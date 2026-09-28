Collin Simmons strengthens his edge-rusher case: The Texas defender recorded five sacks and 11 pressures against Tennessee, earning an 89.3 PFF pass-rushing grade.

Dylan Stewart's season hits another setback: The South Carolina edge defender was suspended indefinitely after his Week 4 performance against Alabama.

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The fourth week of the 2026 college football season is in the books, bringing the first true test of the season for many top prospects. It’s still very early, but the initial 2027 NFL Draft landscape is beginning to take shape.

Once again omitted from stock up, stock down this week is Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. The top overall prospect practically cannot boost his draft stock any higher than it already is. He enjoyed a career day against Illinois, finishing with 217 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Smith’s 93.8 overall PFF grade was the second-highest of his already legendary Buckeyes career.

Smith wasn’t the only player inside the top 10 of PFF’s big board to stand out in Week 4. Another of the draft’s blue-chip prospects is where our list properly begins.

Stock Up: ED Collin Simmons, Texas

In the marquee matchup of Saturday’s slate, Simmons absolutely dominated Tennessee’s offensive line. He recorded five sacks and earned an 89.3 PFF pass-rushing grade, the fourth-highest single-game grade of his career.

Simmons pressured the opposing quarterback 11 times on 36 pass-rushing snaps, pushing his pressure rate for the season above 20%. Bear in mind that Simmons has already faced Ohio State and Tennessee, both of which boast future NFL players at offensive tackle.

The only knock on Simmons’ performance was a bone-headed unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for a celebration that cost his defense a fourth-down stop and rendered one of his sacks meaningless. However, when operating at this level before the whistle, that kind of tomfoolery will largely be overlooked.

Simmons is PFF’s top edge rusher in the 2027 class thanks to his proven production over the past two seasons. The most prominent challenger to his status as the best edge defender in this draft cycle is a fellow SEC pass-rusher who may not produce at Simmons’ level but possesses superior athletic traits. As laid out below, however, it was a weekend to forget for him…

Stock Down: ED Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

Week 4 was a weekend from hell for Dylan Stewart’s draft stock. After missing the start of the season due to injury and playing only sparingly last weekend, Stewart’s 2026 season began in earnest in pretty rough fashion.

His four pressures on 18 pass-rushing snaps were nothing to scoff at against Alabama’s imposing offensive line. Instead, it was all of the extracurricular activity that will have scouts raising questions about Stewart.

For starters, Stewart outright punched tight end Josh Ford on multiple occasions, including directly in front of officials in the end zone. At another point in the game, when instructed to come off the field, Stewart outright refused to make his way to the sideline. The ensuing heated exchange with his coaches included Stewart shouting back at head coach Shane Beamer.

Stewart has since been suspended indefinitely by Beamer, with no indication of when he will return to the field for the Gamecocks. South Carolina has one of the toughest remaining schedules in the FBS, and Stewart’s opportunities to solidify his draft status may be running low.

Stock Up: RB Jadan Baugh, Florida

Baugh’s grip on the RB1 spot in the 2026 class is growing stronger with each passing week. With fellow top running back prospect Kewan Lacy injured on the opposite sideline in Gainesville, Baugh shone against the fourth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels.

This was his third game of the year with an overall PFF grade above 85.0. He also extended his 2026 rushing touchdown total to 11, already surpassing his season totals from each of the past two years.

Evaluators will love the toughness Baugh plays with. He is averaging nearly five yards after contact per rush on 86 carries so far this year. Baugh looks well on his way to 1,000 rushing yards, and if he can sustain his current pace, he’ll rightfully be in the mix for the Heisman Trophy.

Stock Down: TE Andrew Rappleyea, Penn State

Rappleyea is an experienced senior who typically offers a little bit of everything for the Penn State offense. With NFL teams leaning more heavily into multiple-tight end sets, the position has garnered more attention in the middle rounds. We saw eight tight ends drafted on Day 2 this offseason.

While Rappleyea fits the bill as a mid-round option, he has not started his 2026 season in convincing fashion. His 43.8 overall PFF grade in Penn State’s surprising defeat to Wisconsin was the lowest of his career to date.

The Nittany Lions offense struggled to do much of anything convincingly. Rappleyea was frequently beaten as a run blocker and was nonexistent in the passing game, going without a reception on 23 routes. He has just 47 receiving yards through four games and is on pace for the lowest-graded season of his college career.

Stock Up: LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Notre Dame

PFF’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2026 class played only 28 snaps in Notre Dame’s rampant victory this week, but his standout performance still warrants a place on this list. This stock rise is the culmination of three tremendous performances in three weeks for Viliamu-Asa, including two games with PFF grades above 90.0.

The former five-star recruit made multiple defensive stops in the run game, including a tackle for loss. He also came away with two pressures on just six blitzing snaps — something he has done extraordinarily well throughout his college career.

Viliamu-Asa also didn’t allow a reception in coverage against what had been one of college football’s top passing offenses through three weeks. He has surrendered just two receptions for 11 yards over three games to start the season. While some other top linebacker prospects have struggled to begin 2026, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to imagine this guy playing a bad game.

Stock Down: S Koi Perich, Oregon

There was optimism that Perich’s transfer from Minnesota to Oregon would reignite the same animal we watched as a true freshman in 2024. His 88.9 overall PFF grade as a freshman dropped to 61.0 in Year 2. So far, we’ve seen no material improvement from Perich as he starts his junior year.

He should be afforded some benefit of the doubt for playing in new surroundings with new teammates, but it’s difficult to suggest Perich is trending in the right direction. His 49.0 PFF grade in Oregon’s win over USC was the second-lowest of his career.

Perich endured a handful of rough plays in run defense and offered little positivity elsewhere. This was his second straight game without recording a defensive stop.

This was also Perich’s first time playing 60 snaps aligned as a deep safety. Before Saturday, he had never done so even 40 times in a college game. It’s unclear whether this was an attempt to find a better role to kick-start his season. If so, it clearly didn’t work, and Perich remains in something of a rut.

Stock Up: G Greg Johnson, Minnesota

Johnson is PFF’s top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class, and that doesn’t look like it’s going to change anytime soon. He’s one of the highest-ranked seniors in the class, and his experience — more than 2,200 snaps at Minnesota — is among the best on offer next April.

This week, Johnson faced a new challenge. Minnesota lost both options at center due to injury, so Johnson, who traditionally plays left guard, returned to ball-snapping duties for the first time since starting at center in 2024.

His snap exchanges were executed without any problems, and Johnson earned an 84.6 overall PFF grade in Minnesota’s gutsy three-point victory over Washington. As is standard for Johnson, he didn’t allow a single pressure in the passing game, continuing his picture-perfect start to 2026 in that department.

Without any top-quality centers in the 2027 draft to compete with, Johnson is now rightfully considered the default top option for a franchise in need of help at any of the three spots along the interior.