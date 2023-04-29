2023 NFL Draft: Grades for all Day 3 picks

• Philadelphia Eagles continue to take from Georgia's pool of talent: In addition to selecting Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith on Day 1, the Eagles grabbed cornerback Kelee Ringo at the beginning of Day 3 while also trading for former Bulldog RB D'Andre Swift.

• Los Angeles Rams grab Stetson Bennett: Bennett comes off the board in the fourth round after helping Georgia win back-to-back national championships in college. He was elite when kept clean in 2022, producing a 90.9 PFF passing grade and lands in a situation where he can develop.

• Pittsburgh Steelers “steal” Cory Trice Jr. in Round 7: Ranked 77th on PFF's big board. Price is a physically imposing corner at 6-foot-3 who is extremely aggressive at the line of scrimmage and tackles well.

Three quarterbacks heard their names called on the 2023 NFL Draft‘s opening evening — one that was filled with surprises. Day 2 featured a number of trades. Now we turn to Day 3 — the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds — of the draft.

Over at PFF's Live Draft Tracker, we analyzed every single pick in real time and gave a grade for each selection. Here is a quick recap of all those instant-reaction thoughts for all Day 3 picks.

Round 4

R(4) 103 New Orleans Saints (via CHI): OT Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

Pick Grade: Average

Saldiveri earned an 85.1 pass-blocking grade in 2022 at tackle but likely moves inside to guard at the next level. Both starting guards in New Orleans are entering contract years if the Saints decline the fifth-year option for 2020 first-round pick Cesar Ruiz. Saldiveri was a late riser who generated a ton of buzz over the last few weeks, and New Orleans felt it was necessary to trade up to ensure it got him.

Pick Grade: Good

The Raiders desperately need improvements at outside cornerback, so they land one of the top remaining players at the position in Bennett after a trade-up. Bennett allowed a completion on just 44.4% of targets into his coverage and ran a blazing fast 4.30-second 40-yard dash, which landed him in the 99th percentile.

R(4) 105 Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU): CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Eagles continue in their quest to recreate the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs defense, trading up for a straight-line athlete in a very young cornerback who showed inconsistency after a breakout 2021 season. Ringo is a bit stiff moving laterally, which may have caused his drop here, but at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds he could line up out wide or perhaps transition to safety.

R(4) 106 Indianapolis Colts: OT Blake Freeland, BYU

Pick Grade: Average

The Colts need reinforcements along the offensive line and land the 6-foot-8 Freeland, who tested off the charts with 95th percentile or better scores in the vertical jump, broad jump, short shuttle and three-cone. Freeland’s athleticism will be best utilized as a run blocker in space, earning a 90.2 zone blocking grade in 2022, but he will need to improve as a pass protector at the NFL level.

Pick Grade: Below Average

For the second year in a row, the Patriots reach on a center, as Andrews ranked No. 237 on the consensus big board. Andrews is adept as a run blocker in zone and gap concepts but earned a 56.5 pass-blocking grade due to a lack of anchor and lower-body strength, which showed up with a 24th-percentile vertical and 44th-percentile broad jump.

R(4) 108 Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): OG Anthony Bradford, LSU

Pick Grade: Average

Bradford fits well in a gap scheme by bringing strength in the run game to Seattle, filling a position of need with an athlete who tested very well for his size. However, Bradford will need to develop as a pass protector, as he finished with a 51.7 pass-blocking grade.

R(4) 109 Houston Texans (via LVR): EDGE Dylan Horton, TCU

Pick Grade: Above Average

Houston traded down twice to kick off the day and still land a solid prospect at a position of need, as Horton is set to develop alongside No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson Jr. Horton is a safety convert who has added a bunch of weight while maintaining plus athleticism. He posted pass-rush and run-defense grades above 70.0 in 2022.

R(4) 110 Indianapolis Colts (via TEN): DI Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Pick Grade: Good

One of the more puzzling fallers of the draft after a ton of buzz following a ridiculous combine performance, Adebawore needs refinement at the NFL level and can now develop behind a crop of good defensive linemen with the Colts. Adebawore earned an 80.3 pass-rush grade in 2022, but a lot of that production came from pure athletic advantages. He needs to improve his hand usage and counter moves beyond just speed to power.

R(4) 111 Cleveland Browns: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Pick Grade: Elite

There were questions about Jones’ conditioning/commitment that likely contributed to his slide down boards, but there’s a lot of reason to bet on his talent at this stage of the draft. His size and length afford him room for error, and he has enough movement ability at his size to have success as a starter. Jones earned 80.0-plus PFF grades as the Buckeyes’ starting right tackle in each of the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Ryland was the No. 3 kicker on the PFF big board, earning 89.0-plus kicking grades in each of the past two seasons. The grade here is less of an indictment of Ryland as it is the process of trading up for a kicker in the fourth round.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Phillips is undersized (5-foot-9 with arms just over 29 inches long) and a below-average athlete. That’s not a great combination — and why he slid to this point in the draft. However, Clark is a physical, savvy coverage defender who can compete for a role in the slot with Atlanta. He tallied six interceptions and four pass breakups in his final season with the Utes, allowing a 68.4 passer rating into his coverage.

R(4) 114 Carolina Panthers: OG Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Panthers have invested in improving their offensive line over the past several seasons and continue to do so with Zavala here. He played just over 1,000 snaps in the FBS but earned an 86.5 PFF pass-blocking grade last season and adds some explosiveness to the interior of their offensive line.

R(4) 115 Chicago Bears (via NO): RB Roschon Johnson, Texas

Pick Grade: Good

Johnson was overshadowed by Bijan Robinson in the Texas backfield but brings plenty to the table for the Bears, who should run more than just about any other team in the NFL next season. Johnson earned 80.0-plus PFF rushing grades in four consecutive seasons with the Longhorns.

Pick Grade: Good

Wooden should offer some inside-outside for the Packers after playing primarily on the interior for Auburn at 273 pounds. He has active hands and earned a 60th-percentile run-defense grade across three college seasons as a starter.

R(4) 117 New England Patriots: OG Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan

Pick Grade: Good

Sow is one of the more experienced offensive line prospects in this class with over 3,500 snaps across five seasons at Eastern Michigan. He's a big and athletic guard at 324 pounds who graded out better on gap scheme runs than zone runs in his college career.

R(4) 118 Washington Commanders: OG Braeden Daniels, Utah

Pick Grade: Good

Daniels started primarily at left guard for the Utes in 2019, right tackle in 2021 and left tackle in 2022. He'll likely fit in best on the interior in the NFL but offers athleticism and versatile depth for a Washington offensive line that finished last season as the 24th-ranked unit in PFF pass-blocking grade.

R(4) 119 Kansas City Chiefs (via MIN): S Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech

Pick Grade: Below Average

Conner is a strong safety/slot hybrid who was a four-year starter at Virginia Tech. He has the size and length to cover tight ends but misses too many tackles in the pass and run game. More than anything, this pick represents Steve Spagnuolo's preference for versatile safeties as he tries to find a replacement for Juan Thornhill.

Pick Grade: Average

The Jets finally take their tackle. For now, Warren projects as more of a depth piece. He has the requisite build and length but needs some work in his technique and consistency in pass protection. The Jets will hope to develop him behind some veterans in the early going.

R(4) 121 Jacksonville Jaguars (via TB): LB Ventrell Miller, Florida

Pick Grade: Average

Miller brings a hard-hitting presence to Jacksonville's run defense. The question is whether or not he will hold up in coverage. He should be able to contribute in the Jaguars' base defense and short-yardage packages in the early going.

Pick Grade: Good

Gaines is a reliable asset in both the run and pass game, as he graded at 76.7 and 77.4 in each facet, respectively. He is one of only three guards in the class to grade at least a 76.7 in both the pass and run game. Gaines may not have any particular special skill, but his consistency and balance are much needed in Arizona.

R(4) 123 Seattle Seahawks: DI Cameron Young, Mississippi State

Pick Grade:

Young projects as a rotational, early down run defender. He has the length to hold down two gaps in the run game, but it doesn't translate in the passing game, as he carried just a 55.5 true pass-rush grade in 2022. The hope is likely that he turns into something comparable to Folorunso Fatukasi.

R(4) 124 Baltimore Ravens: EDGE Tavius Robinson, Ole Miss

Pick Grade: Below Average

Robinson has all the tools at 6-foot-6 and 257 pounds. He is a project though and while he has the length and power to play in the NFL, he needs to widen his pass-rush arsenal. Baltimore won't ask him to play a ton early and will have to decide if he is a 3-4 end or and outside linebacker in its defense.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Davis, armed with a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, is a speedster who can be explosive with the ball in his hands. He lacks route-running polish and generally was at his best when running crossing routes for the Horned Frogs. He offers immediate value in the return game but is likely more of a gadget player than consistent contributor on offense, similar to Mecole Hardman in Years 1 and 2.

R(4) 126 Cleveland Browns (via MIN): EDGE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

Pick Grade: Very Good

Cleveland adds a good power rusher to complement Myles Garrett. He has NFL size and power with the potential to be a plus run defender. Despite an average burst off the edge, he carried an 84.5 true pass-rush grade in 2022.

R(4) 127 New Orleans Saints (via JAX): QB Jake Haener, Fresno State

Pick Grade: Average

The Saints gave up a 2024 fourth-round pick to move all the way up from Pick 227 to select the Fresno State quarterback. Haener excelled on intermediate throws in 2022, producing a 92.1 PFF passing grade on those plays but struggled under pressure with a 45.7 PFF grade.

Pick Grade: Average

Bennett comes off the board in the fourth round after helping Georgia win back-to-back national championships in college. He was elite when kept clean in 2022, producing a 90.9 PFF passing grade and lands in a situation where he can develop. This gives him one of the best chances to succeed in the NFL, whether that’s as a future starter or backup.

R(4) 129 Dallas Cowboys: EDGE Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State

Pick Grade: Good

Fehoko makes a lot of sense in the fourth round as a player who offers the versatility to play on the edge and kick inside in certain situations. He dominated at San Jose State in 2022, winning 21.5% of his pass-rushing attempts and registering a tackle that resulted in a defensive stop on 10.9% of his snaps in run defense.

R(4) 130 Jacksonville Jaguars (via BUF): EDGE Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State

Pick Grade: Average

Lacy is a better run defender than a pass-rusher at this point and figures to be more of a special teams player than anything else early in his career. He has the size at 6-foot-4 and 279 pounds but produced a 68.6 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2022, winning 11.9% of his pass-rushing attempts.

R(4) 131 Cincinnati Bengals: WR Charlie Jones. Purdue

Pick Grade:

If the Bengals are looking to find a long-term replacement for Tyler Boyd in the slot, Jones could be just what they are looking for. He dropped just 2.7% of the catchable passes thrown his way in 2022 and averaged 2.70 yards per route run over the course of the season.

R(4) 132 Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Steelers continue to have an incredible draft. Herbig was an edge defender at Wisconsin but figures to be more of a tweener in the NFL, which is likely why he wasn’t a higher pick. He knows how to rush the passer though, winning 23.9% of his pass-rushing snaps in 2022 and earning a 91.1 PFF pass-rushing grade.

R(4) 133 Chicago Bears (via PHI): WR Tyler Scott. Cincinnati

Pick Grade: Good

This is great value for a player like Scott. He’s not the biggest player and, as a converted running back, he’s still learning the position. He can fly, though, and averaged 16.4 yards per catch with Cincinnati in 2022. He did drop 11.3% of the passes thrown his way, but the big play ability he offers makes sense here.

R(4) 134 Minnesota Vikings: CB Jay Ward, LSU

Pick Grade: Below Average

Ward failed to earn 61.0-plus PFF grades in either of the two seasons where he played 600-plus snaps. His 53.6 PFF coverage grade and 65.9% completion rate allowed don’t inspire much confidence, but he does offer some versatility in that he can play outside, in the slot and at safety.

Pick Grade: Average

O’Connell was much better in 2021 than in 2022, as his 90.6 grade dropped to a 67.2 mark despite his being set to turn 25 years old before Week 1. The particular concern is O’Connell’s ability under pressure — where he earned a 48.0 grade — and his inconsistencies, but the highlight throws are really enticing.

Round 5

(R5) 136 Jacksonville Jaguars (via CHI): EDGE Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

Pick Grade: Above Average

Jacksonville needed pass-rush depth after losing a handful of contributors up front in free agency. The Jaguars add the undersized Abdullah, who plays with his hair on fire, earning a 90.8 pass-rush grade with a 21.2% pass-rush win rate in 2022. He may be more of a tweener and could be molded as the late-round version of 2022 first-round pick Devin Lloyd, another athletic and versatile linebacker.

Pick Grade: Average

After news came out right before the draft that the Commanders are not planning on exercising the fifth-year option for 2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, they trade up to add K.J Henry off the edge. This doesn’t necessarily mean a move is imminent — we’re now in the fifth round, after all — but is notable nonetheless. Henry earned an 84.0 pass-rush grade with a 15.9% pass rush win rate in 2022 but is a bit older and didn’t test very well.

(R5) 138 Indianapolis Colts: CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

Pick Grade: Good

Rush, a former high school quarterback and college wide receiver at the start, is an incredible athlete still learning the nuances of the cornerback position. At 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds, Rush ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash and earned an 80.3 coverage grade in 2022. When he is in position, he has a knack for making plays on the ball, as well. This is the developmental type prospect you look for on Day 3.

(R5) 139 Arizona Cardinals (via DEN): QB Clayton Tune, Houston

Pick Grade: Good

Tune earned back-to-back grades above 90.0, and his 79.5% adjusted completion percentage ranked seventh in the country in 2022. Tune is a good athlete to boot, which adds some rushing upside and doesn’t require a complete change of the playbook from what Kyler Murray runs. With Murray on the mend from a torn ACL, the Cardinals were smart to add a young, developmental piece to the room. He just needs to learn the NFL game where not everything is schemed open like it was at Houston.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Thompson-Robinson is the definition of a “gamer,” a classic football cliche, with the desire to make something out of nothing on seemingly every snap. This can work against him, of course, with a lot of turnover-worthy plays as a result. However, his 77.4% adjusted completion percentage ranked 15th in college football and he offers great rushing ability.

(R5) 141 Minnesota Vikings: DI Jaquelin Roy, LSU

Pick Grade: Good

Roy addresses a need as an interior lineman with the strength to hold up at the point of attack, frequently battling with SEC offensive linemen. While he isn’t the quickest player off the line, Roy can bull over interior offensive linemen and produced a 10.1% pass-rush win rate in 2022, which is solid on the interior for a 300-pounder.

(R5) 142 Cleveland Browns: CB Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern

Pick Grade: Good

Cleveland adds another Northwestern cornerback on top of 2021 first-rounder Greg Newsome II. Mitchell did well to match wide receivers stride for stride in trail technique in college, and he’s a willing tackler with a 76.0 run-defense grade.

Pick Grade: Good

With reports the Jets were considering drafting Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at 15th overall, they add a speedy depth piece to their backfield in Abanikanda, who earned a 90.6 rushing grade in 2022 and is a threat to break off a big gain on any given carry. Abanikanda’s 10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump all placed him in the 95th percentile or better. His hip flexibility and bend are not great, but if he can plant his foot in the ground and get upfield he will rip off chunks as a rotational piece.

Pick Grade: Average

New England landed a big, athletic guard in Sidy Sow in the fourth round and goes back to the well with the 6-foot-4, 339-pound Mafi here. Mafi earned an 88.3 run-blocking grade in a UCLA offense that moves lightning-fast under head coach Chip Kelly. This past season was his first as a full-time starter, perhaps signaling more growth and development ahead.

(R5) 145 Carolina Panthers: S Jammie Robinson, Florida State

Pick Grade: Good

Carolina adds another defensive back for new defensive coordinator Eviro Ejero to deploy in a deep secondary unit. Robinson’s 16.0% forced incompletion rate illustrates his playmaking ability at the catch point when targeted. He plays fast, but that sometimes results in a missed tackle, with his 7.4% missed tackle rate on the high side.

Pick Grade: Average

Howden earned an 80.6 coverage grade with an 18.4% forced incompletion rate in 2022, and he rarely misses a tackle (3.1% missed tackle rate). He’s a solid and reliable player on the back end with above-average athleticism and almost 2,000 snaps over the past three seasons.

(R5) 147 Tennessee Titans: TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

Pick Grade: Average

After letting Austin Hooper walk in free agency, Tennessee adds another option at tight end to complement Chigoziem Okonkwo. Whyle has a big frame at 6-foot-7 and will find space over the middle of the field as a receiver, but he isn’t likely going to be a physical, in-line blocker at 248 pounds.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Sewell is one of the more physical linebackers in this draft, but his lack of change-of-direction ability is going to be an area of concern in the NFL. Sewell recorded PFF grades between 70.0 and 72.0 in three consecutive seasons at Oregon and now joins a revamped Bears’ linebacking corps.

(R5) 149 Green Bay Packers: QB Sean Clifford, Penn State

Pick Grade: Below Average

Clifford wasn’t on either the PFF big board or the consensus big board but comes off the board here ahead of names such as Tanner McKee and Jaren Hall. He’s a good athlete for the position but struggled mightily outside of structure, ranking in the 3rd percentile at the position in PFF grade under pressure over the past two seasons.

(R5) 150 Buffalo Bills (via WAS): WR Justin Shorter, Florida

Pick Grade: Average

Shorter is one of the bigger wide receivers in this class, coming in at 6-foot-4 and 234 pounds with nearly 34-inch arms. He was a big-play threat for the Gators and averaged 19.9 yards per reception in 2022 without a dropped pass. He’ll likely fill a similar role for Buffalo and compete to be on the receiving end of Josh Allen bombs.

(R5) 151 Seattle Seahawks (via PIT): EDGE Mike Morris, Michigan

Pick Grade: Above Average

Morris profiles as a powerful option on the edge who wins with strength and length. He never had an extensive role in the Michigan defense, given their talent along the defensive line, but put up 37 pressures and a career-high 86.6 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2022.

(R5) 152 Detroit Lions: T Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary

Pick Grade: Below Average

Sorsdal wasn’t on either the PFF big board or the consensus big board. He doesn’t have high-end measurables but is coming off comfortably his best college season in 2022 for William and Mary, earning a 91.3 PFF run-blocking grade.

Pick Grade: Average

Dennis is on the small end for the position but has the explosiveness to make up for it with a 42-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-5 broad jump that both ranked in at least the 90th percentile at linebacker. Dennis was elite against the run for Pittsburgh in his final seasons, earning a 92.1 run-defense grade and missing fewer than 5% of his tackling opportunities.

(R5) 154 Seattle Seahawks: C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Pick Grade: Very Good

Oluwatimi is good value at this stage of the draft and fills an area of need at center for Seattle. He’s a high-IQ, strong prospect with four years of starting experience — most recently anchoring the Joe Moore Award-winning Michigan offensive line in 2022. Oluwatimi put up PFF grades of at least 80.0 in each of the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Average

Luter has traits to work with on the outside with above-average length and decent straight-line speed and explosiveness. He took a bit of a step back in 2022 from a production standpoint after allowing just a 27% completion percentage and a 3.9 passer rating in 2021.

Pick Grade: Above Average

McFadden started at tackle in each of the past three seasons for Clemson (right tackle in 2020 and left tackle in 2021-22), but he’ll likely kick inside in the NFL at 6-foot-2. He graded out in the 88th percentile of all qualifying college tackles in zone run-blocking grade over his Clemson career and should add nice depth to a Chargers’ offensive line whose depth was tested last year.

Pick Grade: Good

Kelly has a ton of football experience as the son of a former NFL corner and a four-year starter at Stanford, a team that ran a man-heavy scheme in his time there. Nonetheless, Kelly may be a better fit in a zone scheme due to his length and vision.

(R5) 158 Indianapolis Colts (via MIN): S Daniel Scott, Cal

Pick Grade: Above Average

Scott graded out better in 2021 (81.8) than in 2022 (66.8) but finished strong in his last three games. He’s a versatile and intelligent safety who is capable enough in the slot, as well. He’ll add depth to the Colts’ secondary and should be a surefire contributor on special teams.

Pick Grade: Average

Wicks is a big-play threat who makes more vertical plays than his 6-foot frame and 4.62-second 40-yard dash would suggest. His best year was in 2021, when he had six games with more than 100 yards. Injuries have long been a concern, including in 2022, but the Packers are looking for potential playmakers and Wicks fits the bill.

(R5) 160 Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYG): S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Pick Grade: Elite

Johnson came into 2022 with first-round hype. While he took a step back this year, he still finished with an 81.6 overall grade. Johnson can be an absolute menace in the box and just needs some refinement in order to make plays on the ball. The Jaguars should be thrilled to pick up PFF’s second-highest-rated safety in the fifth round.

(R5) 161 Los Angeles Rams (via DAL): EDGE Nick Hampton, Appalachian State

Pick Grade: Average

A solid athlete on the edge at just 236 pounds, Hampton is likely ticketed for a rotational pass-rusher role. He’ll need to add 10-15 pounds even for that role. He is explosive enough to disrupt quarterbacks, though, as evidenced by his three sacks and 82.8 grade against North Carolina this past year.

(R5) 162 Indianapolis Colts (via BUF): TE Will Mallory, Miami (FL)

Pick Grade: Average

Mallory offers legitimate receiving ability and not much as a blocker. He’ll give C.J. Stroud a threat up the seam and brings legitimate versatility in the slot. He just needs to become passable in the run-blocking game.

(R5) 163 Cincinnati Bengals: RB Chase Brown, Illinois

Pick Grade: Good

Brown was a workhorse at Illinois with big-play speed, as his 83 forced missed tackles are second in the class behind Bijan Robinson. He’s not a great receiver and, at times, has fumbling issues. Brown profiles as a useful RB2, which is exactly what the Bengals will be looking for after losing Samaje Perine in free agency.

(R5) 164 Minnesota Vikings (via SF): QB Jaren Hall, BYU

Pick Grade: Average

Hall performed very well in a cozy situation at BYU the past two years. He is an excellent athlete who is undersized with mediocre arm strength. He has the luxury of sitting behind Kirk Cousins, who wins with smarts and moxie. Hall will need to show the same traits against NFL pass rushes if he hopes to succeed long term.

(R5) 165 Chicago Bears (via NO): CB Terell Smith, Minnesota

Pick Grade: Average

Everything came together for Smith in 2022 (80.9 overall grade) after generally poor grading the previous three years. Smith has the size and straight-line speed to play corner but lacks agility. His build and play strength could facilitate a move to safety, where he could learn the position behind Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker.

(R5) 166 Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin

Pick Grade: Average

Thompson is a former Baylor recruit who was dominant at Stephen F. Austin this past season. His 92.5 true pass-rush grade in 2022 is near the top of the class. He is lacking in the run game, and level of competition is a concern. Kansas City is banking on his pass-rush ability at 6-foot-6 to contribute to its suddenly loaded edge group.

Pick Grade: Good

To’oTo’o is a downhill, physical linebacker with a ton of big-game experience as a starter at Tennesee and Alabama. Much like Noah Sewell, To’oTo’o brings it in the run game but doesn’t always diagnose well in coverage. He is a physical presence who isn’t afraid of anybody. He’ll bring solid on-field and intangible value to the to a Texans team that’s trying to change its culture.

(R5) 168 Arizona Cardinals: LB Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Pick Grade: Above Average

Pappoe lit up the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in February, putting up a 4.38-second time. He struggled against the run, producing a 59.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2022, but had a 77.2 coverage grade and missed just 6.9% of the tackles he attempted.

(R5) 169 Dallas Cowboys: T Asim Richards, North Carolina

Pick Grade: Below Average

Richards struggled as a run blocker in 2022, producing sub-60.0 PFF run-blocking grades on both zone and gap plays. If there’s a silver lining to his play, though, he had a 75.5 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowed 20 total pressures from 667 pass-blocking snaps.

Pick Grade: Good

Smith played 400-plus snaps in each of the past three seasons and posted 74.0-plus PFF grades in each of those campaigns, too. One of college football’s best run-defending safeties in 2022, he posted an 85.9 PFF run-defense grade but did miss 15.1% of the tackles he attempted this past year.

Pick Grade: Average

Durham showcased a safe pair of hands at Purdue, dropping just 3.4% of his targets, and showed some wiggle, forcing 10 missed tackles from 56 receptions. He will likely need to develop as a blocker in the NFL, though, after posting a 56.7 PFF run-blocking grade in 2022.

Pick Grade: Average

Gray was really impressive in his final season of college, producing an elite 90.6 PFF grade in 2022. He graded well on both zone and gap plays, and while he’s a little on the small size, he moves really well, posting a 96.2 elusive rating that was one of the best marks in this running back class.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Beal’s numbers from his final season in college aren’t going to blow anyone away. He produced a 67.8 PFF grade, won 14.1% of his pass-rushing attempts and made a tackle resulting in a defensive stop on just 6.7% of his run-defense snaps. Special teams will likely be his best path to seeing the field.

Pick Grade: Above Average

McClendon wasn’t much of a run blocker in college, though he did grade far better on zone plays than gap plays. He did post 70.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past three seasons while seeing at least 595 snaps on the field in all three years. The intriguing developmental point here is that he recorded an 82.1 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2022.

Pick Grade: Above Average

If you’re looking for a tight end who can go up and win, Allen is your guy. He saw 20 contested targets across the past two seasons and came down with 17 of them. He isn’t blowing by anyone with his speed, as evidenced by his 4.84-second 40-yard dash, but he dropped just 2.5% of the catchable passes thrown his way, so there is a role for him in the league.

(R5) 176 Indianapolis Colts (via DAL): RB Evan Hull, Northwestern

Pick Grade: Average

This is about the right spot for Hull, who can make an impact as a pass-catching back in the NFL. He averaged 1.85 yards per route run, the fifth-best mark of any running back in this draft class, catching 54 passes for 536 yards in his final season in college.

Pick Grade: Average

Nacua has the size and grading profile where you can see a path to him earning some playing time down the line. He dropped just three of the 51 catchable passes thrown his way in 2022 and graded well against man coverage. His 3.53 yards per route run average was the second-best mark in the nation last year.

Round 6

Pick Grade:

Scott earned a 70.9 coverage grade in 2022 and has good size at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds. At his size, his 40-inch vertical leap and 11-foot-1 broad jump are above the 90th percentile.

(R6) 179 Green Bay Packers (via HOU): DI Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

Pick Grade: Good

Brooks may need to move inside with limited athleticism, but he makes the absolute most out of his skill set, as his 93.0 overall grade was the top mark in college football. The grade comes from savvy play against lesser competition and should not be taken as an indication he's going to dominate at the NFL level, but his 23.8% pass rush win rate is due to good hand usage and a sound pass rush plan.

Pick Grade: Good

Clark projects in the slot at the next level, which should fit his playing style well as a downhill attacker that new head coach Jonathan Gannon should have some fun bringing on the occasional slot blitz. At 22 years old, Clark also has a ton of experience under his belt with over 2,000 college snaps.

(R6) 181 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via IND): CB Josh Hayes, Kansas State

Pick Grade: Below Average

Hayes' coverage grades aren't stellar, though he does make plays on the ball when he's in position. His testing was underwhelming, and h was outmatched in the Bowl Game against Alabama. He will need to be coached up at the next level after transferring from North Dakota State to Virginia and finally to Kansas State.

Pick Grade: Good

The Rams needed reinforcements in their secondary, and they've done well to get the most out of smaller defensive backs like Darious Williams over the years, and Tomlinson can hopefully be the next in line, falling because of his 5-foot-8 stature. The TCU product earned a 78.4 grade in 2022 with five interceptions and has three years of starting experience, projecting as a solid slot option for the Rams. He plays like he's 6-foot-2 and if he can overcome the lack of size in a zone-heavy Rams scheme this could be a steal.

(R6) 183 Denver Broncos: S J.L Skinner, Boise State

Pick Grade:

At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Skinner could be a safety/linebacker hybrid at the next level, with 58 defensive stops over the last two seasons. Skinner earned an 83.3 coverage grade in 2022 but belongs closer to the line of scrimmage to get the most out of his skill set.

R(6) 184 New York Jets (via NE): LB Zaire Barnes, Western Michigan

Pick Grade: Average

Barnes is an undersized linebacker with great speed, landing in the 88th percentile for his 4.54-second 40-yard dash. Barnes' sideline to speed shows up with his 88.9 run defense grade in 2022.

(R6) 185 Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYJ): WR Parker Washington, Penn State

Pick Grade: Very Good

Washington is a smooth mover and great hands catcher who knows how to find the soft spots in zones. Additionally, he has the ability to go up and win jump balls, as reflected in his 71.4% contested catch rate. Washington will also make defenders miss in the open field, forcing 15 missed tackles in 2022.

(R6) 186 Tennessee Titans (via ATL): OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Pick Grade: Good

Duncan has good footwork but can play a bit top-heavy, often struggling to anchor with not enough sand in the pants. He struggles against power, as the big Michigan ends pushed him around a bit, but he's a great athlete in space and fits very well in this Titans zone scheme. Tennessee has done well to overhaul their offensive line that was desperate for improvements.

Pick Grade: Elite

Boutte fell for many reasons — a lack of production in 2022 after lofty expectations, a very poor combine and apparent off-field concerns. However, this is a player that many analysts projected as the potential No. 1 wide receiver in the 2023 draft class before the season, and New England lands him at No. 187 overall.

(R6) 188 Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): QB Tanner McKee, Stanford

Pick Grade: Very Good

McKee isn't a great athlete and won't create much outside of structure, but his size and accuracy give him potential as a developmental backup who can win from the pocket. The scheme and supporting cast did him few favors, which contributed to his underwhelming production at Stanford.

Pick Grade: Good

Mathis is an experienced prospect with four seasons with at least 500 defensive snaps in his college career — three at TCU and one after transferring to Nebraska. Mathis is a long edge rusher at 6-foot-5 with 35-plus inch arms and is coming off a career-high 77.6 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2022.

(R6) 190 Cleveland Browns: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Pick Grade: Elite

Wypler was the 54th-ranked player on the PFF big board, making this one of the better value selections in the draft in our eyes. He earned 79.0-plus PFF grades in each of his seasons as a starter for the Buckeyes, excelling as a zone run blocker (89th percentile over the last two seasons) specifically. Pair that with plus athleticism, and this looks like a steal for Cleveland.

Pick Grade: Good

Palmer had a breakout 2022 season for Nebraska after transferring from LSU, racking up over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season. He might be a one-trick prospect but when that “trick” is 4.33 speed, it'll play.

(R6) 192 New England Patriots: P Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Patriots take their second specialist of the draft here with Baringer after trading up for Ryland in the fourth round. Baringer's 76.4 PFF punting grade over the last two seasons ranks 26th out of 62 Power 5 punters with at least 50 punts.

(R6) 193 Washington Commanders: RB Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

Pick Grade:

The Commanders add another bigger, power back to their backfield who can contribute as an early down grinder in the run game. Rodriguez took a step back from a production standpoint in 2022 behind a worse offensive line, but he still earned an elite 90.7 PFF rushing grade behind 3.8 yards after contact per run and 64 missed tackles forced.

Pick Grade:

The 336-pound Coburn joins a group that will compete for snaps in the run-stuffing DT role alongside Chris Jones in Kansas City's defensive line. Coburn produced a decent grading profile as a run defender throughout his Texas career but comfortably had his best season as a pass-rusher in 2022 with 31 pressures and a 79.3 PFF pass-rush grade.

(R6) 195 New Orleans Saints (via DEN): WR AT Perry, Wake Forest

Pick Grade: Very Good

Perry's consistency left something to be desired at Wake Forest, but this is great value for the Saints in Round 6. Perry has an impressive catch radius paired with an ability to create separation downfield. He's coming off back-to-back seasons at Wake Forest with at least 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions.

(R6) 196 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

Pick Grade:

Ramirez is a smaller edge who was extremely productive against lesser competition at Eastern Michigan. He picked up 90.0-plus PFF pass-rush grades in each of the last two seasons to go along with a pass-rush win rate of 23.2%.

(R6) 197 Miami Dolphins: TE Elijah Higgins, Stanford

Pick Grade:

Higgins is a bit of a tweener between being a bigger wide receiver and move tight end at 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds with 4.54 speed. He was an underneath target at Stanford who turned in PFF receiving grades below 70.0 in each of the past two seasons as a starter. Despite his size, Higgins ranked in just the 26th percentile at the position in contested catch percentage since 2021.

(R6) 198 Seattle Seahawks: S Jerrick Reed, New Mexico

Pick Grade: Below Average

Another strong safety/slot hybrid, Reed was a bright spot for the New Mexico defense. His consistency was evident as he only posted two game grades under 63 this past season. There also isn't a ton of high-end play, with just two game grades above 80 in his career. Reed played nearly 600 special teams snaps in his career, which may be his best path to playing time.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Aumavae-Laulu was a consistent, if unspectacular, performer at right tackle for the Ducks. He graded above 76.0 in both run blocking and pass protection but has athletic limitations that may force him inside to guard.

(R6) 200 Los Angeles Chargers: DI Scott Matlock, Boise State

Pick Grade: Above Average

A rugged run-stopper out of Boise State, Matlock has little pass-rush ability. He does add beef to a Chargers defense that has long had issues against the run. His 78.3 run-defense grade was the best among Boise State’s defense.

(R6) 201 Houston Texans (via MIN): C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

Pick Grade: Average

Patterson started at center for three years before moving to left guard this past year. His 70.5 grade in 2022 was a career low, which is understandable due to the position switch. He offers value as a versatile pass protector who did not give up a sack in his college career.

(R6) 202 Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Christian Braswell, Rutgers

Pick Grade: Average

Braswell shined this past year at Rutgers after three seasons at Temple. His 86.3 overall grade led the team, and his 87.1 coverage grade ranks fifth among cornerbacks in the class. He is smaller at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds but still has three interceptions and eight pass breakups in 2022.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Burney is a sure tackler. He’s also shown some flashes as a pass rusher. His struggles in coverage are a real issue, though, and he graded under 60.0 overall in each of the past three seasons.

Pick Grade: Average

Bernard-Converse has graded nearly identically the past three seasons with overall grades of 76.0, 75.8 and 76.9. He is a sure tackler with good size. His technique and agility are questionable at times, though. He surrendered 19 touchdowns in his college career but also recorded 29 combined interceptions and pass breakups.

(R6) 205 Houston Texans (via BUF): WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Pick Grade: Very Good

Hutchinson has good size and speed at 6-foot-3 with a 4.53-second 40-yard dash. He posted 107 catches and more than 1,100 yards for an Iowa State team that really struggled offensively in 2022. Hutchinson doesn’t possess super high-end traits, but he has good hands and breaks tackles. He has a good chance to contribute long term for the Texans.

Pick Grade: Average

Iosivas has size and speed that played very well in the Ivy League. He tested well at the combine, too. While he has good hands, he needs to learn the nuances of the position if he is going to produce as more than an occasional vertical threat, but the tools are all there.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Carlson carried a field goal grade of just 68.6 in 2022 and was just 45 of 76 (59.2%) on kicks of at least 30 yards in his career.

(R6) 208 Jacksonville Jaguars (via PHI): CB Erick Hallett, Pittsburgh

Pick Grade: Below Average

Hallett wasn’t on the PFF big board, but he did put up some solid coverage grades in his final season in college. Targeted 55 times in coverage, he allowed 27 receptions. His best path to the field will be as a special teamer.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Another likely special teamer, Hawkins produced PFF run-defense grades of 82.9 and 90.1 in each of the past two seasons. He wasn’t great in coverage, but that strength against the run should give him a route to the field on special teams as a rookie.

Pick Grade: Average

Douglas is small, but he put up some impressive numbers at Liberty in 2022. He produced an 81.7 PFF grade against man coverage and averaged 2.57 yards per route run. He dropped just four of the 80 catchable passes thrown his way this past season.

(R6) 211 Indianapolis Colts (via MIN): EDGE Titus Leo, Wagner

Pick Grade: Average

Leo graded well against weaker competition in 2022 and produced PFF pass-rushing grades of 79.9 or better in each of the past two seasons. He registered three sacks, 10 hits and 15 hurries from 242 pass-rushing snaps this past season.

(R6) 212 Dallas Cowboys: RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Pick Grade: Good

Vaughn runs like a player far bigger than he is, rushing for 1,400-plus yards in each of the past two seasons. He wasn’t an elite tackle breaker, but he did produce PFF rushing grades of 77.0 or better on both zone and gap plays.

(R6) 213 Arizona Cardinals: DI Dante Stills, West Virginia

Pick Grade: Above Average

Despite being sub-290 pounds, Stills stands out against the run. He produced a 90.3 PFF run-defense grade — and flashed some as a pass-rusher, too. He registered a 14.2% pass-rush win rate but lacked consistency and produced a 71.8 PFF pass-rush grade.

(R6) 214 New England Patriots (via LV): CB Ameer Speed, Michigan State

Pick Grade: Below Average

Speed played six years in college, but this past season at Michigan State was the only year where he was on the field for more than 200 snaps. He saw 737 snaps for the Spartans but produced just a 57.2 PFF grade.

Pick Grade: Above Average

A former five-star recruit, Evans never quite lived up to that billing in college. He was still productive, though, and earned an 84.5 PFF rushing grade on gap plays in 2022. He averaged at least 6.5 yards per carry in each of the past three seasons.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Winters played 670 or more snaps in each of the past three seasons but hasn’t produced a PFF grade of 55.0 or higher since the 2020 season. He missed 16.0% of the tackles he attempted this past season.

(R6) 217 Cincinnati Bengals (via KC): P Brad Robbins, Michigan

Pick Grade: Average

Robbins produced PFF punting grades of 84.0 and 77.3 in the past two seasons, respectively. This is not a pick that is going to generate much excitement, but the Bengals were in the market for a new punter, so spending a late sixth-round pick on one is fine.

Round 7

(R7) 218 Chicago Bears (via CAR): DI Travis Bell, Kennesaw State

Pick Grade: Average

Bell is an undersized interior defensive lineman at just 6-feet but displayed upper-body strength with 30 reps on the bench press and good explosiveness with a 33-inch vertical. Bell earned an 88.9 run-defense grade in 2022, which is needed on a Bears defense looking to continue to bolster the interior of their defense against the run.

(R7) 219 Detroit Lions (via PHI): WR Antoine Green, North Carolina

Pick Grade: Average

Green brings size at 6-foot-2 and earned a 75.1 receiving grade in 2022 with 2.34 yards per route run. Detroit is smart to continue to add depth at receiver, and Green’s 18.1-yard average depth of target could make him a good student for veteran Marvin Jones Jr. to take under his wing as the downfield contested catch option in Detroit.

(R7) 220 New York Jets (via LVR): TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

Pick Grade: Good

Kuntz is a freakish athlete at 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, as he put together one of the best combine performances we’ve ever seen. His 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, short shuttle and three-cone all ranked above the 90th percentile. At this point in the draft, you bet on these traits.

(R7) 221 Indianapolis Colts: CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M

Pick Grade: Good

Jones is big, strong and young — a good combination of adjectives for a late-round cornerback. He fits best in a Cover 3 scheme and, fortunately, he lands with Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who runs more Cover 3 than any other defensive play-caller.

(R7) 222 Minnesota Vikings (via DEN): RB DeWayne McBride, UAB

Pick Grade: Very Good

McBride earned an elite 94.1 grade in 2022 with 4.6 yards after contact per carry, 25 carries of 15-plus yards, which ranked seventh, and 76 missed tackles forced. We haven’t seen much receiving from McBride, but it may just be a lack of opportunity. He could be a perfect fit in Minnesota’s zone scheme.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Evans is a Division II punter, although he was the top punter on PFF’s big board.

(R7) 224 Atlanta Falcons (via LVR): S DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama

Pick Grade: Average

Hellams is a stout run defender, earning an 86.8 grade in 2022 and forcing seven incompletions, which ranked in the top 25 among safeties.

(R7) 225 Atlanta Falcons: OG Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina

Pick Grade: Average

Gwyn is an undersized guard who put up 34 reps on the bench press and earned a very respectable 76.0 pass-blocking grade in 2022. He’s an interesting fit in the Falcons' offense with limited lateral movement ability.

(R7) 226 Jacksonville Jaguars (via CAR): OT Cooper Hodges, Appalachian State

Pick Grade: Average

Hodges figures to kick inside at the NFL level and was a solid tester at the combine, earning a 78.4 pass-blocking grade and an 87.3 run-blocking grade in 2022.

(R7) 227 Jacksonville Jaguars (via NO): DI Raymond Vohasek, North Carolina

Pick Grade: Average

Vohasek missed the second half of the 2022 season but had back-to-back pass-rush grades around 70.0 on the interior. He did not test particularly well, but that may have been tied to health.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Dowell is big at 6-foot-3 and earned an 85.2 receiving grade in 2022 with 15.3 yards per reception and 3.00 yards per route run. He’s an explosive downfield threat for Tennessee and stays in-state, adding much-needed depth to the Titans’ wide receiver room.

(R7) 229 Baltimore Ravens (via CLE): OG Andrew Voorhees, USC

Pick Grade: Elite

Vorhees made news at the combine after putting up 38 bench press reps (98th percentile) after tearing his ACL in the drills. That speaks to the kind of power that he brings to the interior. Vorhees earned 80.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past two seasons as a starter for USC and is an intriguing “redshirt” selection here for Baltimore in the seventh round.

(R7) 230 Buffalo Bills (via HOU): OG Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

Pick Grade: Above Average

Most of Broeker’s 3,323 offensive snaps at Ole Miss came at left tackle, but he kicked inside to left guard in 2022. He was a reliable pass protector for the Rebels with 70.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grades in each of the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Average

Neither Silvera’s measurables nor grading profile moves the needle much, but both are solid. He graded out in the 58th percentile of qualifying defensive tackles as a run defender in his final and lone season at Arizona State.

Pick Grade: Average

Valentine is a younger cornerback prospect with above-average size and 4.44 speed who has full seasons of experience both in the slot (2021) and outside (2022). That profile is what Green Bay is betting on at this stage of the draft, even if Valentine hasn’t had the strongest production profile. His 66.0 PFF grade last season was a career high.

(R7) 233 Washington Commanders: EDGE Andre Jones, Louisiana

Pick Grade: Average

Jones is a long edge rusher (6-foot-5 with 34-inch arms) who has delivered 70.0-plus PFF pass-rush grades and at least 30 pressures in each of the past two seasons at Louisiana. He’s experienced with nearly 2,500 defensive snaps across six college seasons.

Pick Grade: Very Good

This is the stage of the draft where it makes sense to take chances on athletes. Taylor fits into that bucket with 90th percentile results or higher in the 10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump as a 204-pound safety. And Taylor pairs that with a decent grading profile, including 72.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past two seasons as a starter.

Pick Grade: Average

The Packers will be looking for the 2021 version of Nichols, who ran for over 1,800 yards and 16 touchdowns with an 86.1 PFF rushing grade that year. He’s a compact back at 5-foot-11 and 222 pounds.

(R7) 236 Indianapolis Colts (via TB): OT Jake Witt, Northern Michigan

Pick Grade: Average

Witt is one of the rare prospects who PFF doesn’t have data or grades on, but he came in at 211th overall on our final big board. He’s an athletic tackle — shocking, given Indianapolis’ strategy in this draft — who will be another developmental project for the Colts.

(R7) 237 Seattle Seahawks: RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

Pick Grade: Above Average

The Packers add another running back after drafting Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet in the second rounds of each of the past two drafts. McIntosh was a consistent producer in a rotational role in Georgia’s backfield, averaging over 5.0 yards per carry and putting up 80.0-plus PFF rushing grades in each of the past three seasons.

(R7) 238 Miami Dolphins: OG Ryan Hayes, Michigan

Pick Grade: Above Average

It's not a bad idea for the Dolphins to throw a late-round dart at the offensive line given their struggles up front in recent years. Hayes took a step forward in 2022, grading out above the 50th percentile at the position in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets and as a zone run blocker.

Pick Grade: Average

Duggan joins the Chargers as a developmental prospect who can comfortably sit behind Justin Herbert. He has tremendous intangibles and a solid ability to improvise. He needs to clean up his throwing mechanics and processing from the pocket.

(R7) 240 Jacksonville Jaguars (via BLT): FB Derek Parish, Houston

Pick Grade: Above Average

Parish carried a 91.2 pass-rush grade with six sacks in less than four full games this year before tearing his biceps. His short-term development will depend on his recovery.

Pick Grade:

Ranked 77th on PFF's big board. Price is a physically imposing corner at 6-foot-3 who is extremely aggressive at the line of scrimmage and tackles well.

Pick Grade: Elite

Ranked 90th on PFF's big board, Johnson was a fast riser who converted from cornerback to safety in his senior season. He is versatile and performed well enough to possibly project him as a starter at the position with the proper development.

Pick Grade: Average

Riley is a huge inside presence at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds but has never graded above a 65.7 in his college career.

(R7) 244 Dallas Cowboys: WR Jalen Brooks, South Carolina

Pick Grade: Average

Brooks has good hands, with only two drops in 2022, but doesn't bring a ton of big play ability with a 4.69-second 40-yard dash.

(R7) 245 New England Patriots (via BUF): CB Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

Pick Grade: Average

Bolden graded at 74.7 overall playing in the slot this past season under Deion Sanders at Jackson State.

(R7) 246 Cincinnati Bengals: CB DJ Ivey, Miami (FL)

Pick Grade: Average

Ivey carried a career-high 76.2 coverage grade across from Tyrique Stevenson at Miami, but only had six combined interceptions and pass breakups all year.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Willis played an H-back role at Oklahoma that allowed him to excel as a blocker, grading above 80 in both run blocking and pass protection.

(R7) 248 Houston Texans (via PHI): S Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh

Pick Grade: Above Average

Hill is a safety who plays mainly in the slot and only gave up one touchdown in coverage this year after giving up six in 2021.

(R7) 249 Philadelphia Eagles: DI Moro Ojomo, Texas

Pick Grade: Elite

The rich get richer in Philly. Ojomo is ranked 93rd on the PFF big board. He is an excellent run defender (91.4 in 2022) who can fill two gaps up front. An improvement to his pass-rush arsenal could make him a seventh-round gem.

(R7) 250 Kansas City Chiefs: CB Nic Jones, Ball State

Pick Grade: Average

Jones was solid in 2022, producing a 68.7 PFF coverage grade. On the field for 390 coverage snaps, he allowed just 44.1% of the passes thrown into his coverage to be caught this past season.

(R7) 251 Pittsburgh Steelers (via LAR): OG Spencer Anderson, Maryland

Pick Grade: Below Average

This is the only pick by the Steelers where the player has been outside the top 80 of the PFF big board. Anderson produced a 79.8 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2022 but struggled as a run blocker.

(R7) 252 Buffalo Bills: CB Alex Austin, Oregon State

Pick Grade: Average

Austin produced 70.0-plus PFF coverage and run defense grades in his final season in college. On the field for 476 coverage snaps, he allowed 42 receptions for 529 yards in 2022.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Bell averaged 2.57 yards per route run in his final season in college. He struggled in contested catch situations, pulling in a reception on just 16.7% of his contested targets, but did produce a 77.4 PFF receiving grade.

Pick Grade: Average

Owens produced an 87.6 PFF coverage grade in his most productive season this past year. He did, however, miss 17.8% of the tackles he attempted.

Pick Grade: Below Average

This past season was Graham’s best in college football, and he produced just a 63.5 PFF grade. He missed 10.6% of the tackles he attempted and made just seven tackles resulting in a defensive stop in coverage.

Pick Grade: Average

DuBose produced a 72.8 PFF receiving grade but just 62.2 against man coverage. He averaged 1.87 yards per route run this past season.

Pick Grade: Average

Forsyth played 805 snaps in 2022, producing a 72.0 grade in 2022 that included an 83.5 true pass-blocking grade. He allowed just one hurry from 408 pass-blocking snaps.

(R7) 258 Chicago Bears: S Kendall Williamson, Stanford

Pick Grade: Below Average

Williamson has plenty of experience, with 2,608 snaps over the past five seasons, but never produced a PFF grade above 70.0 in those seasons. He missed 20.0% of the tackles he attempted this past season.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Mr. Irrelevant of the 2023 NFL Draft! Johnson was on the field for 726 snaps in 2022 and produced PFF pass-rushing and run-defense grades above 85.0. A little undersized, he won 17.6% of his pass-rushing attempts and registered a tackle resulting in a defensive stop on 8.7% of his snaps in run defense.