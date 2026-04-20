Miami’s Aggressive WR Overhaul: Holding two first-round picks, the Dolphins address their “skill-position crisis” by drafting Makai Lemon (No. 11) and Denzel Boston (No. 30). With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle gone, these two prospects are set to command immediate, high-volume target shares in the Miami offense.

Jets Defensive Blueprint: The New York Jets prioritize versatility, selecting Ohio State's Arvell Reese at No. 2. A hybrid edge/linebacker with 34 defensive stops last year, Reese is the projected centerpiece for a unit looking to reclaim its status as an elite defensive force.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

The 2026 NFL Draft is just days away, and we will soon know where every player lands. This is my first and only mock draft of the year, projecting each pick and explaining why every team could make that selection.

As the picture comes into focus, PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator, Customizable Big Board and Scouting Assistant allow users to build their own version of this class and explore how team needs, positional value and draft capital shape the board.

The Raiders earned a 57.1 PFF grade as a team in 2025, fifth-lowest in the NFL, prompting a reset at quarterback. After cycling through Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett last season, the team signed Kirk Cousins this offseason, but Mendoza represents the clearest path to a true offensive turnaround after ranking third among FBS quarterbacks in PFF grade (91.6) and leading the nation in touchdown passes (41).

Reese was a unique player at Ohio State, splitting snaps nearly evenly between edge rusher and off-ball linebacker. He recorded 34 defensive stops and 27 pressures in his final season. The Jets defense wasn’t a strength last season, but the unit has already been reworked, with six potential new starters added through free agency and trades. Reese could become the center of that defense.

The Cardinals’ defense struggled to end last season, allowing 35 or more points in six of their final nine games. Their pass rush was part of the problem, with Josh Sweat as the only player to record more than 35 pressures. Arizona has spent recent Day 2 picks on BJ Ojulari and Jordah Burch, but that won’t stop the team from significantly improving its pass rush with Bailey.

The Texas Tech product led all FBS edge defenders in pass-rush grade (93.8) and ranked second in pressures (83).

The Titans scored the third-fewest points last season despite spending their last three first-round picks on offensive players. They have signed nine unrestricted free agents in an effort to improve the unit, but the team still lacks star skill players.

Love is the safest bet among skill players in this class after leading all FBS running backs in offensive grade (93.1) last season. Both Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are in the final year of their contracts, and it’s possible the Titans would trade one of them if they draft Love.

New head coach John Harbaugh is used to having excellent pass-blocking offensive lines. His Baltimore Ravens ranked third in team pass-blocking grade over the past decade. The Giants’ line last season was solid, ranking 11th in pass-blocking grade (71.1), but there is room for improvement.

Mauigoa improved significantly as a pass blocker throughout his college career. He allowed fewer than one pressure per game in his final season, surrendering 15 pressures across 16 games.

While the Browns would love for Mauigoa to fall to them, they still need an offensive tackle. Cleveland ranked last in team pass-blocking grade (49.7) last season. The team has already added Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins and Tytus Howard and moved on from longtime players Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic and Jack Conklin.

Fano allowed zero sacks or hits and just five pressures as Utah’s right tackle last season.

The Commanders opted not to re-sign their top two pass rushers — Jacob Martin and Von Miller — and instead added three experienced edge rushers in free agency: Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson and Charles Omenihu. Oweh was the only one signed to a multiyear contract, leaving the door open for another edge rusher.

Bain led all FBS edge defenders in pressures (83) last season and would be the Commanders’ top pass rusher if selected.

The Saints had a plan at wide receiver entering 2025, but they made multiple changes midseason, trading Rashid Shaheed and releasing Brandin Cooks. They have not addressed the position in free agency, making it likely they will do so in the draft.

Their best option is drafting Tate. He ranked sixth among Power 4 wide receivers in yards per route run (3.02) last season despite competing for targets with Jeremiah Smith.

Kansas City’s highest-graded defender last season was safety Bryan Cook, who earned an 83.5 grade, but he left for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. The Chiefs still have Chamarri Conner and added Alohi Gilman in free agency, but that won’t stop them from targeting the top defensive back in this draft.

Downs was excellent across all three seasons in college, earning an overall defensive grade of at least 85.0 in each season between stops at Alabama and Ohio State.

The Giants now have two top-10 picks after trading Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals over the weekend, and several mocks have Styles going fifth overall to New York. His availability here would be an excellent scenario for the team.

The Giants released their primary linebacker from last season, Bobby Okereke, while the other starter, Micah McFadden, missed nearly all of last season due to a foot injury. New York added Tremaine Edmunds, but it does not have a linebacker on the roster who has earned a PFF grade above 70.0 in any of the past three seasons.

Styles spent his career at Ohio State, earning both a run-defense grade and a coverage grade above 85.0 in his final season.

The Dolphins spent four years with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their primary wide receivers, but Miami moved on from both players this offseason. While the team signed Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert, both were backups throughout 2025 and have been third options at best.

Lemon led all FBS wide receivers in PFF grade (91.4) last season, earning the Biletnikoff Award. He would instantly be the favorite to lead Miami in targets as a rookie.

The Cowboys lost two of their top four cornerbacks in terms of snaps played, releasing Trevon Diggs while Kaiir Elam left in free agency. Reddy Steward allowed an 86.5% completion rate in his first season as a starter, and Cobie Durant was the team’s primary addition at the position.

Delane is the top cornerback in the draft and has a solid chance to be selected in the top 10, depending on how the draft plays out. Given how the first 11 picks unfolded in this mock, his availability makes this an easy decision for Dallas.

The Rams don’t have an obvious need, but offensive tackle is a position worth targeting. Longtime right tackle Rob Havenstein retired. Left tackle Alaric Jackson carries cap hits totaling $50 million over the next two seasons.

Havenstein’s replacement, Warren McClendon, played well in the regular season but struggled in the playoffs and is entering the final year of his contract.

Freeling was Georgia’s primary left tackle last season and allowed just eight pressures across 14 games.

The Ravens ranked third from last in team pass-rush grade last season. Baltimore has already taken major steps to revamp its edge unit, moving on from three of its top five players and signing Trey Hendrickson. The team would benefit from adding a second edge defender opposite Hendrickson.

Faulk fits the Ravens not only as a pass rusher but also as a run defender. He earned an 83.4 run-defense grade in 2024 and an 85.5 mark in 2025.

The Atlanta Falcons used 12 personnel on 38.6% of their plays last season, ranking second in the NFL. Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is now with Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers retained their tight ends from last season, but their top three all earned overall and receiving grades below 60.0. Sadiq is considered the best tight end in the class due to his athleticism. His 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, 10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump all ranked at or above the 98th percentile among tight ends.

The Jets traded away Sauce Gardner midseason, leaving them with the second-lowest team coverage grade. Brandon Stephens was the only Jets cornerback to play more than eight games last season. New York added Nahshon Wright in free agency after his one season as a starter with the Chicago Bears.

While the Jets could target a wide receiver, it is more likely they address cornerback here and save wide receiver for another round, given the depth at the position in this class. McCoy missed the 2025 season with an ACL injury but was excellent in 2024, earning an 89.6 coverage grade. He allowed a 50% completion rate when targeted against SEC wide receivers.

The Lions released longtime left tackle Taylor Decker, while his backup, Dan Skipper, retired. While Detroit added Larry Borom from the Miami Dolphins as a bridge option, the team still needs a long-term solution opposite right tackle Penei Sewell.

Proctor has spent the past three seasons as Alabama’s left tackle, showing significant improvement each year. He allowed two or fewer pressures in each of his past 14 games.

The Vikings haven’t had a starting safety earn a defensive grade above 75.0 since 2021, when Harrison Smith reached that mark. Smith is no longer on the roster and is considering retirement at 37.

Thieneman could help reverse that trend after earning a 91.0 grade in his lone season at Oregon and an 89.5 grade in his best season at Purdue. He has also earned grades above 90.0 in both run defense and coverage at various points in his college career.

Two of the most common players mocked to Carolina are tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman, but neither is available in this mock. It’s too early for Carolina to consider a different tight end, but it is not too early to address safety with McNeil-Warren on the board.

McNeil-Warren dominated both the run game and coverage over the past three seasons at Toledo, earning grades of at least 83.0 in each year and a 91.9 mark last season. He recorded 16 combined interceptions and pass breakups while allowing just 34 receptions, along with 56 total defensive stops during his college career.

The Cowboys scored the eighth-most points last season (471) but also allowed a league-high 511 points. Dallas used its first pick in this mock on defense, and it would make sense to do the same with its second selection.

The team’s leading linebacker from last season, Kenneth Murray Jr., has not re-signed. The other top option was 2025 fifth-round pick Shemar James, who played like a typical fifth-round rookie.

Allen was an elite player at Georgia, posting back-to-back run-defense grades of at least 88.0. He could be drafted as early as pick 15 or as late as the second round, but Dallas’ need at linebacker is strong enough to select him here.

The Steelers ranked fourth from last in receiving yards from wide receivers last season (1,716). They then lost Calvin Austin III in free agency and did not re-sign Adam Thielen, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Scotty Miller.

The team traded for Michael Pittman Jr., giving it a second option alongside D.K. Metcalf, but it would make sense to invest in a third option. Tyson primarily played on the outside at Arizona State but could move into the slot in Mike McCarthy’s offense — one that has frequently prioritized slot receivers such as CeeDee Lamb and Davante Adams.

The Chargers have several directions they could go with their first-round pick. One need is at edge rusher, as Odafe Oweh left in free agency. One of their starters is 35-year-old Khalil Mack, and their top backup is 33-year-old Bud Dupree. A new edge rusher would immediately join the rotation and could take over as a starter as soon as next season.

Mesidor was a sixth-year breakout at Miami, recording 67 pressures, including 13 sacks, in his final season.

The Eagles had a top-five run-blocking offensive line each season from 2021 to 2024, but fell outside the top 10 in 2025. Right guard Tyler Steen is entering the final year of his contract. He played relatively well in his first season as a starter, earning a 73.4 grade, but the Eagles have already invested significant money in their offensive line, and it may not make sense to commit even more despite Steen’s solid play.

Ioane improved each season as a run blocker and had his best pass-protection season last year, allowing no sacks, no hits and four hurries.

The Browns ranked last in wide receiver receiving yards (1,467) and touchdowns (4) last season. Cleveland retained its top six players from last year and added only Tylan Wallace, who has 22 receptions in 68 career games.

The team can target the best wide receiver available regardless of role. Cooper is the next-best option in this class. He improved each season, showed the ability to dominate favorable matchups and scored against Oregon and Alabama in the College Football Playoff. Even if the Browns select a wide receiver with the sixth overall pick, they could add another at the position here.

The Bears’ primary nose tackle last season was Andrew Billings, but he left for the Arizona Cardinals in free agency. Chicago added several defensive tackles, but its top five at the position combined for as many snaps at nose tackle as Billings did alone.

Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter Sr. each logged more than 30 snaps at nose tackle last season but earned grades below 55.0 in those situations. McDonald is bigger than Billings and is the top nose tackle in this class. He earned a 91.2 run-defense grade last season, recording 34 stops.

The Bills rotated heavily at wide receiver last season, with eight players logging at least 180 offensive snaps. Four of those players are no longer on the roster, while Tyrell Shavers is expected to miss significant time after an ACL tear in the playoffs.

While the Bills made one significant upgrade by trading for DJ Moore, they could still use another. Concepcion transferred to Texas A&M last season and totaled 919 yards on 61 receptions, finding success on both deep targets and shorter throws with significant yards after the catch.

49ers left tackle Trent Williams will be 38 before the start of the season and carries a $46 million cap hit in the final year of his contract. San Francisco has not invested in a long-term replacement, so it could make sense to address that need this year. That would allow a successor to learn from Williams for a season before taking over.

Lomu has spent the past two seasons as Utah’s starting left tackle. He did not allow a sack last season and surrendered just eight total pressures.

The Texans did not have an offensive lineman earn a grade above 75.0 last season. Houston has a crowded offensive tackle room, having spent second-round picks on Blake Fisher and Aireontae Ersery and adding veterans Braden Smith and Trent Brown.

The younger tackles have yet to earn a PFF grade above 60.0 in a season as full-time starters, while the veterans have failed to reach 70.0 in each of the past two seasons despite stronger play earlier in their careers. Adding Miller would likely force either a roster cut or a move to guard.

Kansas City has George Karlaftis, who has played well at one defensive end spot, but the other remains open. Charles Omenihu has been a rotational player there over the past three seasons but is now with the Washington Commanders. Recent high draft picks Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Ashton Gillotte have yet to make a significant impact.

That leaves room for another edge rusher who can contribute as part of the rotation and develop into a long-term starter. Parker has recorded at least 35 pressures in each of the past three seasons at Clemson.

Miami added a wide receiver with its first pick in this mock draft, but with a projected starting lineup of Malik Washington, Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert, it would make sense to add at least two wide receivers in this class. While the team could wait another round or two for a second option, having one of the top six wide receivers available at this point creates the opportunity to select two in the first round.

While Makai Lemon can play Z and in the slot, Boston would complement him as a tall X receiver. He totaled more than 1,700 yards and 20 touchdowns across the past two seasons at Washington.

New England had a top-six offense and a strong secondary, but its biggest weakness was the front seven. The team’s leader in pressures, K’Lavon Chaisson, left in free agency. The other edge rusher from last season, Harold Landry Jr., has never earned a pass-rush grade above 65.0 in a season.

The Patriots added Dre’Mont Jones in free agency, but could still use another rotational piece. While Lawrence did not produce like a typical first-round edge rusher at UCF, he ranked at or above the 93rd percentile in the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, 10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump at the combine.

The Super Bowl champions have no immediate needs outside of running back, but it is too early to address that position at pick No. 32. At edge rusher, Uchenna Nwosu posted a career-low PFF defensive grade last season, and DeMarcus Lawrence is 34 years old. Derick Hall, a second-round pick in 2023, has been a rotational player who has improved each season and could develop into one long-term starter, but Seattle could use another.

Howell has earned a PFF pass-rush grade of at least 90.0 in each of the past three seasons.