Titans select Jeremiah Smith at No. 1: Tennessee adds the Ohio State wide receiver, who leads college football wide receivers with a 94.5 PFF receiving grade and averages 5.42 yards per route run.

Five quarterbacks land in the first round: Drew Mestemaker, Dante Moore, CJ Carr, Austin Simmons and Trinidad Chambliss are projected to Miami, Tampa Bay, New York, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, respectively.

Jets hold three first-round selections: New York adds quarterback CJ Carr, defensive lineman Will Echoles and cornerback Ellis Robinson IV with picks Nos. 9, 11 and 12.

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With the 2026 NFL season now past the quarter mark, it’s time to take a far-too-early look at how the NFL draft could shake out if the current draft order holds.

This draft class has generated plenty of excitement over the past two offseasons, and it still looks very strong on paper as we approach the halfway point of the college football season.

The Tennessee Titans currently hold the No. 1 overall pick, giving them the option to select a new quarterback or add an elite receiving prospect to support their current starter, Cam Ward.

One note for this mock draft: Arch Manning does not appear in the first round. Given reports that several scouts don't view him as a first-round pick, I'm taking the approach that he is more likely to return to Texas than enter the draft if that remains the case.

Here is my first mock draft of the 2026 NFL season.

PFF Big Board Rank: 1

If the Titans land the No. 1 overall pick, they will have to decide whether to move on from Cam Ward or draft a player who can help him develop. Smith leads all college wide receivers in PFF receiving grade this season (94.5) and has produced an eye-popping 5.42 yards per route run.

PFF Big Board Rank: 5

Given Justin Herbert‘s struggles in 2026, it feels wrong not to draft an offensive lineman or wide receiver here. However, the Chargers‘ offensive line issues have largely been on the interior, and selecting an interior lineman at this spot wouldn't be good value. Smith would be the obvious choice, but with him off the board, the Chargers grab arguably the best defensive prospect in the draft in Moore. The Notre Dame standout has allowed just six receptions across 130 coverage snaps this season.

PFF Big Board Rank: 23

Mestemaker earned an 88.3 PFF grade in 2025 and has posted an 88.0 mark through five games in 2026. Mestemaker has earned a 91.4 PFF grade when kept clean this season and has produced a 6.7% big-time throw rate.

PFF Big Board Rank: 7

If the Texans do end up picking in the top 10, improving the protection around C.J. Stroud will likely be a high priority. Two potential options this early in the draft are Texas‘ Goosby and LSU's Jordan Seaton. Either would be a strong choice, but Goosby has been particularly impressive in pass protection so far in 2026, allowing just seven pressures across 185 pass-blocking snaps.

PFF Big Board Rank: 3

Baker Mayfield‘s contract extension keeps him with the Buccaneers through at least 2027, but the team has flexibility beyond that, and Mayfield will be 33 during the 2028 season. Moore earned a 90.2 PFF grade in 2025 and produced a 4.0% big-time throw rate compared to a 1.8% turnover-worthy play rate before suffering a concussion this season. If Mayfield improves on his early-season play when he returns from injury, the Buccaneers likely won't be in a position to draft Moore. However, if they are, they should take a serious look at the available quarterback prospects.

PFF Big Board Rank: 4

The Cardinals could look to address the quarterback position here, and I'm intrigued to see whether they give Carson Beck an extended run later in the season to evaluate what they have in him. However, the opportunity to land one of the best defensive players in the draft is also tempting. Simmons has earned a 90.6 PFF pass-rush grade through the first five games and looks well on his way to another double-digit sack season.

PFF Big Board Rank: 44

Given how Tyler Shough has performed in his second NFL season, it's time for the Saints to build around him while he's still on his rookie contract. Becker burst onto the scene late last season and has continued to impress in 2026. Through six games, he has averaged 3.70 yards per route run and would be an excellent addition to the Saints' offense alongside Chris Olave.

PFF Big Board Rank: 8

The Commanders need more pass-catchers for quarterback Jayden Daniels, and while Coleman hasn't necessarily blown anyone away this season, he remains a big-play threat. He has averaged 18.7 yards per reception in 2026 and found the end zone five times. Adding a receiver who can challenge defenses downfield would give the Commanders' offense an element it is currently lacking.

PFF Big Board Rank: 21

With three first-round picks, it's hard for the Jets to pass up the opportunity to select a quarterback with one of them. Carr has enjoyed an incredible start to the 2026 season, earning a 91.2 PFF passing grade and producing a 7.9% big-time throw rate compared to a 2.5% turnover-worthy play rate.

PFF Big Board Rank: 6

After Lane Johnson‘s retirement, the Eagles could look to Jordan Seaton at offensive tackle here, but it would also be very much in character for Philadelphia to have a top defensive prospect fall into its lap. Stewart recently returned from a suspension and is coming off his best game of the season against Florida. Through three games, he has produced a 22.5% pass-rush win rate.

PFF Big Board Rank: 17

With their quarterback selection out of the way, the Jets can focus on taking the best player available with their back-to-back picks here. Echoles would boost the interior of the defensive line, having earned PFF grades above 70.0 as both a pass-rusher and a run defender.

PFF Big Board Rank: 18

Robinson has impressed in both man and zone coverage this season, earning PFF coverage grades above 70.0 in each. He has allowed just 11 receptions across 147 coverage snaps, with opposing quarterbacks posting an NFL passer rating of just 52.1 when targeting him.

PFF Big Board Rank: Unranked

Simmons appears to be one of the biggest in-season draft risers, with Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice placing him in the top 10 of a recent mock draft. Given how the Browns retooled their offensive line and wide receiver corps heading into the 2026 season, I think now is a great time for them to find a quarterback to build around. Simmons has earned an 87.5 PFF passing grade and produced a 17.6% positively graded play rate so far this season.

PFF Big Board Rank: 9

Seaton would give the Falcons a succession plan for Jake Matthews at left tackle, with the veteran currently in his 13th season. LSU's left tackle has earned a 79.1 PFF pass-blocking grade so far in 2026 and produced a 93.5% PFF pass-block win rate on plays where he has been left to block without help.

PFF Big Board Rank: 54

The Bengals have fixed their offensive line and have a passing attack that opposing defenses are forced to respect. That's the ideal offensive environment in which to add a dynamic running back, and they would be well justified in using a first-round pick on Baugh. The Florida standout has averaged 3.72 yards after contact per attempt and forced 36 missed tackles this season.

PFF Big Board Rank: 52

The Steelers can't continue relying on stopgaps at quarterback. Maybe Drew Allar or Will Howard is the future at the position, but it's hard to pass on a talent like Chambliss. He has earned an 82.2 PFF passing grade so far this season and has done an impressive job of avoiding negative plays. He has produced a turnover-worthy play rate of just 2.5%, while his 14.3% pressure-to-sack rate is also impressive.

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PFF Big Board Rank: 19

Pierre is a former five-star recruit, though he hasn't quite lived up to the hype yet. So far this season, he has earned PFF grades above 70.0 as both a pass-rusher and a run defender, and he will likely be viewed as one of the players with the most upside in this draft class.

PFF Big Board Rank: 35

The Seahawks used a 2025 first-round pick on guard Grey Zabel, so it's a little aggressive to go back to the well again, but right guard is their only weakness on the offensive line right now. He has played every position along Minnesota‘s offensive line during his college career and has earned a 77.9 PFF run-blocking grade so far this season.

PFF Big Board Rank: 27

The Panthers look great on offense, but their defense will likely need more attention in the 2027 offseason. Hampton has allowed an NFL passer rating of just 54.8 on throws into his coverage this season and could form a strong cornerback tandem with Jaycee Horn in Carolina.

PFF Big Board Rank: 88

The 2027 season will mark Fernando Mendoza's first year as the Raiders‘ starting quarterback, and they need to surround him with more weapons in the passing game. Mendoza knows Marsh from their time together at Indiana, and Marsh has continued to develop in 2026. He has earned an 86.4 PFF grade and averaged 18.2 yards per reception so far this season.

PFF Big Board Rank: 12

The Cowboys‘ defense has been bad enough to potentially cost them a shot at the NFC East title in a season when the Philadelphia Eagles look vulnerable, so improving that unit should be a priority this offseason. Jones has allowed just seven receptions across 163 coverage snaps so far this season.

PFF Big Board Rank: 30

The Broncos were heavily linked to tight ends during the 2026 NFL Draft cycle, and that's likely to be the case again this year. Johnson has missed some time due to injury but is averaging 2.33 yards per route run and 15.8 yards per reception through three games.

PFF Big Board Rank: 15

Washington hasn't quite reached the heights he did a year ago at Oregon, but he has still been solid along the interior of the defensive line, earning a 67.4 PFF grade through five games. He ranked in the top five on Bruce Feldman's Freaks List in each of the past two seasons and will likely test well for a player of his size.

PFF Big Board Rank: 46

Cole would give the Patriots a dynamic playmaker at linebacker and is well on his way to the best season of his college career at Georgia in 2026. He has earned a 71.9 PFF coverage grade but has been at his best as a run defender, earning a 90.2 PFF run-defense grade and recording an average depth of tackle of just 0.8 yards.

PFF Big Board Rank: 37

Juice Scruggs is playing the best football of his career with the Lions this season, but he is set to become a free agent in 2027. That could make center one of Detroit's top needs heading into next season. Pieper has played right guard this season, earning PFF grades above 85.0 in both pass blocking and run blocking, and should be capable of making the move to center.

PFF Big Board Rank: 42

The Giants have Malik Nabers but not much else at wide receiver right now. If they do wind up selecting in the 20s of this draft, they could do a lot worse than take a look at someone like Robinson. His play has dipped early in 2026, but he ranked sixth among college wide receivers last season with an average of 3.03 yards per route run.

PFF Big Board Rank: 24

Johnson suffered an injury in Notre Dame's season opener against Wisconsin and hasn't played since. He was excellent in 2025, though, earning an 82.8 PFF grade and missing just two of his 46 attempted solo tackles.

PFF Big Board Rank: 11

The Bills nab the first safety off the board in Bolden. The Georgia standout has earned a PFF grade of 77.0 or better in each of the past three seasons and is off to a strong start in 2026, earning a 76.1 PFF coverage grade and a 70.9 PFF run-defense grade.

PFF Big Board Rank: 41

Mark Andrews has started to slow down, and with Lamar Jackson‘s strength as a middle-of-the-field passer, an upgrade at tight end would be wise. Green is a tremendous athlete and a huge target. While still a little raw, he has averaged 2.39 yards per route run so far this season and would be an excellent fit in Baltimore's offense.

PFF Big Board Rank: 14

I’m not sure there’s a fit I love more in this mock draft than putting Viliamu-Asa in a Brian Flores defense. He has missed just 7.7% of his attempted tackles, earned a 91.2 PFF run-defense grade and proven to be an effective blitzer, generating eight pressures on 18 pass-rushing snaps so far this season.

PFF Big Board Rank: 10

Green has played both guard and tackle at Missouri, and that versatility could be ideal for a Chiefs team that has dealt with former first-round pick Josh Simmons missing the start of this season at left tackle and benched left guard Kingsley Suamataia in favor of Mike Caliendo in Week 4.

PFF Big Board Rank: 34

Trent Williams is still performing at a high level, but the 49ers need to think about a succession plan. Lauck has earned an 82.7 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2026, allowing just three pressures across 172 pass-blocking snaps. He has been at his best as a run blocker on zone runs, earning an 82.8 PFF run-blocking grade on those plays.