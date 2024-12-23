All
2025 NFL Draft Order: Where the league's 32 teams stand after Week 16

By Mark Chichester

As the NFL season nears its end point, some teams are already cementing their status as playoff contenders, with their eyes firmly on a Super Bowl run. Others, unfortunately, are starting to look toward the future, with fans and decision-makers turning their attention to the offseason and the upcoming draft.

Below is the projected draft order after Week 16, incorporating each team's ranks in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play to give a full picture of the current landscape.

For a look at team needs for all 32 NFL teams, click here.

2025 NFL Draft Order: As it stands

Pick Team Record EPA per play (offense) EPA allowed per play (defense)
1 New York Giants 2-13 30th 28th
2 New England Patriots 3-12 25th 29th
3 Jacksonville Jaguars 3-12 22nd 32nd
4 Tennessee Titans 3-12 29th 22nd
5 Cleveland Browns 3-12 32nd 18th
6 Las Vegas Raiders 3-12 31st 17th
7 Carolina Panthers 4-11 28th 31st
8 New York Jets 4-11 16th 24th
9 Chicago Bears 4-11 26th 19th
10 New Orleans Saints 5-9 17th 21st
11 San Francisco 49ers 6-9 13th 12th
12 Miami Dolphins 7-8 21st 9th
13 Indianapolis Colts 7-8 24th 13th
14 Cincinnati Bengals 7-8 8th 25th
15 Dallas Cowboys 7-8 27th 27th
16 Arizona Cardinals 7-8 9th 30th
17 Seattle Seahawks 8-7 19th 11th
18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-7 5th 20th
19 Atlanta Falcons 8-7 14th 16th
20 Los Angeles Chargers 9-6 15th 7th
21 Houston Texans 9-6 20th 4th
22 Denver Broncos 9-6 23rd 1st
23 Los Angeles Rams 9-6 12th 26th
24 Washington Commanders 10-5 4th 23rd
25 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-5 18th 5th
26 Baltimore Ravens 10-5 1st 15th
27 Green Bay Packers 10-4 7th 6th
28 Philadelphia Eagles 12-3 6th 3rd
29 Buffalo Bills 12-3 2nd 14th
30 Minnesota Vikings 13-2 10th 2nd
31 Detroit Lions 13-2 3rd 8th
32 Kansas City Chiefs 14-1 11th 10th

PFF's 2025 NFL DRAFT BIG BOARD

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The top prospect on the board is Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a rare talent with the potential to start at the NFL level as either a wide receiver or cornerback. After Hunter, Michigan standouts Mason Graham and Will Johnson, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty are some of the premier players in this draft class.

Click here to see PFF's top 250 draft prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

