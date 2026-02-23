Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys load up with Caleb Downs and CJ Allen, Browns target Carnell Tate
By Dalton Wasserman
  • The Cowboys get aggressive to upgrade their defense: Dallas pulls no punches in selecting one of the draft's safest prospects while also adding a defensive leader in the middle with its two first-round picks.
  • The Browns make Carnell Tate 2026's WR1: The Ohio State star earned an outstanding 89.0 PFF receiving grade this past season and would immediately become Cleveland's top deep threat.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

It seems to be a formality at this point that the Raiders will select Mendoza as their new franchise quarterback. The Heisman Trophy winner ranked second in the FBS with a 90.7 PFF passing grade in 2025, whereas Las Vegas ranked 28th in the NFL in team PFF passing grade.

2. New York Jets: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)

The Jets reset their defensive line with Rueben Bain Jr., who racked up an FBS-high 83 pressures while offering enough strength and versatility to key Miami’s run defense. Bain would immediately change the complexion of New York’s defensive front on all downs.

3. Arizona Cardinals: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Some consider Reese to be the most talented player in this class. There is debate about whether he should play on or off the ball, but Arizona desperately needs to upgrade at linebacker with Zaven Collins and Baron Browning both entering contract years. Reese offers enough flexibility for the Cardinals to get him in the building and figure out his position later.

4. Tennessee Titans: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Head coach Robert Saleh takes a ton of pride in his four-man pass rush, and the Titans need to upgrade their edge defender unit. Texas Tech’s David Bailey led the FBS with a 93.8 PFF pass-rush grade and 15 sacks this past season. Considering the Titans’ pass-rush needs, this is a near-perfect match.

5. New York Giants: T Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL)

New York should aim to get younger on the offensive line this offseason, particularly with right guard Greg Van Roten and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor entering free agency. Mauigoa would be an immediate starter on the right side after recording an excellent 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025.

6. Cleveland Browns: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Cleveland needs additional talent nearly everywhere on offense. They start with a wide receiver in Carnell Tate, who earned an outstanding 89.0 PFF receiving grade for Ohio State this past season. Tate would immediately become the Browns' best vertical threat.

7. Washington Commanders: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Bobby Wagner’s free agency looms over the Commanders. If he leaves, the team will need a new leader in the middle of their defense. Styles showed he can fill that role after earning an 88.6 PFF overall grade and missing just two tackles during the 2025 season.

8. New Orleans Saints: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

The Saints could go in several directions with this pick, but they opt to add an enticing weapon in wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who emerged as one of college football’s best receivers over the past two years. It culminated in an 85.3 PFF receiving grade and just one dropped pass in 2025.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Chiefs running backs ranked 31st in yards after contact and explosive runs in 2025. Jeremiyah Love ranked among the top six FBS running backs in both categories in his final season at Notre Dame. He would instantly bring credibility back to a lackluster Kansas City run game.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: DI Peter Woods, Clemson

Cincinnati has holes all over its defense. That includes adding to a defensive tackle unit that ranked 22nd in PFF overall grade and 31st in PFF pass-rush grade this past season. Peter Woods had a slightly down year in 2025, but he’s a proven run defender who flashed pass-rush ability in each of his three seasons at Clemson.

11. Miami Dolphins: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Delane’s breakout 2025 season at LSU could make him the first cornerback selected in this class. His 90.7 PFF coverage grade ranked third among qualified FBS cornerbacks, and he allowed just 14 receptions all season. He would aid a Miami unit that ranked 23rd in PFF coverage grade in 2025.

12. Dallas Cowboys: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Landing Caleb Downs would arguably give the Cowboys the best pick in the entire draft. As a team, they ranked dead last in PFF coverage grade in 2025, and their safeties were a major culprit. Downs earned an 85.0-plus PFF coverage grade in each of his three college seasons.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons): CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

McCoy didn’t play at all in 2025 after earning an outstanding 89.6 PFF coverage grade in 2024. While McCoy may carry some injury risk, the Rams should be willing to take that gamble to fix their biggest weakness, their secondary.

14. Baltimore Ravens: G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Ioane is a safe bet as a starting-caliber NFL guard. He earned an excellent 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 and did not allow a sack across his final 31 college games. Meanwhile, Ravens guards ranked 27th in PFF overall grade last season, and starter Daniel Faalele is ticketed for free agency.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Tampa Bay needs a finisher off the edge, and Howell provides just that. He racked up 12 sacks and earned an elite 90.3 PFF pass-rush grade for Texas A&M in 2025. In fact, it was his third straight season of earning at least a 90.0 PFF pass-rush grade. He would create a formidable pass-rush duo with Yaya Diaby.

16. New York Jets (via Colts): WR Makai Lemon, USC

With their second pick, the Jets address their offense by drafting Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon. Lemon led the FBS with a 91.4 PFF receiving grade while placing among the top 10 qualifiers in yards per route run and missed tackles forced in 2025. Jets wide receivers ranked 22nd or worse in all three of those categories in 2025.

17. Detroit Lions: T Spencer Fano, Utah

Detroit’s offensive line struggled down the stretch and is in flux going into the offseason. Utah's Spencer Fano would give the Lions some options after he earned an FBS-leading 92.0 PFF overall grade over the past two seasons. Whether he plays tackle or guard, he would be a welcome addition to the Lions’ offense.

18. Minnesota Vikings: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Minnesota could use another playmaker in its cornerback room. Clemson’s Avieon Terrell could provide just that after tallying three interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 17 pass breakups during his three seasons at Clemson.

19. Carolina Panthers: DI Caleb Banks, Florida

Despite modest defensive improvements in 2025, the Panthers still need to add talent to their front seven to become a perennial winner. They could take a swing at Caleb Banks’ high-end talent, which could make him a dynamic NFL interior pass rusher. He didn’t play much in 2025 but tallied 53 pressures and six sacks in the two seasons prior.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers): LB CJ Allen, Georgia

The Cowboys already drafted one defensive leader in Caleb Downs in this scenario, and they take another here in Georgia linebacker CJ Allen. Allen’s speed and diagnostic skills earned him an outstanding 88.6 PFF run-defense grade in 2025. He’s still developing as a coverage defender, but he would pair with DeMarvion Overshown to give Dallas' linebacker unit plenty of potential.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Pittsburgh’s wide receivers combined to rank just 29th in the NFL in PFF receiving grade in 2025. The Steelers would benefit from a consistent presence like Denzel Boston, who earned an 87.2 PFF receiving grade this past season. He also reeled in more than 61% of his contested targets during his Washington career.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL)

The Chargers need offensive line reinforcements, but with the top interior option off the board, they opt for an edge rusher. Mesidor earned an elite 92.5 PFF overall grade in 2025, ranking fourth among qualified FBS edge defenders, one spot behind teammate Rueben Bain Jr.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Philadelphia’s outside cornerback position, aside from Quinyon Mitchell, was a problem this past season. South Carolina’s Brandon Cisse possesses the requisite tools to potentially solve that problem. He earned at least a 74.1 PFF overall grade in each of the past two seasons while tallying 10 pass breakups in that span.

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars): T Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

The Browns will be rebuilding their entire offensive line this offseason. Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor could be a worthy option. He ranked fourth among qualified FBS tackles with an 86.1 PFF overall grade in 2025 while allowing just two sacks in 15 games.

25. Chicago Bears: DI Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

No Bears defensive tackle earned a 55.0-plus PFF run-defense grade in 2025. Meanwhile, Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald led all FBS defensive tackles with a 91.2 PFF run-defense grade in his final college season. He won’t offer much as a pass rusher, but McDonald is the type of gap-filler who makes his teammates better.

26. Buffalo Bills: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Cole Bishop is entrenched as one starting safety in Buffalo, but the team needs more help after its safety unit ranked 22nd in the NFL in PFF overall grade this season. Thieneman capped his excellent college career by earning an elite 91.0 PFF overall grade while picking off two passes and breaking up four more in 2025.

27. San Francisco 49ers: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

San Francisco’s wide receivers ranked an uncharacteristic 28th in yards after the catch per reception this past season. The team could lose both Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings this offseason, which makes wide receiver a key need. Concepcion is one of the most dynamic players in the class with the ball in his hands and earned a 79.9 PFF receiving grade in his lone season at Texas A&M.

28. Houston Texans: T Monroe Freeling, Georgia

The Texans are in a position to take the best available offensive lineman with this pick. That could be Georgia’s Monroe Freeling, who earned an excellent 85.6 PFF pass-blocking grade while allowing just nine pressures in 2025. 

29. Los Angeles Rams: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Kamren Curl is entering free agency and is likely to be highly sought after. If he departs Los Angeles, the Rams could spend a first-round selection on McNeil-Warren, who is college football’s highest-graded safety over the past three seasons. Part of the reason for that is McNeil-Warren’s penchant for making plays on the ball, as he totaled five interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 11 forced fumbles in his college career.

30. Denver Broncos: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Denver tight ends recorded an NFL-worst 52.8 PFF receiving grade in 2025. Improved production from that position could take their offense to the next level. Kenyon Sadiq, Bo Nix’s former Oregon teammate, could provide the spark the Broncos need after he led all FBS tight ends with eight touchdowns in 2025.

31. New England Patriots: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

New England’s edge defenders ranked near the bottom of the league in multiple pass-rush metrics in 2025. Clemson’s T.J. Parker racked up 127 pressures and 24 sacks across his three years there. He also recorded at least a 77.5 PFF run-defense grade in each of his three seasons. Improving on the edge should be a top priority for the Patriots this offseason.

32. Seattle Seahawks: CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State

Multiple Seattle cornerbacks, including Tariq Woolen and Josh Jobe, are entering free agency this offseason. That could be a position for the Seahawks to address early in the draft with someone like Arizona State’s Keith Abney II, who earned a career-high 85.3 PFF coverage grade while breaking up nine passes in 2025.

Round 2

33. New York Jets: S A.J. Haulcy, LSU

34. Arizona Cardinals: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

35. Tennessee Titans: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

36. Las Vegas Raiders: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

37. New York Giants: DI Christen Miller, Georgia

38. Houston Texans (via Commanders): DI Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

39. Cleveland Browns: G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

40. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

41. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

42. New Orleans Saints: G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

43. Miami Dolphins: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

44. New York Jets (via Cowboys): LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

45. Baltimore Ravens: WR Chris Bell, Louisville

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

47. Indianapolis Colts: LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

48. Atlanta Falcons: CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

49. Minnesota Vikings: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

50. Detroit Lions: CB Keionte Scott, Miami (FL)

51. Carolina Panthers: T Caleb Lomu, Utah

52. Green Bay Packers: C Sam Hecht, Kansas State

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: T Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

54. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech

55. Los Angeles Chargers: T Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: S Kamari Ramsey, USC

57. Chicago Bears: EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

58. San Francisco 49ers: EDGE Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

59. Houston Texans: C Connor Lew, Auburn

60. Buffalo Bills: EDGE LT Overton, Alabama

61. Los Angeles Rams: T Blake Miller, Clemson

62. Denver Broncos: LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

63. New England Patriots: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

64. Seattle Seahawks: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals: G Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

66. Tennessee Titans: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

67. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

68. Philadelphia Eagles (via Jets): TE Max Klare, Ohio State

69. Houston Texans (via Giants): RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

70. Cleveland Browns: WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

71. Washington Commanders: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

72. Cincinnati Bengals: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

73. New Orleans Saints: DI Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

74. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

75. Miami Dolphins: TE Jack Endries, Texas

76. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Cowboys): CB Daylen Everette, Georgia

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE Justin Joly, North Carolina State

78. Indianapolis Colts: DI Domonique Orange, Iowa State

79. Atlanta Falcons: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia

80. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE Anthony Lucas, USC

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Lions): C Jake Slaughter, Florida

82. Minnesota Vikings: LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

83. Carolina Panthers: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

84. Green Bay Packers: EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

86. Los Angeles Chargers: WR CJ Daniels, Miami (FL)

87. Miami Dolphins: WR Skyler Bell, UConn

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Jonah Coleman, Washington

89. Chicago Bears: S Genesis Smith, Arizona

90. Miami Dolphins (via Texans): WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

91. Buffalo Bills: G Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame

92. San Francisco 49ers: T Gennings Dunker, Iowa

93. Los Angeles Rams: WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma

94. Denver Broncos: DI Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

95. New England Patriots: DI Tim Keenan III, Alabama

96. Seattle Seahawks: RB Seth McGowan, Kentucky

97. Minnesota Vikings: DI Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech

98. Philadelphia Eagles: RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: S Bud Clark, TCU

100. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Sam Roush, Stanford

