

Nacua has been the most productive wide receiver in the NFL over the past two seasons, earning a 96.3 PFF receiving grade that comfortably leads the position. He has backed that up with elite performances against top defenses, including 19 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns across two games against Seattle last season.

The Rams maintained every significant offensive piece except Rob Havenstein (retired) and own the highest PFF team grade in the league. However, an upgraded defense could reduce passing volume enough to keep Nacua from reaching his ceiling as the overall WR1. Matthew Stafford turns 38 before the season after an MVP campaign, making at least some regression in his efficiency metrics a reasonable expectation. The long-term dynasty outlook adds another variable with first-round pick Ty Simpson waiting in the wings, though Nacua's elite production makes him a locked-in early first-round pick in redraft leagues regardless.

Possible Targets: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Taylor, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown

Round 2, Picks 14-17: Draft a running back