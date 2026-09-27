Introducing PFF Pro: PFF’s new premium subscription tier featuring an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience
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College football scores and recaps for every Week 4 game
By Mark Chichester
  • Week 4 results in one place: The scoreboard includes scores from across the 2026 college football slate, with each matchup linking to PFF Premium Stats Pro.
  • Ranked matchups deliver notable results: Texas beat Tennessee 20-17, Oregon defeated USC 41-27 and Wisconsin topped Penn State 24-20.
  • Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe. 
MONTHLY NEW – PRICE DROP!

$9.99

per month, billed monthly

Choose Monthly PFF+ monthly, $9.99 per month
What you unlock MOST FLEXIBLE
  • PFF+ content and tools
  • Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
  • Access to mock draft simulator
  • Guru AI football chatbot insights with limited tokens
ANNUAL NEW – PRICE DROP!

$99.99$8.33 /mo

per year, billed annually

Go Annual PFF+ annual, $99.99 per year
What you unlock BEST VALUE
  • PFF+ content and tools
  • Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
  • Access to mock draft simulator
  • Guru AI football chatbot insights with limited tokens
  • Premium Stats
  • Micro transactions available for additional tokens
PFF PRO

$199.99$16.67 /mo

per year, billed annually

Go Pro PFF Pro, $199.99 per year
What you unlock ELITE
  • PFF+ content and tools
  • Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
  • Access to mock draft simulator
  • Guru AI with higher base token level
  • Upgraded Premium Stats Pro
  • Micro transactions available for additional tokens
  • Revamped player and team pages
  • Enhanced data and visualizations
  • Improved Interface
  • Programmatic data access for modeling (API/scrape)

Every score below links straight to that game inside PFF Premium Stats Pro, where the final is only the starting point: snap-by-snap PFF grades for all 22 positions, EPA and success rate by play, drive and red zone breakdowns, pressure and coverage data, and quarterback splits down to time to throw, average depth of target and turnover-worthy plays.

Click any matchup to see how the result actually happened.

College Featured Tools
  • NCAA Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NCAA power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • College Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

  • NCAA Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Waiver Wire, Rankings & PFF Grades

$9.99/mo
OR
$99.99/yr
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