Cowboys rookie Jaishawn Barham turning heads to begin 2026 season

Jaishawn Barham is in exclusive territory: Barham is the league's highest-graded defensive rookie through two weeks in PFF history, pending final review of Week 2.

Particularly lockdown in coverage: Barham has allowed just two yards in coverage through his first two NFL games.

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The start of any new NFL season naturally provides numerous surprises. The 2026 campaign has been no different. Consider the Chargers starting 0-2 behind a languid offense, or the 2-0 Raiders leading all teams in defensive EPA per play through the early going.

The same principle applies to the NFL’s highest-graded defensive player. It’s only fair to assume that the likes of Myles Garrett, Will Anderson Jr., Kyle Hamilton or Devon Witherspoon would assume the top of the totem pole given their year-to-year excellence.

But through two weeks, that honor belongs to Cowboys rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham.

Ironically, Dallas’ defense hasn’t collectively excelled as anticipated quite yet under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, owning the 31st-ranked unit by EPA per play and the 30th-placed group in defensive success rate. Nevertheless, Barham has flourished independently over his first two NFL games.

While playing 79 snaps against the division-rival Giants and Commanders, Barham has accrued a 93.1 overall PFF grade (pending final review of Week 2). Not only is that the best in the NFL among qualified defenders, but it’s also exclusive air for a rookie. Through Week 2, Barham’s mark is the best among first-year defensive players to play 75-plus snaps in PFF history. Yes, higher than greats like Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt, Von Miller, Chandler Jones and many more.

What’s impressive about Barham is that he hasn’t been utilized in the role that many expected coming out of Michigan. While Barham was viewed as almost a pass-rushing-oriented, tweener linebacker, he seems to have already settled in nicely while operating as a more traditional box player.

Indeed, Barham has only rushed the passer four times on his 79 snaps, 69 of which have come in the box. Ironically, he has zero pressures to his credit — but he’s thrived in almost every other dimension.

Jaishawn Barham: NFL Week 2 Metric Value Rank among defenders Snaps played 45 T-207th Overall PFF grade 94.5 1st PFF coverage grade 93.0 2nd PFF run-defense grade 81.8 15th Grades pending final All-22 review

Barham’s specific highlight has been his work in coverage. Playing 37 coverage snaps, Barham has surrendered four catches on four targets, but only for a total of two yards. Unsurprisingly, that’s the fewest yards given up in coverage of any qualified linebacker thus far, with Barham’s 92.8 PFF coverage grade leading the league regardless of position.

On top of that, the former Wolverine has been stout against the run. Barham has produced an 83.8 PFF run-defense grade, the third-best among linebackers with at least 35 snaps against run plays. On his 38 snaps, Barham has secured two stops and missed zero tackles. Altogether, zero of Barham’s run-defense snaps have received a negative grade, being the only player at his position to hold that distinction so far.

Barham’s efficacy downhill has already been evident. He’s missed only one tackle and tallied six total stops. A particular highlight came against Washington in Week 2 when he forced a fumble on a screen after crashing in, putting his play recognition, quickness and disruptiveness on display.

As noted above, Dallas’ defense still has work to do to perform more like an average unit under Parker. Issues like missed tackles (21) and consistent pass rush (30.3% pressure rate) have led to stagnation in the young season.

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Nevertheless, the performance of Barham is extremely encouraging for a Cowboys team that owned the second-lowest-graded linebacker unit last season. His play has admittedly come in a very small sample size, but it’s tough not to be impressed.

So far, it’s almost been a one-man show for Barham, being one of two Cowboy defenders to earn a 75.0-plus overall PFF grade entering Week 3 on first look. But if star Quinnen Williams can find form and fellow rookies Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence continue to grow, then the arrow will only keep pointing up for Barham, Parker and Dallas.