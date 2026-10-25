Carolina's offense may be undervalued: Earned drive points and EPA per play favor the Panthers, while the betting market has Carolina favored by approximately three points.

Bryce Young matches up well against Tampa Bay's blitz: Young ranks fifth in the NFL in EPA against the blitz, while the Buccaneers blitz at the league's fifth-highest rate.

The Panthers‘ defense presents problems for Tampa Bay: Carolina ranks fifth in rushing success rate allowed and fourth in disruption rate, potentially forcing the Buccaneers into difficult passing situations.

Many NFL bettors start with individual markets — spreads, totals or player props — and ask, “Which spread looks good?” or “Which totals stand out this week?” It’s a bottom-up approach: Start with the bet, then decide whether the underlying game script supports it.

In this space, we’ll work in reverse. Each week, we’ll focus on one game and take a top-down approach, starting with the broader picture of how the teams and players are performing and what the data suggests about the matchup. From there, we’ll identify the betting markets that best align with that expected game script.

The goal is to form a view of how the game is likely to unfold first, then find the spreads, totals and props that offer the best ways to bet on that outcome.

A look at the fundamentals

Let us begin, as always, by looking at the team fundamentals to set the frame for our analysis.

Here we have earned drive points (EDP) per drive, which measures how reproducible and sustainable a team’s success is at the drive level. By this metric, the Panthers have an average defense and a slightly above-average offense, while the Buccaneers have a solid defense but an offense that has struggled.

A look at EPA per play paints a slightly more favorable picture of Carolina, with the defenses performing at roughly the same level and the Panthers holding a slightly larger offensive advantage. Of course, we must account for the fact that Baker Mayfield has missed the past three weeks, but Tampa Bay’s numbers were actually slightly worse with Mayfield than with backup Jalon Daniels.

The market has Carolina favored by around three points, which, accounting for home-field advantage, suggests the Panthers are only about 1 to 1.5 points better than Tampa Bay.

The point here isn’t to draw a conclusion based on just a few efficiency metrics. But regardless of how you evaluate these teams, the Panthers have significantly outperformed the Buccaneers. The market hasn't fully bought in, though, with Carolina still rated as just the 14th-best offense. While these metrics are imperfect, they point to a clear gap in performance, and I believe the Panthers’ offense remains undervalued based on the fundamentals.

Beyond those fundamentals, there are also matchup-based reasons to believe Carolina can have success.

Todd Bowles’ Buccaneers defenses have practically been defined by their heavy blitz usage, and this year is no exception. Tampa Bay is blitzing nearly half the time, the fifth-highest rate in the NFL.

But this is an area where Bryce Young has excelled. He ranks fifth in the NFL in EPA against the blitz, right alongside Josh Allen, compared with slightly above-average production when defenses don't blitz.

Likewise, Young’s production already reflects the fact that he has faced pressure at one of the highest rates in the NFL. Now he gets a matchup against a Buccaneers defense that ranks second worst in pressure rate at 28%, compared with the roughly 45% rate Young has faced (as shown on the x-axis). Tampa Bay also generates quick pressure at a bottom-five rate. Young should have more dropbacks without pressure than usual, and he is averaging nearly 0.35 EPA per dropback in those situations.

On the other side of the ball, the Buccaneers have leaned heavily on their ground game, ranking 16th in rushing success rate and 11th in rushing EPA. But somewhat quietly, the Panthers’ run defense ranks fifth in rushing success rate allowed and has only improved since being demolished by the Bears in Week 1.

If the Buccaneers insist on running the ball, they could struggle to stay ahead of the chains, leaving themselves in plenty of obvious passing situations in which defenses can more easily generate disruption.

Both Tampa Bay quarterbacks have struggled mightily against disruption, an area where Carolina ranks fourth in the NFL at generating it.

Add it all up, and we have a matchup in which I believe Carolina’s offense is significantly undervalued. There’s more on the data and scheme here, but the Panthers should be able to play to their strengths against this defense.

On the flip side, Carolina’s defense matches up exceptionally well against a struggling Buccaneers offense. The Panthers’ ability to stop the run could create a compounding effect, forcing Tampa Bay into obvious passing situations where Mayfield and the Buccaneers have been among the league’s worst at handling disruption.

I’ll be all over Carolina’s alternate spreads in this matchup.