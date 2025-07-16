Top 10 defenses ahead of the 2025 college football season

Alabama's fierce defense tops the list: The Crimson Tide are the only team in college football with a top-10 player at every defensive position.

Texas brings a well-rounded group to the table: The Longhorns have PFF’s top-ranked linebacker unit and secondary, in addition to the No. 1-ranked edge defender, Colin Simmons.

If defenses really do win championships, the following schools have a great chance to add to their trophy cases this season.

After ranking the top 10 players at every position, the top 10 at every position unit and the top 10 offenses, here’s a look at PFF's top 10 defenses in college football entering the 2025 season.

Even though Nick Saban is no longer in charge, the Crimson Tide still have an elite defense. Alabama ranked second in PFF’s defensive line and secondary rankings. The Crimson Tide also placed eighth in PFF's linebacker unit rankings.

The Longhorns’ back-seven on defense is easily the best in college football, featuring both the top linebacker unit and secondary in PFF’s offseason rankings.

Anthony Hill Jr. is college football's top returning linebacker, Michael Taaffe is a top-five safety and Malik Muhammad is the sixth-ranked cornerback. The Longhorns' defensive line came in 10th in PFF’s rankings and features the best edge defender in the nation, sophomore Colin Simmons.

The Tigers boast the best defensive line in college football, largely thanks to defensive tackle Peter Woods and edge defender T.J. Parker. They’re both top-10 players in the nation and project as the best prospects at their respective positions in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Clemson also has PFF’s fourth-ranked secondary thanks to an outstanding trio of corners and a top-10 linebacker unit as well.

Even after losing three first-round picks from last year’s defense — Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks — the Bulldogs still deserve a place in the top five. Georgia has PFF’s No. 4 linebacker unit, No. 7 defensive line and No. 9 secondary entering next year.

There are stars at every level, such as defensive tackle Christen Miller, linebacker CJ Allen and safety KJ Bolden. And the Bulldogs have the nation’s best defensive mind in head coach Kirby Smart, who always seems to produce elite results on that side of the ball.

The Nittany Lions may have lost edge defender Abdul Carter, a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they still have a top-five defensive line in college football. Zane Durant is PFF’s second-ranked defensive tackle, and Dani Dennis-Sutton placed ninth among edge defenders.

Penn State also brings a top-10 secondary and a top-15 linebacker unit.

The Fighting Irish’s elite coverage unit propelled the team to the national championship game last year, and it remains an elite group in 2025. Notre Dame features PFF's No. 3 secondary and top returning cornerback, sophomore Leonard Moore. The program's linebacker unit also placed in the top five, thanks to outstanding depth. The one question mark is the lack of star power along the defensive line, but the Fighting Irish still have experienced players there.

The Ducks’ secondary placed sixth in PFF's offseason rankings, with a few exciting transfers leading the charge — none more so than Purdue‘s Dillon Thieneman, PFF's third-ranked returning safety for 2025. Oregon was also the honorable mention in PFF’s defensive line and linebacker unit rankings, with stars Matayo Uiagalelei and Bryce Boettcher headlining, respectively.

Safety Caleb Downs is the best defensive player in college football, and PFF's second-ranked player overall — behind only teammate Jeremiah Smith. Downs will lead a top-five secondary in college football. The team's linebacker unit also found its way into the top 10 and features PFF’s sixth-ranked linebacker, Sonny Styles.

Ohio State's defensive line lost many key pieces, but players like edge defender Kenyatta Jackson Jr. are ready to step up.

The Aggies have PFF's sixth-ranked linebacker unit, led by the No. 2 linebacker in college football, Taurean York. The defensive line is a top-15 group with potential breakout stars in edge defender Cashius Howell and defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim. The secondary needs to play better, but Texas A&M does return plenty of experienced players to the unit.

The Red Raiders, well, raided the transfer portal this offseason and built up one of the best defensive lines in college football. All four projected starters are incoming transfers, and Texas Tech now has PFF’s third-ranked defensive line.

Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez is one of the better players at his position in the country, and transfers Brice Pollock and Cole Wisniewski should help a secondary that struggled last year.