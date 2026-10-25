Jahmyr Gibbs has a favorable rushing matchup: The Lions running back has seven rushing touchdowns through six weeks and faces a Packers defense that has allowed nine rushing touchdowns.

Amon-Ra St. Brown leads in red-zone opportunities: His 16 targets inside the 20-yard line lead qualifying wide receivers, and he has scored four touchdowns on those opportunities.

Chase Brown offers a longer-shot touchdown option: Brown has handled four of Cincinnati's five carries inside the 5-yard line, while Baltimore has allowed seven rushing touchdowns through six games.

Gibbs is no stranger to the end zone, and he draws a Green Bay run defense that has already allowed nine rushing touchdowns through six games (tied for the second-most in the NFL) and ranks 27th in rush EPA allowed.

With no mobile quarterback to take away rushing opportunities and no other designated goal-line back, Gibbs has handled 11 carries inside the 5-yard line this season, converting six into touchdowns. His seven rushing scores through six weeks are tied for the most among running backs with at least 20 carries.

Gibbs is also a receiving threat, with two touchdowns through the air, giving him another path to the end zone if the Lions don't get deep into the red zone. Detroit is a 3-point favorite in a game with a 53.5-point total, an ideal setup for Gibbs to find the end zone.

St. Brown has been a red-zone magnet this season. He has 16 targets inside the 20-yard line through six weeks (including no-plays), the most among 71 wide receivers with at least 20 targets. An NFL-leading 28.1% of his targets have come in that area.

Four of those targets have resulted in touchdowns. St. Brown has five receiving scores overall, ranking third in that same group. Green Bay has already allowed six passing touchdowns from inside the 20-yard line, tied for 17th in the NFL.

With Detroit a 3-point favorite in a game with a 53.5-point total, the highest on the slate, look for Jared Goff to find St. Brown in the red zone again.

Baltimore has already allowed seven rushing touchdowns through six games, tied for the fourth most in the NFL. The Ravens also rank 23rd in rush EPA allowed.

Brown has handled four of Cincinnati’s five carries inside the 5-yard line this season, converting one into a touchdown. He has just one rushing score on 71 carries. The goal-line role already belongs to Brown, but the touchdowns haven’t followed.

Cincinnati is a 1.5-point favorite in a game with a 48.5-point total, creating an opportunity to capitalize on Brown’s usage before the production catches up. He’s a long shot I’m interested in.