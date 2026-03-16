2026 NFL Mock Draft: Titans trade up for Jeremiyah Love, two wide receivers crack the top 10

The Titans move up to secure Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love: After a defensive-oriented free agency period, Tennessee turns its focus to the offense in this mock draft, kicking off its class with Love after a trade-up to No. 2.

The Jets acquire extra picks and still land Arvell Reese: New York gets pick Nos. 4, 35 and 101 in a trade-down with the Titans and drafts perhaps its preferred target even at No. 2.

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With the first week of NFL free agency in the books, teams have already started to fill needs as they build for the upcoming season and beyond. 2026 NFL Draft strategies are ever-changing with each signing, so it’s time to dig into another three-round mock draft with the latest free agency acquisitions in mind.

While free agency can change a lot of teams' draft directions, the Raiders should be locked in on Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. The Indiana passer produced a 5.7% big-time throw rate in 2025, compared to just a 2.6% turnover-worthy play rate, on his way to earning an elite 91.6 PFF overall grade for the season.

Titans acquire: No. 2 overall

No. 2 overall Jets acquire: No. 4 overall, No. 35 overall and No. 101 overall

The Titans have been one of the most active teams in free agency so far, adding several defensive line contributors, in particular. That increases the chances that they will look at running back Jeremiyah Love in the first round. But with the Cardinals ahead of them, it may be necessary to trade up.

Love earned a PFF overall grade above 90.0 in each of the past two seasons and is the clear top running back in this class.

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If the draft shakes out this way, then the Cardinals would have their choice of the class' top defensive players. Pass rusher remains their most glaring need, and that's where Rueben Bain Jr. comes in.

Bain's monstrous 2025 campaign included a 23.5% PFF pass-rush win rate, the top mark among draft-eligible Power Four edge defenders. He also brings the versatility to move inside as an interior rusher in certain situations.

Jets acquire: No. 4 overall, No. 35 overall and No. 101 overall

No. 4 overall, No. 35 overall and No. 101 overall Titans acquire: No. 2 overall

The trade-down works out perfectly for the Jets, who still land Reese with the fourth overall pick. Reese himself said recently that he believes he is an edge rusher, despite playing just 138 pass-rushing snaps in college.

There’s definitely some projection involved here, but a player who recorded 34 quarterback pressures, half of which were sacks or hits, from 138 pass-rushing snaps is worth the gamble.

The Giants' free-agency signing of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds doesn’t dampen their chances of targeting Styles, in my opinion. He missed just 2.2% of his tackle attempts and earned 85.0-plus PFF grades in coverage and run defense this past season, ranking second among nearly 200 qualifying draft-eligible linebackers.

The Browns have made multiple additions along their offensive line already, but there is still a glaring need at left tackle. Freeling is flying up draft boards because he is one of the few true left tackles in this class.

He notched an 86.1 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowed just eight pressures from 469 pass-blocking snaps in 2025. Getting him here allows the Browns to focus on a deeper wide receiver class later.

More weapons for quarterback Jayden Daniels can’t be a bad thing. Lemon, the first wide receiver off the board in this mock, earned an elite 91.4 PFF receiving grade in 2025, placing him first among 432 qualifying college receivers. He also averaged 3.13 yards per route run (eighth best) and dropped just two catchable passes thrown his way.

The Saints could go in several directions here, but grabbing another top target for second-year quarterback Tyler Shough would make a lot of sense. Tate is a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds who didn’t drop any of his catchable targets in 2025.

It’s unheard of for the Chiefs to be drafting this early in the Mahomes era, so letting the board fall to them and adding a top prospect is the right way to go. Bailey earned a 93.8 PFF pass-rush grade, the best figure in college football, and won 21.6% of his pass-rush reps, a top-15 mark, in 2025.

The Bengals already made a splash at safety by adding former Chiefs standout Bryan Cook in free agency, but that shouldn’t stop them from targeting Caleb Downs. Arguably the best player in the draft, Downs is falling down the order in mocks due to positional value. If he manages to get to No. 10, the Bengals should sprint the card in for a player who earned an 85.0-plus PFF overall grade in three straight seasons.

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Following Tyreek Hill‘s release, the Dolphins have a big need at wide receiver. Tyson garnered an 80.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of the past two seasons. He recorded an 89.0 PFF receiving grade against man coverage (10th best) and dropped just 1.6% of the catchable passes thrown his way (97th percentile) in 2025.

Given the Cowboys' changes on defense, they have several viable paths here. And they could do far worse than grabbing the top cornerback in the draft class. Delane earned an 89.1 PFF grade in man coverage and allowed just 14 catches as a primary coverage defender in 2025.

The Rams have a case for owning the best roster in football. With the moves they have already made to shore up their secondary (trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson), this pick is a bit of a luxury.

Ideally for them, one of the top three receivers will still be on the board, but Mauigoa, who secured an 85.8 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets, could be a great pick for the future.

Mesidor will be 25 years old by the time the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around and may not neatly fit into the Ravens' first-round thresholds. However, Baltimore seems to have wanted to pair Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson off the edge in free agency.

Mesidor earned an 88.3 PFF run-defense grade to go with a 92.5 PFF pass-rush grade in 2025, so he could be the perfect partner for Hendrickson.

The Buccaneers would likely love for either of the two Ohio State linebackers to drop to them, but Howell could be a good fallback for a team that needs to improve off the edge. Howell earned a 90.3 PFF pass-rush grade last season, winning 19.9% of his pass-rush reps. Both numbers placed him in the top 15 among draft-eligible edge defenders.

With Arvell Reese already in tow, the Jets look to the defensive backfield with their second first-round pick. McCoy missed all of the 2025 season, but his 89.6 PFF coverage grade in 2024 ranked ninth among 495 qualifying cornerbacks in college football.

If the Lions are looking for a sure-fire, dominant pass rusher, Faulk is unlikely to be the pick, given that he earned just a 66.0 PFF pass-rush grade in 2025. The Lions already have Aidan Hutchinson and could use a solid complement, though.

At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, Faulk earned an 85.5 PFF run-defense grade and is not yet 21 years old, meaning there is still lots of room for growth.

The Vikings released interior defenders Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, so they could do with some additional support on the inside. McDonald is a monster against the run, having earned a 91.2 PFF run-defense grade this past season to rank first among all interior defenders in college football.

Banks broke his foot injury at the NFL combine, but before that, he was having arguably the best pre-draft process of any defensive lineman. Although injury also limited him to just 96 snaps in 2025, he has rare athleticism for his size. We'll have to see if the injury impacts his draft stock.

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The Cowboys go back to the secondary for their second first-round pick, adding a player whose stock exploded at the NFL combine. Thieneman is more than just a great athlete, boasting a 91.1 PFF coverage grade (second best) and a 17.2% forced incompletion rate in 2025.

The Steelers have done a fantastic job rebuilding their offensive line in recent years, but they could opt to replace Isaac Seumalo, who left for the Cardinals in free agency, in the first round of the draft.

Ioane may be off the board long before this. In any case, his elite 90.9 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets in 2025 (first among all guards) proves he is an NFL-ready pass blocker.

The Chargers wouldn't be thrilled to see Ioane go one pick before they are on the clock, but Utah’s Fano is a perfectly good option. With tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt back from injuries, Fano would kick inside to guard. He earned an 80.0-plus PFF grade in run blocking and pass protection in 2025, making him one of 12 FBS offensive linemen to do so.

Sadiq put together one of the best performances at the NFL combine and would give the Eagles another big option in the middle of the field. Some may wonder why someone so physically gifted averaged only 1.62 yards per route run, but if anyone can get the most out of Sadiq, it will be the Eagles.

After addressing left tackle earlier in the round, the Browns take a wide receiver with their second selection. Cooper was excellent in his final season at Indiana, averaging 2.55 yards per route run (17th among draft-eligible wide receivers) and dropping just 4.2% of his catchable targets.

Bears safeties Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard signed elsewhere this offseason, so the team is liable to target the position. McNeil-Warren earned an 80.0-plus PFF overall grade in three straight seasons and is coming off a 92.0 PFF coverage grade — the best mark among FBS safeties — and an 83.2 PFF run-defense grade in 2025.

The Bills signed edge defender Bradley Chubb, but that shouldn’t prevent them from looking at an edge defender in the first round. Parker racked up 40 combined sacks and quarterback hits over the past two seasons, leading to back-to-back 80.0-plus PFF overall grades.

With questions swirling about Trent Williams’ future in San Francisco, the 49ers could replace him with another huge offensive tackle. Proctor, not yet 21 years old, was one of seven FBS tackles to earn an 80.0-plus PFF grade in pass blocking and run blocking in 2025.

The Texans signed Braden Smith, who has played right tackle in the NFL but may move to his college position of guard. Even if he sticks at right tackle, a future replacement would still be a good investment. Miller has been rising on draft boards, coming off an 83.5 PFF pass-blocking grade this past season.

The Chiefs could boost their defensive line again with their second first-round pick, pairing David Bailey with Woods. While the Clemson star's play dropped off somewhat in 2025, he notched an 80.0-plus PFF overall grade in 2023 and 2024.

Miller engineered PFF overall grades above 80.0 in each of the past two seasons and offers something as both a pass rusher and a run defender. He earned an elite 90.2 PFF run-defense grade in 2025 (second among draft-eligible interior defenders) while producing an 11.3% PFF pass-rush win rate (20th).

The Patriots have already boosted their receiving corps with the addition of free agent Romeo Doubs, but that shouldn’t prevent them from looking at a receiver in Round 1 if the right one is available. Boston dropped just 3.1% of his catchable targets and caught 76.9% of his contested targets in 2025.

The Super Bowl champions lost starting cornerback Tariq Woolen to free agency, and although they did bring back Josh Jobe, cornerback is a position of need.

Terrell improved in each of his college seasons, excelling in coverage and establishing himself as a willing run defender (85.2 PFF run-defense in 2025).

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Round Two

34. Arizona Cardinals: LB CJ Allen, Georgia

39. Cleveland Browns: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

47. Indianapolis Colts: WR Chris Bell, Louisville

48. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

50. Detroit Lions: T Caleb Lomu, Utah

51. Carolina Panthers: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Skyler Bell, UConn

54. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State

59. Houston Texans: C Connor Lew, Auburn

60. Chicago Bears (via Bills): C Jake Slaughter, Florida

61. Los Angeles Rams: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

62. Denver Broncos: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

64. Seattle Seahawks: OL Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Round Three

66. Tennessee Titans: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

68. Philadelphia Eagles (via Jets): EDGE Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

69. Houston Texans (via Giants): RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

71. Washington Commanders: DI Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

72. Cincinnati Bengals: OL Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

78. Indianapolis Colts: LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

79. Atlanta Falcons: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia

80. Baltimore Ravens: DI Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Lions): RB Jonah Coleman, Washington

82. Minnesota Vikings: S Kamari Ramsey, USC

83. Carolina Panthers: CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

87. Miami Dolphins: CB Devin Moore, Florida

89. Chicago Bears: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

90. Miami Dolphins (via Texans): G Jalen Farmer, Kentucky

92. Dallas Cowboys (via 49ers): LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

94. Denver Broncos: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

96. Seattle Seahawks: WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: DI Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

100. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Sam Roush, Stanford