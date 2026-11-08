Washington's explosive offense creates a betting opportunity: Since Jayden Daniels returned in Week 5, the Commanders have led the NFL with a 7% explosive-play rate, setting up a matchup against a Rams defense that has struggled to prevent big gains.

Dallas' coverage improvement could limit Indianapolis: The Cowboys have ranked among the top 10 teams in perfect coverage rate since Joey Porter Jr.‘s arrival, while Daniel Jones ranks in the bottom five in EPA per play against perfect coverage.

The betting angles target contrasting quarterback outcomes: The analysis favors Daniels overs and Washington-related bets against Los Angeles, while identifying Jones unders, Colts team total unders and Dallas alternate spreads as potential opportunities.

Over the years, PFF data scientists have conducted extensive studies to better understand and predict player performance. While many of these foundational works still shape discussions and influence analysis, this piece focuses on how those insights apply to specific weekly matchups and on uncovering opportunities the betting market may have overlooked.

Some bets will align with traditional markets, while others will explore more niche options to ensure we leverage the markets most suited to a given thesis or angle.

Washington's explosive offense could give the Rams problems

One area we've studied at PFF is the impact of explosive plays and how important they are to driving offensive success. Washington has been mediocre in terms of offensive success rate, but since Jayden Daniels returned in Week 5, the Commanders have been the most explosive offense in the NFL, leading the league with a 7% explosive-play rate.

That has coincided with Daniels throwing the ball deep more often than in years past, with strong results on those throws. And this is a Rams defense that has struggled to defend explosive plays lately, ranking in the bottom 10 in explosive plays allowed, as well as passing yards per game and yards per attempt allowed.

While star edge rusher Myles Garrett appears to be returning, I would be surprised to see him in a full-time role. The Rams will also be without Jaylen Watson, their star outside cornerback, while Trent McDuffie missed practice earlier this week.

For a defense that has relied heavily on disruption and tight coverage in recent weeks, those injuries and matchups should create a favorable environment for Washington. No team has forced more coverage mistakes than the Commanders this year, which should mean plenty of open receivers for Daniels to target and opportunities to connect on explosive plays downfield.

For a team generating much of its power ranking from its defense, Washington is in a good spot to take advantage of this matchup and put points on the board.

Betting tips: I'll be targeting Daniels overs, Washington spreads and moneyline bets, along with same-game parlays built around the Commanders winning through the air.

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Dallas' improved coverage could frustrate Daniel Jones

As we discussed a few weeks ago, the Cowboys‘ coverage has looked like an entirely different beast since the arrival of Joey Porter Jr. Dallas' perfect coverage rate has climbed into the top 10 in the NFL since his arrival, creating a less-than-ideal environment for the Colts to take advantage of what has otherwise been a weak Cowboys defense.

Jones has faced an average rate of perfect coverage this season but has really struggled on those plays, ranking in the bottom five in EPA per play. And that could mean a significant number of dropbacks — close to half if the Cowboys‘ recent rates hold steady — on which Jones loses an average of 0.5 EPA per play. Dallas' defense has also forced opposing offenses to lose nearly 0.5 EPA per play when generating perfect coverage.

All of this is to say: While the market is pricing in a Dallas defense that has struggled, I'm not convinced Jones and the Colts will be able to take advantage of this secondary through the air.

Betting tips: I'll be targeting Jones unders, Colts team total unders and Cowboys alternate spreads, along with same-game parlays built around Dallas covering and the Colts‘ offense struggling.