Week 4 results in one place: The scoreboard includes scores from across the 2026 college football slate, with each matchup linking to PFF Premium Stats Pro.

Ranked matchups deliver notable results: Texas beat Tennessee 20-17, Oregon defeated USC 41-27 and Wisconsin topped Penn State 24-20.

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Every score below links straight to that game inside PFF Premium Stats Pro, where the final is only the starting point: snap-by-snap PFF grades for all 22 positions, EPA and success rate by play, drive and red zone breakdowns, pressure and coverage data, and quarterback splits down to time to throw, average depth of target and turnover-worthy plays.

Click any matchup to see how the result actually happened.