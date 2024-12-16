All
2025 NFL Draft Order: Where the league's 32 teams stand after Week 15

2Y791JA Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) does the Heisman pose after an interception during an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)

By Mark Chichester

New York Giants set to pick No. 1: The Giants rank 28th in EPA per play on offense and will be looking to draft their quarterback of the future.

• Will Travis Hunter make it to No. 4? The two-way star would certainly bolster a Jaguars unit that ranks dead last in EPA allowed per play on defense and 20th in EPA per play on offense.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

As the NFL season nears its end point, some teams are already cementing their status as playoff contenders, with their eyes firmly on a Super Bowl run. Others, unfortunately, are starting to look toward the future, with fans and decision-makers turning their attention to the offseason and the upcoming draft.

Below is the projected draft order after Week 15, incorporating each team's ranks in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play to give a full picture of the current landscape.

For a look at team needs for all 32 NFL teams, click here.

2025 NFL Draft Order: As it stands

Pick Team Record EPA/Play (offense) EPA Allowed/Play (defense)
1 New York Giants 2-12 28th 25th
2 Las Vegas Raiders 2-11 31st 21st
3 New England Patriots 3-11 26th 30th
4 Jacksonville Jaguars 3-11 20th 32nd
5 Carolina Panthers 3-11 29th 31st
6 Tennessee Titans 3-11 30th 17th
7 Cleveland Browns 3-11 32nd 16th
8 New York Jets 4-10 15th 23rd
9 Chicago Bears 4-9 23rd 12th
10 New Orleans Saints 5-9 18th 20th
11 Miami Dolphins 6-8 22nd 10th
12 Indianapolis Colts 6-8 25th 14th
13 Cincinnati Bengals 6-8 7th 29th
14 Dallas Cowboys 6-8 27th 26th
15 San Francisco 49ers 6-8 13th 13th
16 Atlanta Falcons 6-7 14th 24th
17 Arizona Cardinals 7-7 9th 28th
18 Seattle Seahawks 8-6 19th 11th
19 Los Angeles Chargers 8-6 16th 7th
20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-6 5th 19th
21 Los Angeles Rams 8-6 12th 27th
22 Washington Commanders 9-5 4th 22nd
23 Denver Broncos 9-5 24th 1st
24 Baltimore Ravens 9-5 2nd 18th
25 Houston Texans 9-5 21st 3rd
26 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-4 17th 5th
27 Green Bay Packers 10-4 8th 6th
28 Minnesota Vikings 11-2 10th 2nd
29 Buffalo Bills 11-3 1st 15th
30 Philadelphia Eagles 12-2 6th 4th
31 Detroit Lions 12-2 3rd 8th
32 Kansas City Chiefs 13-1 11th 9th

 

PFF's 2025 NFL DRAFT BIG BOARD

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The top prospect on the board is Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a rare talent with the potential to start at the NFL level as either a wide receiver or cornerback. After Hunter, Michigan standouts Mason Graham and Will Johnson, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty are some of the premier players in this draft class.

Click here to see PFF's top 250 draft prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

