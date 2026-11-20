The Giants have made a defensive switch: Since Deonte Banks‘ return, New York has implemented more man coverage while blitzing at higher rates.

The Jaguars could struggle to throw deep: The Giants have faced the sixth-fewest deep passes this season, grading out as the best unit on throws of 20-plus yards.

Good splits for J.J. McCarthy: The Giants starter has had more success against defenses running zone coverages, two-high shells and blitzing little, which meets the Jaguars' profile.

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Many NFL bettors start with individual markets — spreads, totals or player props — and ask, “Which spread looks good?” or “Which totals stand out this week?” It’s a bottom-up approach: Start with the bet, then decide whether the underlying game script supports it.

In this space, we’ll work in reverse. Each week, we’ll focus on one game and take a top-down approach, starting with the broader picture of how the teams and players are performing and what the data suggests about the matchup. From there, we’ll identify the betting markets that best align with that expected game script.

The goal is to form a view of how the game is likely to unfold first, then find the spreads, totals and props that offer the best ways to bet on that outcome.

A look at the fundamentals

Let us begin, as usual, by setting the frame for our analysis and looking at the team fundamentals to understand the markets’ implied projection. Here, we have a look at EDP (Earned Drive Points) which quantifies a drive’s quality on a points-per-drive basis, as determined by how repeatable and sustainable the success on a drive was.

Interestingly, we have the Jaguars as a better team here. But they and the Giants are in the same cluster, with Jacksonville about 0.4 points more productive on offense and about equal on defense. That is a pretty stark contrast to some of the other efficiency numbers such as EPA.

On an EPA per play basis, this is a Jaguars defense and offense that has been far more productive than the Giants. From this efficiency standpoint, the Jaguars being implied as 7.5 point favorites makes a bit more sense. Such charts would suggest about a five-point gap from an efficiency standpoint, so there’s an argument along on the Giants’ end.

But the more interesting question, I think, is what EDP is getting at relative to EPA that makes Giants potentially intriguing — along with how the teams have evolved over the season, plus the different matchup angles that might suggest some value on the New York tails.

On the defensive side, much of the difference in production on the Jaguars comes from turnovers, where the Jaguars are second in EPA gained at 82 points (the Giants are at 45). Excluding turnovers, these defenses are eighth and 10th at 0.07 and 0.05 between the Jaguars and Giants, respectively.

It is also worth mentioning that the Giants’ defense made a fundamental philosophical change coinciding with starting cornerback Deonte Banks‘ return from injury. The Giants began playing a more man-heavy blitz scheme, blitzing on more than 50% of their plays starting in Week 4 — up from 30% for the first few weeks.

The result is a team that is fourth in quick pressure rate in that span, unlocking Arvell Reese as a pass-rusher — where he went from rushing the passer on 20% of the snaps to 45% of the snaps since Week 4. Plus, New York’s run defense has also performed far better off the team’s run blitzes.

In every category, the Giants’ run defense has gotten better. The defense as a whole, with its blitzes and quick pressure, have been the best at limiting deep throws — leading the league in both deep EPA and deep grade while also ranking second in yards per dropback and third in series success allowed. This is both a Giants defense that I think is mispriced relative to the fundamentals, and which also gives a better chance to slow down the Jaguars’ offense than Jacksonville’s previous opponents.

The Jaguars have enjoyed most of their success on quick passes, where they’ve generated an absurd 0.47 EPA/play on quick throws. Mind you, this is exactly where the Giants’ scheme wants you to throw given that they rank second in EPA per attempt and grade on these quick throws post-defensive change.

The Jaguars’ offense has not gotten the ground game going, ranking 14th in success rate and 15th in yards per carry. But they’ve made up for that via these quick throws as an extension of the run game, also by creating explosive plays — where they are fifth-best in the NFL. Once again, this is an area where the Giants’ is well-suited to defend, forcing the sixth-shallowest depth of target and sixth-fewest deep attempts while being the best in the NFL defending those tries.

Can the Jaguars win the matchup against the Giants’ defense? Of course. But the market is baking in an extremely high probability of that occurring, and the base rates reflect a Jaguars offense that is largely playing from ahead, and thus barely seeing quick pressure. The stats are perhaps more inflated than if the Jaguars played a full season against the Week 11 version of this Giants defense.

On the other side of the ball, this is a Jaguars defense that brought some reinforcements via trade. But with the DaVon Hamilton injury (who has been far more productive than Jessie Bates), it is really net a new safety in Jessie Bates. Where has this defense been exploitable? It is in the deep passing game, where the Jaguars rank 28th in EPA allowed and 30th in deep grade.

They now face a quarterback in J.J. McCarthy who throws deep more often than any other passer in the NFL while having some decent success with it. Further, the Jaguars’ zone coverages, two-high scheme and few blitzes on all ends are the better side of the situation for McCarthy. His zone EPA has a 0.13 delta with man, 0.04 with two-high and 0.15 vs. no blitz against a defense that favors each side of that split.

Are the Giants more likely to win this game? No. But with the market assuming a 71% chance for the Jaguars, there are a few assumptions that I would disagree with and that create value here.

In particular, the Jaguars’ sample bakes in a team that has played almost entirely from ahead and is up against an underrated Giants defense that matches up exceptionally well with Jacksonville. The Giants’ offense also has a terrific deep matchup, along with a passer on the right side of the schematic war — giving them a clear path to points and hitting on the tail with a few deep bombs.