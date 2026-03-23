2026 NFL Draft: Every NFL team's most valuable trade asset

The Arizona Cardinals could look to move Marvin Harrison Jr.: While Harrison likely has better football ahead of him, the Cardinals’ current roster situation may warrant maximizing his value before his trade market declines.

The Detroit Lions could move out of the first round: While Detroit could stay put at Pick 17 and select the best player available, trading down to acquire multiple future picks may be the more effective strategy. That approach would allow the Lions to address several needs and reinforce an offense that remains critical to Jared Goff’s success.

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Every NFL draft is defined as much by movement as it is by selection. And in 2026, the league’s most valuable assets aren’t just prospects on the board, but the players, picks and contracts that could reshape the draft entirely.

Quarterbacks on rookie deals. Proven veterans outperforming their cap hits. Extra Day 1 and Day 2 capital stockpiled for a move up the board. These are the levers front offices pull when the clock starts ticking, and the difference between standing pat and landing a franchise-altering player often comes down to which teams are willing to cash in their most valuable chip.

That’s where this exercise begins.

Using PFF data, roster construction trends and draft capital value, we’ve identified the single most valuable trade asset for all 32 teams — not just in terms of raw talent, but in how realistically it could be moved and what kind of return it could command.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

It’s been a disappointing first two seasons for the 2024 No. 4 overall pick. Coming out of a wide receiver factory with strong name pedigree, Harrison looked like a slam-dunk prospect.

Inconsistent quarterback play has played a role, but other top-tier receivers — such as Malik Nabers, Drake London and Garrett Wilson — have produced early in similar or even worse situations. While Harrison likely has better football ahead of him, the Cardinals’ current roster situation may warrant maximizing his value before his trade market declines.

Terrell, a former first-round pick, remains a highly valuable asset despite a down 2025 season in which he posted a 57.7 PFF overall grade. He has a proven track record of strong coverage and reliable run defense, and at 27 years old, he still offers multiple years of team control.

Public perception may outpace his career grading profile, but his talent as a dependable boundary corner remains clear. That combination of experience, versatility and positional value makes him an attractive option for teams in need of secondary help.

Trading Terrell could net the Falcons significant draft capital or a high-end player to address offensive needs or bolster roster depth. In a league that consistently prioritizes quality cornerback play, he profiles as a premium asset.

The Ravens have a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl in 2026, and with recent investments in the secondary, Humphrey could emerge as a valuable trade asset. His experience and playmaking ability still carry weight despite a step back in 2025.

Humphrey’s coverage versatility and physicality have produced 80.0-plus PFF grades in his peak seasons. With him entering the final year of his contract and set to turn 30 this summer, Baltimore could look to move on and recoup multiple assets to strengthen its overall depth.

The Bills don’t have many obvious trade candidates as they push for another Super Bowl run, but Kincaid stands out as a potential option. He is coming off a career-high 86.8 PFF overall grade in 2025 and is entering the final year of his rookie deal, positioning himself for a significant extension.

Kincaid is a polished route runner with reliable hands, and he has consistently earned strong receiving grades. However, with holes across the roster on both sides of the ball, Buffalo could benefit from turning one premium asset into multiple contributors.

Trading Kincaid would allow the Bills to recoup significant draft capital to address those needs. His youth and production would make him one of the most attractive options on a relatively thin tight end market.

Carolina Panthers: Pick 19

The Panthers made the playoffs but now sit at No. 19 overall with clear needs across the defense and a continued need to add weapons for Bryce Young. In a draft class as deep at premium positions, this pick offers significant flexibility — whether that’s moving up for a blue-chip talent or trading down to acquire multiple Day 2 selections.

Dealing the pick could also bring back proven veterans or additional draft capital to address holes on both sides of the ball while accelerating the team’s next step forward.

Johnson is three years removed from an elite season that earned him a massive contract extension. He followed that campaign by ranking fifth among cornerbacks in PFF advanced coverage grade. However, in 2025, he fell outside the top 32 as the entire secondary struggled with consistency when not generating turnovers.

Trading Johnson would free up cap space while also bringing back valuable draft capital for Chicago to invest in the offensive line or skill positions. His proven NFL production and positional value should still make him a solid return in any potential deal.

While Joe Burrow may not be thrilled, the Bengals need to address their defense to better complement their top-tier offense. Higgins brings reliability and big-play ability, even with some injury concerns, and his contract structure offers cap flexibility for both sides.

He has shown flashes of true No. 1 receiver ability but is arguably the league’s best No. 2, instantly elevating any passing attack. Moving Higgins would allow Cincinnati to reshape its receiver room while acquiring valuable draft capital or defensive help.

His proven chemistry with an elite quarterback in a high-volume passing offense makes him a highly valuable trade asset.

Cleveland Browns: Pick 6

If not for back-to-back wins to close the season, the Browns would be in a position to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza or leverage that pick for a significant haul. Instead, Cleveland sits at No. 6 overall with clear needs at wide receiver and along the offensive line.

While the Browns could stay put and take the best player available, their offense lacks proven talent. Trading down may be the more effective route, allowing them to accumulate additional draft capital while still adding impact contributors.

Holding both a high first-round pick and a late first-round selection gives Cleveland the flexibility to reshape its roster heading into the draft.

Dallas Cowboys: Pick 12

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones likely views this roster as a Super Bowl contender that is just a piece or two away. With two first-round picks, the Cowboys have the flexibility to leverage one of them to address the many holes on defense.

That defense ranked last in both EPA allowed per play and success rate, underscoring the need for significant reinforcements. Trading one of those picks for additional draft capital in a defense-heavy class could allow Dallas to add multiple contributors and accelerate a turnaround on that side of the ball.

The Broncos recently traded a premium asset for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, creating a crowded and talented receiver room. With that surplus, it makes sense that one of the younger options could become expendable — most notably Marvin Mims Jr. or Troy Franklin.

Neither player has fully broken out in Denver, but both offer speed and field-stretching ability. While neither would command significant draft capital, Mims likely carries more value due to his added impact as a returner.

Detroit Lions: Pick 17

The Lions need to rebuild their offensive line. Just two years ago, it was the strength of the roster, but departures through retirement, free agency and roster cuts have left the unit lacking depth and talent.

While Detroit could stay put and select the best player available, trading down to acquire multiple future picks may be the more effective strategy. That approach would allow the Lions to address several needs and reinforce an offense that remains critical to Jared Goff’s success.

The Packers entered the 2025 season as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, especially following the addition of edge defender Micah Parsons. Quarterback Jordan Love has also been one of the league’s top performers, ranking fifth in PFF overall grade among quarterbacks since becoming a starter in 2023.

However, Green Bay’s offensive approach has, at times, leaned too heavily on the run game. Despite having an elite quarterback, the Packers ranked 12th in early-down run rate in 2025, often prioritizing the ground attack over more efficient passing opportunities.

Josh Jacobs has been highly productive, earning a 91.8 PFF rushing grade since joining the team, which ranks fourth among running backs. Still just 28 years old, he could command significant draft capital if the Packers choose to shift toward a more pass-centric approach.

Stingley is one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL, and recent trades have shown just how much value elite players at the position can command. A young shutdown corner with outstanding coverage production — including low completion rate allowed and strong ball production — he has been a key driver of Houston’s defensive success.

With an already strong secondary in place, the Texans could theoretically explore moving him to acquire a significant return and address other needs, such as the offensive line. While a trade remains unlikely, recent precedent shows that even contending teams are willing to move top defensive talent to strengthen other areas of the roster.

Any contender would covet Stingley’s ball skills and ability to hold up in press coverage, making him one of the most valuable potential trade assets in the league.

Many viewed Taylor as an MVP candidate early in the 2025 season as the Colts raced to one of the best records in the league through the first half. However, the offense faltered down the stretch as Daniel Jones’ play declined before an injury ultimately ended his season, causing Taylor’s impact to fade.

Taylor has proven he can be a workhorse back with game-changing ability. With the Colts already investing heavily in their current roster and building around an average quarterback, moving Taylor could allow them to recoup valuable assets from teams that view themselves as one piece away.

A popular name in trade discussions this offseason, Thomas appears to have fallen out of favor in Jacksonville following a down sophomore campaign. He was arguably the second-best rookie wide receiver in 2024 and looked like a budding star, especially with a new coaching staff in place.

If reports of the Jaguars exploring a move are accurate, Thomas is not far removed from that strong rookie season, which should still allow Jacksonville to command significant value in a potential trade.

Kansas City Chiefs: Pick 9

A rare sight in the Mahomes–Andy Reid era: a top-10 pick. After three straight Super Bowl appearances — winning two — the Chiefs missed the playoffs following a season defined by struggles in close games and a season-ending injury to Mahomes.

While Mahomes is still capable of taking over games, his down-to-down consistency over the past few seasons hasn’t quite matched his earlier standard. Combined with missed draft picks, trades and injuries, Kansas City’s offensive weapons are not what they were when he first entered the league.

While the ninth overall pick could be used on a high-end wide receiver, the better approach may be to trade down and accumulate additional selections. That would give the Chiefs more opportunities to rebuild depth and restock the offense around their franchise quarterback.

Crosby is so good that he could net the Raiders two first-round picks.

In fact, the Raiders appeared set to do exactly that, with a deal in place to send their most valuable veteran asset — pass rusher Maxx Crosby — to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for that type of haul. Instead, the trade collapsed at the eleventh hour, reportedly due to concerns surrounding Crosby’s physical.

His value is easy to understand. Over the past four seasons, Crosby has accounted for 33% of the Raiders’ total sacks and 27% of their pressures. Even with a slight dip in production by his standards over the past two years, he still recorded twice as many sacks as the next closest defender, Tyree Wilson.

Johnston struggled as a rookie before taking modest steps forward over the next two seasons, though injuries hampered his progress. He offers a specific and valuable skill set as an outside vertical threat capable of winning in contested situations, but his game remains limited beyond that role.

The Chargers’ top priority should be strengthening the offensive line, and while Johnston is unlikely to return the value of his draft slot, moving him for additional assets to better protect Justin Herbert could be a worthwhile decision.

Los Angeles Rams: Pick 13

Since when does Les Snead use a first-round pick?

Miami Dolphins: HB De‘Von Achane

Achane led all running backs in the regular season in PFF overall grade (89.2) and ranked first in PFF rushing grade (91.0) in 2025. He also led the position in yards after contact per attempt (4.11) and breakaway metrics.

His big-play ability and receiving skill set create matchup problems for defenses, making him a true game-changing back in the right system. However, if the Dolphins are entering a rebuilding phase, trading Achane could bring back premium draft capital to accelerate that process.

The Vikings don’t have many top-tier trade assets, but Addison stands out as a potential candidate. A former first-round pick, he has flashed early in his career but has yet to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season and struggled with drops in 2025.

The talent is evident, and a contending team in need of a WR2 or WR3 could benefit from his skill set. With Minnesota needing to add depth on defense, moving Addison could bring back valuable assets to help address those areas.

The Patriots are coming off a Super Bowl appearance and are clearly built to contend again in 2026, but one or two additions could push them over the top. Gonzalez posted a 75.0 PFF overall grade and a 76.9 PFF coverage grade in 2025, then elevated his play during the postseason.

He possesses all the traits of an elite cornerback — size, speed and ball production — and at just 23 years old on a rookie contract, he represents a premium asset. Trading Gonzalez could net a significant return to help address needs along the offensive line or add weapons around Drake Maye. His trajectory makes him a high-value piece for a team looking to fine-tune a championship roster.

New Orleans Saints: Pick 8

Following another transitional season, the Saints hold a prime trade asset in the No. 8 overall pick. With needs along the offensive line, at wide receiver and on the edge, New Orleans has multiple directions it could take.

While the pick could be used to secure a foundational piece, trading down may offer the most value. Accumulating additional draft capital would allow the Saints to address several roster holes and accelerate their rebuild without sacrificing long-term flexibility.

New York Giants: DI Dexter Lawrence

The Giants are firmly in rebuild mode, and their lone elite interior force stands out as a potential trade candidate. Lawrence earned a 78.4 PFF overall grade in 2025, including an 84.5 PFF pass-rush grade, continuing to impact games as both a run defender and interior disruptor.

While his run-defense performance dipped slightly from previous seasons, he has consistently been one of the league’s most dominant run defenders since entering the NFL. His strength and ability to collapse the pocket elevate any front seven, and his positional value makes him a rare asset. Trading Lawrence could bring back a strong return and provide the Giants with the capital needed to rebuild both lines.

New York Jets: Pick 2

After another disappointing season that included multiple in-season moves, the Jets hold significant draft capital, including the No. 2 overall pick. With needs along both the offensive and defensive lines — and across the roster — they are in position to reshape the team.

In a class rich with defensive talent and a likely top quarterback available early, the Jets could benefit from trading down. Doing so would allow them to accumulate additional picks and young talent to accelerate their rebuild.

The ongoing tension between A.J. Brown and the Eagles makes him a clear trade candidate. Still just 28 years old, Brown remains a highly productive receiver, earning an 83.4 PFF receiving grade in what was considered a down season.

Whether due to injuries or early signs of decline, Brown did not reach 20 mph in PFF in-game tracking for the first time in his career. Given the surrounding circumstances, the Eagles may look to move him while his value remains high, as he would still command a significant return in a trade.

The Steelers have a reliable, every-down tight end in Pat Freiermuth, but more pressing needs along the offensive line as they try to remain competitive. Freiermuth earned a 67.4 PFF overall grade and a 68.5 PFF receiving grade in 2025, providing steady production as both a blocker and pass catcher on a team-friendly contract.

His well-rounded skill set makes him an appealing option for teams in need of a tight end. Trading Freiermuth could allow Pittsburgh to recoup draft capital to address the left side of the offensive line or add help at linebacker.

It is highly unlikely the 49ers will move on from McCaffrey, but given multiple defensive needs and an aging offensive line, exploring a trade could be worth considering. McCaffrey remains one of the most dynamic backs in the NFL, but his career has been impacted by injuries, and he is entering his age-30 season — a point at which decline often begins for running backs.

Moving him now could allow San Francisco to maximize value while addressing key roster needs.

Seattle selected Hall in the second round of the 2023 draft, and after two quiet seasons, he broke out in 2025 while contributing to a Super Bowl run. As a rotational pass rusher, he posted a 16.2% pass-rush win rate, a significant jump from 9.5% the previous season.

With a roster built to contend again and a strong track record of drafting defensive talent, the Seahawks could consider moving Hall for draft capital before he reaches free agency, capitalizing on his recent surge in value.

Given their lack of other tradable assets, the Buccaneers could consider moving Bucky Irving for draft capital. His strong rookie season makes him an appealing option, and the relative ease of finding productive running backs later in the draft supports the idea.

With ongoing issues along the offensive line, reallocating value from the running back position could help address more pressing needs.

The Titans are fully committed to a rebuild, making Simmons their most valuable trade asset. He earned an 89.6 PFF overall grade in 2025 and ranked among interior defenders in PFF pass-rush grade (91.4), highlighting his impact as both a disruptor and run defender.

His consistent production and positional value would command a massive return. Trading Simmons could provide Tennessee with the draft capital needed to rebuild both lines and better support quarterback Cam Ward.

Washington Commanders: Pick 7

The Commanders have their franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels, but must continue building around him with youth and depth. The No. 7 overall pick provides significant flexibility to add a high-end offensive lineman, playmaker or defensive contributor.

Alternatively, trading down could allow Washington to accumulate additional assets and accelerate the roster build. After leaning on veteran additions, the Commanders would benefit from injecting more young talent into the lineup to maximize Daniels’ window.