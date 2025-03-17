All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: PPR top 250

2SXRPAE FILE - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase runs a route during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Ja’Marr Chase takes the top spot: Chase was the clear top producer in fantasy points among wide receivers last season, making him the safest pick at the top of the draft for next season.
  • Bijan Robinson leads the running backs: While Saquon Barkley scored the most fantasy points among running backs in 2024, Robinson was more consistent.

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

With the majority of noteworthy free agents signed, it’s time for an updated 2025 fantasy football rankings, accounting for players on new teams and how those players impact their new teammates and the teammates they left behind.

Rookie landing spots will go a long way in determining where they ultimately rank, as well as ADP once it stabilizes. For now, 36 rookies land in the top 250.

Last Updated: 5 a.m. Monday, March 17

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.