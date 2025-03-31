Fantasy Football: 2025 dynasty rookie rankings

• Five running backs in the top six: This is the deepest running back class in recent memory, led by Ashton Jeanty, who could be an immediate first-round pick in redraft leagues.

• Landing spots may be a major factor for the rookie receivers: While wide receivers Luther Burden III and Emeka Egbuka and tight end Colston Loveland are talented, their roles could be restricted to clear passing downs only to begin their rookie seasons.

Most of the noteworthy free agents are off the market, so it’s time for updated 2025 fantasy football dynasty rookie rankings, accounting for players on new teams and how the overall NFL landscape has changed.

Landing spots will go a long way in determining where the first-year players ultimately rank, as well as average draft position once it stabilizes. These dynasty rookie rankings are for single-quarterback PPR leagues, with a general balance between trying to win now and playing for the long term. If your goal is to win this season, redraft rankings might be just as helpful. If you’re in a new dynasty league, you can find dynasty rankings here. Our player profile series on the top prospects begins tomorrow.

Last updated: 5 a.m. Monday, March 31

Jeanty is the 2025 NFL Draft's top running back prospect — and the best of the past several drafts. He ranks fifth on PFF's big board, joining Bijan Robinson as the only running back we’ve ranked in the top 10 since 2018. He’s the first running back to rank in the top 10 on consensus big boards since Saquon Barkley in 2018. Jeanty has the highest career PFF overall grade of any FBS running back over the 11 college seasons PFF has graded. That includes a 99.9 PFF rushing grade and an 81.4 PFF receiving grade. While his 81.4 PFF receiving grade isn’t historically excellent, it is better than that of the other top 10 running backs on PFF's big board and the consensus big boards.