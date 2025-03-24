2025 dynasty fantasy football rankings

Puka Nacua rounds out the top five: Nacua posted a ridiculous 3.23 yards per route run including the playoffs last season and should be among the top wide receivers for another 5-10 seasons.

Forty rookies in the top 250: While the 2025 draft class isn’t very deep at quarterback or tight end, several running backs and wide receivers will likely get selected on the draft's first or second day who could make an immediate impact.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

With the majority of noteworthy free agents signed, it’s time for an updated 2025 fantasy football dynasty rankings, accounting for players on new teams and how those players impact their new teammates and those they left behind.

Rookie landing spots will go a long way in determining where they ultimately rank, as well as average draft position once it stabilizes. These dynasty rankings are for single-quarterback PPR leagues, with a general balance between trying to win now and playing for the long term. If your goal is to win this season, redraft rankings might be just as helpful.

Last Updated: 5 a.m. Monday, March 24