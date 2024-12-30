All
2025 NFL Draft Order: Where the league's 32 teams stand after Week 17

2YJXN26 TUCSON, AZ - NOVEMBER 15: Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 attempts to catch a pass during the first half of a football game between the University of Houston Cougars and the University of Arizona Wildcats. November 15, 2024 at McKale Center in Tucson, AZ. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Mark Chichester

As the NFL season nears its end point, some teams are already cementing their status as playoff contenders, with their eyes firmly on a Super Bowl run. Others, unfortunately, are starting to look toward the future, with fans and decision-makers turning their attention to the offseason and the upcoming draft.

Below is the projected draft order after Week 17, incorporating each team's ranks in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play to give a full picture of the current landscape.

For a look at team needs for all 32 NFL teams, click here.

2025 NFL Draft Order: As it stands

Pick Team Record Win % EPA per play (offense) EPA allowed per play (defense)
1 New England Patriots 3-13 0.188 26th 30th 
2 Tennessee Titans 3-13 0.188 30th 21st 
3 Cleveland Browns 3-13 0.188 32nd 16th 
4 New York Giants 3-13 0.188 29th 27th 
5 Jacksonville Jaguars 4-12 0.250 19th 31st 
6 Carolina Panthers 4-12 0.250 27th 32nd 
7 New York Jets 4-12 0.250 16th 24th 
8 Las Vegas Raiders 4-12 0.250 31st 14th 
9 Chicago Bears 4-12 0.250 25th 17th 
10 New Orleans Saints 5-11 0.313 23rd 23rd 
11 San Francisco 49ers 6-9 0.400 13th 13th 
12 Indianapolis Colts 7-9 0.438 21st 18th 
13 Dallas Cowboys 7-9 0.438 28th 28th 
14 Arizona Cardinals 7-9 0.438 9th 29th 
15 Miami Dolphins 8-8 0.500 24th 6th 
16 Cincinnati Bengals 8-8 0.500 8th 26th 
17 Atlanta Falcons 8-8 0.500 14th 20th 
18 Seattle Seahawks 9-7 0.563 18th 10th 
19 Houston Texans 9-7 0.563 22nd 7th 
20 Denver Broncos 9-7 0.563 20th 3rd
21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-7 0.563 5th 19th 
22 Los Angeles Chargers 10-6 0.625 15th 5th 
23 Los Angeles Rams 10-6 0.625 12th 25th 
24 Green Bay Packers 11-5 0.688 7th 4th
25 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-6 0.625 17th 8th 
26 Washington Commanders 11-5 0.688 4th 22nd 
27 Baltimore Ravens 11-5 0.688 1st 12th 
28 Philadelphia Eagles 13-3 0.813 6th 1st 
29 Buffalo Bills 13-3 0.813 2nd 15th 
30 Detroit Lions 13-2 0.867 3rd 11th 
31 Minnesota Vikings 14-2 0.875 11th 2nd
32 Kansas City Chiefs 15-1 0.938 10th 9th 

PFF's 2025 NFL DRAFT BIG BOARD

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The top prospect on the board is Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a rare talent with the potential to start at the NFL level as either a wide receiver or cornerback. After Hunter, Michigan standouts Mason Graham and Will Johnson, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty are some of the premier players in this draft class.

Click here to see PFF's top 250 draft prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

