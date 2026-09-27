Derrick Henry draws a favorable matchup: Dallas allowed 24 rushing touchdowns last season, while Henry has already scored three times in 2026.

Quinshon Judkins has goal-line upside: Carolina has surrendered six rushing touchdowns through two games after allowing 20 last season.

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Anytime touchdown bets remain one of the most popular player prop markets, but finding value requires looking beyond the shortest odds and biggest names. Here are PFF’s anytime touchdown picks, using data to identify players with favorable scoring opportunities and prices.

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Henry remains as reliable as ever, and he draws a Cowboys run defense that ranked 31st in rush EPA allowed and tied for the most rushing touchdowns in football last season.

Henry handled every Ravens running back goal-line carry last season and turned 27 carries inside the 5-yard line into 10 touchdowns. He finished with 16 rushing scores, second among running backs with at least 80 carries.

He now faces a Dallas front that allowed 24 rushing touchdowns while posting a 47.2% rush success rate allowed. The same profile has already shown up in 2026: Henry has three carries inside the 5-yard line, and he has scored three touchdowns. Declan Doyle has also already regretted not giving Henry the ball on a critical third-and-1, suggesting Henry is more likely to get the carry in a similar short-yardage situation going forward.

With Baltimore a 3.5-point favorite in a game with a 52.5-point total — the highest on the slate — there isn’t much reason to overthink Henry in this spot. He’s well-positioned to find the end zone again.

Carolina has already allowed six rushing touchdowns through two games. Last season, that same defense allowed 20, tied for eighth-most in the NFL, and ranked 24th in rush EPA allowed. The run defense appears to be in trouble once again.

Judkins was the Browns’ primary option at the goal line last season, handling all 12 of the team’s running back carries inside the 5-yard line and converting five into touchdowns. He finished the year with seven rushing scores on 231 carries. Judkins has one carry inside the 5 this season and did not score, so you are still paying a price based on his 2025 production.

Even with questions about the effectiveness of Cleveland’s ground game as a whole, I still want the back who has shown he can convert those opportunities against a defense that has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone.

St. Brown averaged an excellent 2.54 yards per route run last season, ranking sixth among 159 qualifying receivers. He was also productive against man coverage, averaging 2.41 yards per route run with a 29.7% target rate.

The Jets rank in the top 10 in man-coverage rate early this season after playing man at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL last year.

Through two weeks, St. Brown is absolutely cooking against man coverage, averaging 5.85 yards per route run. With Detroit a 6.5-point favorite in a game with a 47.5-point total, look for Jared Goff to find St. Brown in the red zone and give him another opportunity to reach the end zone.