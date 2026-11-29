Bucky Irving draws a favorable matchup: Irving has converted all three of his goal-line carries into touchdowns and faces a Carolina defense that has allowed a league-high 16 rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins dominates Cleveland's goal-line workload: Judkins has handled 90% of the Browns‘ carries inside the 5-yard line and faces a Raiders defense tied for the most rushing touchdowns allowed.

Tee Higgins excels against single-high coverage: Higgins has averaged 2.80 yards per route run against single-high looks, which the Saints have deployed at the second-highest rate in the NFL.

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With the NFL Week 12 slate underway, we’re using PFF data to identify three of the best anytime touchdown bets.

By examining red-zone usage, goal-line workloads, scoring efficiency and defensive tendencies, we’ve identified favorable opportunities for Bucky Irving, Quinshon Judkins and Tee Higgins to find the end zone this week.

If we’re betting on touchdowns, a good starting point is looking at how often running backs have already scored. Irving has eight rushing touchdowns through 11 weeks, tied for ninth among running backs with at least 20 carries. He’s also a threat to score through the air, having recorded one receiving touchdown.

His role is also quite steady, having handled eight of Tampa Bay’s 13 rushing attempts inside the 5-yard line and three of four at the goal line. That role has been fruitful, with nine of the team's carries inside the 5-yard line resulting in touchdowns. Irving has converted all three of his goal-line carries into scores.

Now he faces a Carolina defense that has allowed 16 rushing touchdowns, tied for the most in the NFL. Irving should get opportunities at the goal line against a defense that teams have consistently scored on all season.

Who is Carolina tied with for the most rushing touchdowns allowed? The Las Vegas Raiders, who have also surrendered 16. Their run defense has struggled all season, ranking at the bottom of the NFL in EPA per rush allowed, rushing success rate allowed and yards per carry allowed.

There is no ambiguity as to who has the goal-line role for the Browns, with Judkins handling 90% of the team’s carries inside the 5-yard line. What may be depressing his price here is that Judkins has yet to convert any of his three goal-line carries, but his workload gives him plenty of potential to find the end zone.

With the Browns favored by nearly five points, Judkins should have opportunities to punch one in.

Higgins has seven receiving touchdowns, tied for fourth among 188 pass catchers with at least 20 targets. He has also turned nine red-zone targets into five touchdowns.

The matchup is terrific for Higgins against the single-high looks the Saints love to deploy. New Orleans has played single-high coverage on 65% of opposing dropbacks, the second-highest rate in the NFL, and Higgins has averaged a healthy 2.80 yards per route run against those looks.

With the Bengals’ implied team total suggesting more than four touchdowns’ worth of points, look for the ever-reliable Higgins to find the end zone in a great matchup against a struggling Saints defense.