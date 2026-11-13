Data-backed NFL Week 10 bet: Why the Panthers could emerge victorious over the Saints

Bryce Young can take advantage of New Orleans' defensive habits: Young has thrived against single-high coverages and throwing deep.

The Panthers' defense could pose problems for Tyler Shough: Carolina's heavy blitz rate and better health doesn't play into the Saints' hands.

Carolina has extra appeal given the markets: Advanced metrics paint the Panthers as a slightly better all-around team, but some believe New Orleans' home-field advantage could make this a toss-up.

Many NFL bettors start with individual markets — spreads, totals or player props — and ask, “Which spread looks good?” or “Which totals stand out this week?” It’s a bottom-up approach: Start with the bet, then decide whether the underlying game script supports it.

In this space, we’ll work in reverse. Each week, we’ll focus on one game and take a top-down approach, starting with the broader picture of how the teams and players are performing and what the data suggests about the matchup. From there, we’ll identify the betting markets that best align with that expected game script.

The goal is to form a view of how the game is likely to unfold first, then find the spreads, totals and props that offer the best ways to bet on that outcome.

A look at the fundamentals

Let us begin, as always, by looking to the team fundamentals to set the frame for our analysis.

Here, we have a look at Earned Drive Points (EDP), which quantifies a drive’s quality on a points-per-drive basis, as determined by how repeatable and sustainable the success on a drive was. We see Panthers and Saints teams that have been fairly similar in their output on offense, with the Panthers possessing a slightly better defense.

Next, we examine EPA/play, which suggests a similar story of a slightly better Panthers offense and defense. Choose your efficiency metric, and this will reveal a familiar tale of the Panthers barely outperforming this Saints team.

Certain markets label the Saints as slight favorites, with home-field advantage perceived to create two roughly even teams. However, it is worth noting this is a Panthers defense getting far healthier, returning its best pass-rusher in Jaelan Phillips. Meanwhile, cornerback Will Lee III might return as well, giving this unit a huge boost from previous weeks.

Beyond some potential value on the fundamentals, there are plenty of ways for this game to play out from a matchup perspective that make the Panthers attractive on the tails. The Panthers have been one of the blitz-heaviest teams in the NFL, and that has been an area where the Saints have struggled.

Tyler Shough has been above-average in his EPA without the blitz, but against the blitz, his EPA takes a major hit, with the delta between the two roughly 0.20 points per play. This is a New Orleans offense finding nothing on the ground, ranking last in rushing success and fourth-worst in EPA over the last month while now down its starting center.

Facing a healthier defense that has done a great job limiting explosive plays, the Saints will need to sustain drives via third-and-longs and intermediate passing plays on early downs — which is not the ideal recipe for success. At the very least, it leaves open a large mass of this game where the Saints may struggle to move the ball against the Panthers’ blitz and facing a defense that has yielded the fewest explosive plays over the last month.

Further, this is a Panthers offense that has compiled some massive performances against some of the worst defenses in the NFL, plus in some matchups which play to Bryce Young’s strengths. A duel against the Saints fills that exact profile.

Young has been far better against single-high coverage than he has against two-high and the Saints just so happen to play single-high at the third-highest rate in the NFL. Likewise, the Saints have been dreadful at generating pressure, placing 30th in pressure rate and 28th/29th in quick and disruption pressure rates, respectively. That’s a welcome development for Young, who has been one of the most pressured passers in the NFL.

Young has seen disruption pressure nearly 22% of the time, among the worst rates in the NFL. On the plays in which he avoids disruption pressure, Young has been terrific, sitting in the 70th percentile for EPA/play.

Where Young has had some of his most success is in throwing deep, where the Saints have abysmal — possessing the second-worst EPA while allowing explosive plays at the fourth-worst rate in the league. With open run lanes and time to throw, the Carolina offense should be primed to excel — possessing every opportunity to win with some margin, and that’s the alt we’ll be on here.