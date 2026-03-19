2026 NFL Draft: Scouting tight ends using PFF+

Eli Stowers brings athleticism and production: The Vanderbilt tight end impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine and shone in many key PFF Premium Stats metrics.

Tanner Koziol is destined for a big-slot role: The Houston product's production and size indicate he can be a mismatch weapon at the NFL level. He led all tight ends in the class in receptions (74) and contested-catch percentage (74.1%) in 2025 while lining up in the slot on 50% of his snaps.

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PFF+ subscribers instantly have the work of the largest scouting department in history (in the form of the PFF data collection team) at their fingertips — much of the same information used by all 32 NFL front offices. And we'll use that data here to scout tight ends for the 2026 NFL Draft.

We'll first identify NFL players who reached a threshold of successful production and then examine their college production numbers to identify indicators of potential NFL success.

Tight ends rarely produce at high levels as rookies. Only nine first-year tight ends in the past eight seasons have reached 600 receiving yards (and four were in 2025), compared to 29 wide receivers who produced 800-yard rookie seasons during the same span.

We'll use that 600-yard receiving campaign over the past eight NFL seasons as our threshold in this analysis. After those players are identified, we'll examine what those players did in their last year of college football to see if we can reverse engineer a 600-yard NFL tight end.

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Thirty-nine tight ends have notched at least 600 receiving yards in an NFL season over the past eight years. One, Logan Thomas, was drafted as a quarterback and converted to tight end. Eight played their last college season before PFF started collecting college data in 2014, which leaves 30 productive NFL tight ends in our sample.

For this article, we will focus only on a tight end's receiving ability and production — not their blocking prowess. Specifically, we are looking at PFF receiving grade, yards after the catch per reception and yards per route run, all of which you can easily access if you’re a PFF+ subscriber.

Here are the 39 tight ends who notched at least 600 receiving yards the past eight seasons and their statistics in their final year of college.

Editor's note: PFF is PFF receiving grade, YAC/REC is yards after the catch per reception and Y/RR is yards per route run.

We are left with the following averages from the above group:

PFF receiving grade: 80.67

80.67 Yards after the catch per reception: 5.92

5.92 Yards per route run: 2.21

PFF Receiving Grade

PFF receiving grade is an indicator of a tight end's receiving ability. Positive grades are earned for making plays that move the chains, scoring points or making tacklers miss. The grade isn’t in itself an indicator of how a player will produce at the NFL level; it is solely based on how the player produced that season.

However, college PFF receiving grades have recently been a solid indicator of projecting successful tight ends in the NFL. The top four PFF receiving grades from 2025 NFL Draft prospects (with more than 20 targets) were Harold Fannin Jr. (96.4), Tyler Warren (93.4), Colston Loveland (90.6) and Oronde Gadsden II (82.6), all of whom went on to achieve 600-plus receiving yards in the NFL as rookies.

The player with the highest PFF receiving grade in their last college season of the 600-yard tight ends sampled was Harold Fannin Jr., with a 96.4 mark in 2024. Nine of the 30 tight ends earned a PFF receiving grade above 90.0: Fannin (96.4), Kyle Pitts (95.9), Trey McBride (95.0), Dallas Goedert (94.9), Tyler Warren (93.1), Dalton Kincaid (92.3), T.J. Hockenson (91.9), Hunter Henry (90.8) and Colston Loveland (90.6).

Nineteen players logged a PFF receiving grade above 80.0, while only four of the 600-yard NFL tight ends tallied PFF receiving grades below 65.0: Jonnu Smith (63.0), George Kittle (62.9), Cade Otton (60.6) and Dalton Schultz (57.3).

To examine PFF receiving grades for yourself, use the following parameters in PFF Premium Stats:

Select “NCAA”

Select “by position”

Select “Reg + Post”

Select “TE” in the receiving grades box, under receiving reports

Set “min snaps” at 20% to filter out small-sample-size players

Select “2026” as the draft year

The following nine tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft class posted a PFF receiving grade above 77.0:

Yards After the Catch per Reception

Yards after the catch per reception is just as it sounds: how many yards a player nets after making a catch and before being tackled. Obviously, it’s going to be hard for a tight end to reach the 600-yard receiving mark if they only catch contested passes and don’t generate any additional yardage after the catch.

The high mark in the players listed is David Njoku’s 11.6 yards after catch per reception. The average number of yards after the catch per reception is 5.92, and only four of the 600-yard tight ends fell below 4.5 yards: Hunter Henry (4.4), Austin Hooper (3.9), Darren Waller (3.7) and Dalton Schultz (3.4).

To examine yards after the catch per reception for yourself, use the following parameters in PFF Premium Stats:

Select “NCAA”

Select “by position”

Select “Reg + Post”

Select “TE” in the receiving grades box, under receiving reports

Set “min snaps” at 20% to filter out small-sample-size players

Select “2026” as the draft year

Sort results by clicking YAC/REC in the banner

The 2026 tight end class includes 22 players who averaged 6.1 yards after the catch per reception or more (minimum 20 receptions):

Yards per Route Run

PFF’s yards per route run metric divides a player's total receiving yards by the number of routes they ran, providing a better indicator of production than yards per reception or even yards per target. Of the 30 600-yard tight ends we are studying, the highest yards per route run number belonged to Harold Fannin Jr., at 3.65. The average yards per route run was 2.21. Seventeen of the players topped 2.0 yards per route run above 2.0, and only one fell below 1.4 (Dalton Schultz).

To examine yards per route run for yourself, use the following parameters in PFF Premium Stats:

Select “NCAA”

Select “by position”

Select “Reg + Post”

Select “TE” in the receiving grades box, under receiving reports

Set “min snaps” at 20% to filter out small-sample-size players

Select “2026” as the draft year

Sort results by clicking Y/RR in the banner

The 2026 tight end class includes five players who averaged 2.21 yards per route run or more (minimum 20 receptions):

The Findings

Two tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft class were above the average of the 600-yard NFL tight ends in two of the three categories. (For perspective, Colston Loveland and Terrance Ferguson were mentioned in this group in last year’s article.)

Tanner Koziol, Houston

Koziol’s 3.9 yards after the catch per reception number came in below the average of 5.92, but his 2.25 yards per route run was slightly above the average of the 600-yard NFL tight ends, and his 87.2 PFF receiving grade ranks second in the draft class.

Koziol led all tight ends in the class in receptions (74) and contested-catch percentage (74.1%). He lined up in the slot on 50% of his snaps in 2025, and his best NFL role will be as a big slot receiver where he can use his athleticism to get open and his size and giant catch radius to keep defenders away from the ball. Koziol is currently the No. 195 prospect on the PFF Predictive Big Board.

Carsen Ryan, BYU

Ryan broke out in his sole campaign with BYU. His 2.03 yards per route run is just below the average of the 600-yard tight end (2.12). His 7.5 yards after the catch per reception ranks second in the draft class among tight ends with at least 30 catches. He does an excellent job of adjusting to off-target passes and has a very effective stiff arm to break tackles after the catch. His 11 forced missed tackles in 2025 rank second in the draft class.

Ryan isn’t just a pass-catcher, as he posted a 75.3 PFF run-blocking grade in 2025. He is the No. 292 prospect on the PFF Predictive Big Board, and his 0.27 PFF Wins Above Average ranks first among tight ends in the class.

Only three tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft class had numbers at or above the averages of the 600-yard NFL tight ends in PFF receiving grade, yards after the catch per reception and yards per route run. (For perspective, Tyler Warren and Harold Fannin Jr. were mentioned in this group in last year’s article.)

Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Stowers is a vertical threat who lined up in the slot on 70.7% of his receiving snaps, and his production stands out. In 2025, he led all tight ends in the class with 769 receiving yards and 2.55 yards per route run. He racked up 377 yards after the catch and forced nine missed tackles in 2025. Stowers can win out wide and is currently the No. 53 prospect on the PFF Predictive Big Board.

Rohan Jones, Arkansas

Jones is a Canadian-born player who began his career at Maine, transferred to Montana State for a season and played at Arkansas in 2025. Jones isn’t a prototypical in-line tight end, as he is only 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds with below-average PFF run-blocking grades.

Jones’ 92.7 PFF receiving grade and 5.03 yards per route run in 2025 are the highest marks among the tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft class, although he recorded only 20 receptions on the year. While Jones' results are skewed due to a small sample, he did hit the averages of the 600-yard tight ends in all three categories for two consecutive years, both in 2025 at Arkansas and in 2024 at Montana State. He is currently the No. 367 prospect on the PFF Predictive Big Board.

Izayah Cummings, Appalachian State

Cummings is largely on this list due to a small sample. He played in only eight games with five starts in 2025. He made just 60 catches over the span of his six-year college football career.