Christian McCaffrey's goal-line dominance: The 49ers running back has scored eight touchdowns on 14 carries inside the 5-yard line and faces a Cowboys defense that ranks 31st in rushing EPA allowed.

Omarion Hampton draws a favorable matchup: The Chargers running back faces a Ravens defense that has allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, tied for the second most in the NFL.

George Kittle offers receiving touchdown potential: The 49ers tight end has five receiving touchdowns and 12 red-zone targets this season, while Dallas has allowed 16 passing touchdowns.

McCaffrey has scored nine rushing touchdowns through nine weeks, tied for second among 79 rushers with at least 20 attempts. He has also scored a receiving touchdown and has a long history of scoring as a receiver in addition to his significant rushing workload.

He is also clearly San Francisco's goal-line back, having accounted for 14 of the team's 19 carries inside the 5-yard line and scoring on eight of them. The 49ers offense keeps getting into scoring position and ranks first in the league in both red-zone EPA per play and red-zone conversion rate, giving McCaffrey ample opportunities.

Now he draws a Cowboys run defense that has allowed 11 rushing touchdowns, tied for the fourth most in the NFL, and ranks 31st in rushing EPA allowed. With his role in a dominant offense and a game total of 56 points, this is about as good a spot as it gets for a running back to score.

Baltimore has allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, tied for the second most in the NFL, and the team's run defense ranks in the bottom half of the league in most metrics.

The Chargers have struggled to reach the red zone all season, limiting Hampton‘s scoring opportunities. He has just three touchdowns on 102 carries, but he handles carries inside the 5-yard line and scored on two of his four carries inside the 5-yard line.

With a struggling run defense on the other side, this might just be the spot for the Chargers to get going and punch one in with Hampton.

Kittle has scored five receiving touchdowns this season, tied for ninth among 161 pass-catchers with at least 20 targets. His 12 red-zone targets are also tied for eighth in the NFL, and he has scored on four of them.

Dallas has allowed 16 passing touchdowns, tied for the fourth most in the NFL. The Cowboys also play zone coverage at a high rate. Kittle has averaged 2.35 yards per route run against zone coverages, earning a solid 77.6 PFF receiving grade against those looks.

Once again, this is a game script and defense we want to attack, and there should be plenty of touchdowns to go around for San Francisco.