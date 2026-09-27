- Week 4 results in one place: The scoreboard includes scores from across the 2026 college football slate, with each matchup linking to PFF Premium Stats Pro.
- Ranked matchups deliver notable results: Texas beat Tennessee 20-17, Oregon defeated USC 41-27 and Wisconsin topped Penn State 24-20.
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Every score below links straight to that game inside PFF Premium Stats Pro, where the final is only the starting point: snap-by-snap PFF grades for all 22 positions, EPA and success rate by play, drive and red zone breakdowns, pressure and coverage data, and quarterback splits down to time to throw, average depth of target and turnover-worthy plays.
Click any matchup to see how the result actually happened.
- Liberty 34, Coastal Carolina 17
- Army 21, Temple 17
- Clemson 24, California 10
- Indiana 29, Northwestern 23
- Rutgers 58, Howard 7
- UAB 24, Navy 20
- Air Force 36, Nevada 33
- Alabama 49, South Carolina 18
- Arizona 34, Washington State 24
- Arkansas 34, Tulsa 6
- Arkansas State 17, Kennesaw State 14
- Auburn 21, Vanderbilt 15
- Baylor 23, Colorado 13
- Boise State 32, Western Michigan 7
- Buffalo 31, Robert Morris 28
- Cincinnati 31, Kansas State 26
- Duke 62, William & Mary 7
- East Carolina 42, North Carolina Central 9
- Eastern Michigan 29, Lindenwood 3
- Florida 52, Ole Miss 28
- Florida Atlantic 45, Louisiana-Monroe 17
- Florida International 20, LIU 3
- Florida State 34, Central Arkansas 7
- Fresno State 38, Rice 24
- Georgia 41, Oklahoma 13
- Georgia State 35, Northern Illinois 14
- Houston 42, Georgia Southern 28
- Iowa 20, Michigan 19
- Jacksonville State 23, Middle Tennessee 13
- James Madison 46, Old Dominion 20
- Kent State 26, Ball State 13
- Kentucky 45, South Alabama 21
- Louisiana 34, Charlotte 7
- LSU 35, Texas A&M 6
- Marshall 36, Gardner-Webb 35
- Massachusetts 35, Sacramento State 6
- Miami (FL) 52, Central Michigan 3
- Miami (OH) 24, Connecticut 21
- Minnesota 27, Washington 24
- Mississippi State 31, Missouri 24
- Nebraska 31, Michigan State 13
- New Mexico 42, New Mexico State 18
- North Carolina State 41, Appalachian State 31
- North Texas 63, Houston Christian 14
- Notre Dame 49, Purdue 10
- Ohio 35, Stonehill 7
- Ohio State 42, Illinois 19
- Oklahoma State 41, West Virginia 24
- Oregon 41, USC 27
- Oregon State 33, UTEP 7
- Pittsburgh 59, Bucknell 0
- SMU 34, Missouri State 24
- Stanford 34, Georgia Tech 27
- Texas 20, Tennessee 17
- Texas State 63, Incarnate Word 10
- Texas Tech 49, Sam Houston State 14
- Toledo 41, San Diego State 16
- Tulane 24, Southern Miss 21
- UCF 21, TCU 13
- UCLA 54, Maryland 3
- UNLV 38, Akron 10
- USF 14, Bowling Green 6
- Utah 31, Iowa State 17
- Utah State 21, Troy 10
- UTSA 59, Colorado State 45
- Virginia 42, Delaware 3
- Virginia Tech 21, Boston College 14
- Wake Forest 30, Louisville 27
- Western Kentucky 52, Mercyhurst 7
- Wisconsin 24, Penn State 20
- Wyoming 27, Hawaii 10