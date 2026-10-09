Jahmyr Gibbs‘ goal-line dominance: The Detroit Lions running back has handled 80% of the team's carries inside the 5-yard line and scored five rushing touchdowns through four games.

Ashton Jeanty‘s touchdown opportunity: The Las Vegas Raiders running back has handled all six of the team's carries inside the 5-yard line but has yet to score a rushing touchdown.

Garrett Wilson's man-coverage advantage: The New York Jets wide receiver has earned targets on 34.5% of his routes against man coverage, averaging 4.17 yards per route run.

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RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Gibbs remains as reliable as ever, and he gets an Arizona run defense that has struggled to keep running backs out of the end zone. The Cardinals allowed 18 rushing touchdowns last season and have surrendered three more through four games in 2026.

Gibbs has handled 80% of the Lions’ carries inside the 5-yard line this season, converting four into touchdowns. He has five rushing touchdowns through four weeks, tied for second in the NFL, along with two receiving scores. He has also been targeted on 26.0% of his 100 routes, ranking ninth among 65 qualifying running backs. So, he has multiple ways to deliver in this matchup.

With Detroit a 5.5-point favorite in a game with a 54.5-point total, tied for the highest on the slate, there’s little reason to overthink Gibbs in this spot. He’s well-positioned to find the end zone again.

0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% Target Share 0.0% 20.0% 40.0% 60.0% 80.0% Carry Share · Advanced Metrics AVG AVG Walker III Tuten Robinson Gibbs Williams Robinson Hubbard Henry Monangai Brown Irving Johnson Warren Pollard Love Marks Barkley Allen Mitchell Williams Montgomery Taylor White Stevenson Achane Gordon II McCaffrey Cook Etienne Jr. Judkins Wilson Hall Black Croskey-Merritt Jeanty Heyward Hampton Bigsby Sanders Allgeier Gainwell Harvey Corum Henderson Perine Jones Swift Skattebo Spears Hill Shipley Price Dobbins Brooks Lloyd Holani The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Kenneth Walker III RB · KC Target Share 14.3% 10th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 81.1% 2nd / 56 Bhayshul Tuten RB · JAX Target Share 7.2% 29th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 55.0% 20th / 56 Bijan Robinson RB · ATL Target Share 18.4% 2nd / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 63.4% 16th / 56 Jahmyr Gibbs RB · DET Target Share 17.8% 4th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 86.0% 1st / 56 Kyren Williams RB · LA Target Share 16.3% 6th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 54.5% 22nd / 56 Brian Robinson RB · ATL Target Share 3.4% 51st / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 32.1% 40th / 56 Chuba Hubbard RB · CAR Target Share 7.9% 26th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 67.8% 8th / 56 Derrick Henry RB · BLT Target Share 7.1% 32nd / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 77.4% 4th / 56 Kyle Monangai RB · CHI Target Share 4.2% 48th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 40.8% 33rd / 56 Chase Brown RB · CIN Target Share 14.7% 7th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 74.4% 6th / 56 Bucky Irving RB · TB Target Share 12.0% 13th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 67.5% 9th / 56 Emmett Johnson RB · KC Target Share 4.5% 46th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 15.1% 52nd / 56 Jaylen Warren RB · PIT Target Share 13.6% 12th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 66.3% 14th / 56 Tony Pollard RB · TEN Target Share 9.4% 20th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 67.5% 9th / 56 Jeremiyah Love RB · ARZ Target Share 8.7% 24th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 55.0% 20th / 56 Woody Marks RB · HST Target Share 5.3% 39th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 33.7% 38th / 56 Saquon Barkley RB · PHI Target Share 7.0% 34th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 38.9% 34th / 56 Braelon Allen RB · NYJ Target Share 6.5% 36th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 36.3% 35th / 56 Keaton Mitchell RB · LAC Target Share 9.3% 21st / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 26.5% 44th / 56 Javonte Williams RB · DAL Target Share 10.0% 18th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 77.1% 5th / 56 David Montgomery RB · HST Target Share 5.3% 39th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 56.6% 19th / 56 Jonathan Taylor RB · IND Target Share 11.0% 15th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 79.6% 3rd / 56 Rachaad White RB · WAS Target Share 7.2% 29th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 26.2% 45th / 56 Rhamondre Stevenson RB · NE Target Share 13.8% 11th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 41.5% 31st / 56 De'Von Achane RB · MIA Target Share 11.3% 14th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 51.5% 25th / 56 Ollie Gordon II RB · MIA Target Share 5.2% 41st / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 34.9% 37th / 56 Christian McCaffrey RB · SF Target Share 19.6% 1st / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 48.1% 27th / 56 James Cook RB · BUF Target Share 9.1% 23rd / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 69.3% 7th / 56 Travis Etienne Jr. RB · NO Target Share 7.4% 28th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 41.3% 32nd / 56 Quinshon Judkins RB · CLV Target Share 14.4% 8th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 67.0% 11th / 56 Emanuel Wilson RB · SEA Target Share 4.5% 46th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 48.2% 26th / 56 Breece Hall RB · NYJ Target Share 9.3% 21st / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 66.2% 15th / 56 Kaelon Black RB · SF Target Share 1.9% 54th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 29.8% 43rd / 56 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB · WAS Target Share 5.6% 38th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 53.8% 23rd / 56 Ashton Jeanty RB · LV Target Share 18.0% 3rd / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 67.0% 11th / 56 Connor Heyward RB · LV Target Share 0.8% 56th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 3.5% 56th / 56 Omarion Hampton RB · LAC Target Share 3.7% 50th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 60.2% 17th / 56 Tank Bigsby RB · PHI Target Share 4.0% 49th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 31.1% 42nd / 56 Raheim Sanders RB · CLV Target Share 9.9% 19th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 6.8% 55th / 56 Tyler Allgeier RB · ARZ Target Share 7.2% 29th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 32.0% 41st / 56 Kenneth Gainwell RB · TB Target Share 10.6% 16th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 14.9% 53rd / 56 RJ Harvey RB · DEN Target Share 17.8% 4th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 20.3% 47th / 56 Blake Corum RB · LA Target Share 4.6% 45th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 33.3% 39th / 56 TreVeyon Henderson RB · NE Target Share 1.8% 55th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 46.9% 28th / 56 Samaje Perine RB · CIN Target Share 4.7% 44th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 16.7% 50th / 56 Aaron Jones RB · MIN Target Share 14.4% 8th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 66.7% 13th / 56 D'Andre Swift RB · CHI Target Share 10.2% 17th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 46.9% 28th / 56 Cam Skattebo RB · NYG Target Share 8.3% 25th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 59.1% 18th / 56 Tyjae Spears RB · TEN Target Share 6.6% 35th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 18.8% 49th / 56 Justice Hill RB · BLT Target Share 5.1% 42nd / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 12.2% 54th / 56 Will Shipley RB · PHI Target Share 5.0% 43rd / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 16.7% 50th / 56 Jadarian Price RB · SEA Target Share 6.3% 37th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 35.9% 36th / 56 J.K. Dobbins RB · DEN Target Share 2.5% 53rd / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 53.5% 24th / 56 Chris Brooks RB · GB Target Share 2.8% 52nd / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 21.1% 46th / 56 MarShawn Lloyd RB · GB Target Share 7.6% 27th / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 42.3% 30th / 56 George Holani RB · SEA Target Share 7.1% 32nd / 56 Carry Share · Advanced Metrics 20.0% 48th / 56

RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

New England has already allowed four rushing touchdowns through four games and ranks 30th in rushing EPA allowed this season.

Jeanty has handled all six of the Raiders’ carries inside the 5-yard line this season but has yet to convert one into a touchdown. He has still found the end zone twice as a receiver and has been targeted on 25.5% of his 94 routes, ranking 12th among 65 qualifying running backs.

The goal-line role already belongs to Jeanty, but the rushing touchdowns haven't followed. That creates an opportunity to capitalize on his usage before the production catches up. With the ability to score both on the ground and through the air, Jeanty has an excellent opportunity to find the end zone in this matchup.

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Cleveland has played man coverage and single coverage at the highest rates in the NFL so far this season. Wilson has averaged 2.27 yards per route run across 119 routes, ranking 28th among 138 qualifying wide receivers. Against man coverage, though, his target rate jumps to 34.5%, while his 4.17 yards per route run ranks second.

With several Jets playmakers still dealing with injuries, including AD Mitchell and Breece Hall, fewer players are competing for opportunities, particularly near the goal line. Wilson should maintain his massive target share in this matchup.

Always a threat to score from anywhere on the field, Wilson is well-positioned to find the end zone against Cleveland.