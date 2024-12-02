Our Black Friday sale is LIVE. Take 35% off a PFF+ Annual subscription. Ends 12/2.
2025 NFL Draft Order: Where the league's 32 teams stand after Week 13

2Y8R748 Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

By Mark Chichester

Jacksonville Jaguars fall into No. 1: The Jags' defense is struggling badly, and the offense isn't performing much better. They become a prime landing spot for WR/CB Travis Hunter.

New York Giants set to pick No. 2: The Giants rank 27th in EPA per play on offense and will be looking for their quarterback of the future.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

As the NFL season nears its end point, some teams are already cementing their status as playoff contenders, with their eyes firmly on a Super Bowl run. Others, unfortunately, are starting to look toward the future, with fans and decision-makers turning their attention to the offseason and the upcoming draft.

Below is the projected draft order after Week 13, incorporating each team's ranks in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play to give a full picture of the current landscape.

2025 NFL Draft Order: As it stands

Pick No. Team Record Streak EPA per play rank (offense) EPA allowed per play rank (defense)
1 Jacksonville Jaguars 2-10 Lost 5 22nd 32nd
2 Las Vegas Raiders 2-10 Lost 8 31st 21st
3 New York Giants 2-10 Lost 7 27th 22nd
4 New England Patriots 3-10 Lost 3 26th 27th
5 Carolina Panthers 3-9 Lost 2 29th 31st
6 New York Jets 3-9 Lost 3 23rd 18th
7 Tennessee Titans 3-9 Lost 1 30th 14th
8 Cleveland Browns 3-8 Won 1 32nd 20th
9 New Orleans Saints 4-8 Lost 1 17th 25th
10 Cincinnati Bengals 4-8 Lost 3 8th 30th
11 Chicago Bears 4-8 Lost 6 21st 9th
12 Miami Dolphins 5-7 Lost 1 24th 12th
13 Dallas Cowboys 5-7 Won 2 28th 29th
14 San Francisco 49ers 5-7 Lost 3 11th 13th
15 Indianapolis Colts 6-7 Won 1 20th 16th
16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-6 Won 2 5th 26th
17 Los Angeles Rams 6-6 Won 1 13th 24th
18 Arizona Cardinals 6-6 Lost 2 10th 28th
19 Atlanta Falcons 6-6 Lost 3 12th 19th
20 Denver Broncos 7-5 Won 2 25th 2nd
21 Seattle Seahawks 7-5 Won 3 19th 11th
22 Washington Commanders 8-5 Won 1 3rd 23rd
23 Houston Texans 8-5 Won 1 18th 7th
24 Baltimore Ravens 8-5 Lost 1 1st 17th
25 Los Angeles Chargers 8-4 Won 1 16th 6th
26 Pittsburgh Steelers 9-3 Won 1 15th 4th
27 Green Bay Packers 9-3 Won 3 7th 10th
28 Minnesota Vikings 10-2 Won 5 14th 1st
29 Philadelphia Eagles 10-2 Won 8 6th 5th
30 Buffalo Bills 10-2 Won 7 4th 8th
31 Kansas City Chiefs 11-1 Won 2 9th 15th
32 Detroit Lions 11-1 Won 10 2nd 3rd

PFF's 2025 NFL DRAFT BIG BOARD

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The top prospect on the board is Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a rare talent with the potential to start at the NFL level as either a wide receiver or cornerback. After Hunter, Michigan standouts Mason Graham and Will Johnson, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty are some of the premier players in this draft class.

