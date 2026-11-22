Luther Burden III has an explosive-play opportunity: The Saints have allowed the second-highest rate of explosive pass plays over the past six weeks, creating a favorable matchup for the Bears receiver.

Sam LaPorta could benefit from Tampa Bay's defensive scheme: The Lions tight end ranks second at his position in yards per route run against zone coverage, which the Buccaneers use more than any other team.

Adonai Mitchell has a favorable coverage matchup: The Jets receiver ranks in the 80th percentile in separation and yards per route run against zone, while the Chargers use zone coverage at the 11th-highest rate.

Luther Burden's big-play ability could expose Saints‘ defense

The New Orleans Saints have struggled against the pass all season, ranking near the bottom of the NFL in several key efficiency metrics. Those issues have been particularly pronounced over the past six weeks, with New Orleans allowing the fourth-most yards per attempt and the second-highest rate of explosive pass plays in the league.

The Saints‘ tackling struggles have only compounded those problems. Their 18% missed tackle rate is the fourth-highest in the NFL, a particularly concerning weakness for a defense that plays single coverage on nearly half of its snaps, the sixth-highest rate in the league.

That creates an ideal opportunity for Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III, who has been one of the league's most productive receivers against single coverage. His yards per route run against those looks rank in the 85th percentile, and his ability to generate yards after the catch makes him an especially dangerous matchup for a defense that has struggled to bring down opposing ball carriers.

Chicago should also be able to establish its running game against New Orleans, creating opportunities for the passing attack. With Burden capable of turning a short completion into a long touchdown, the Bears have a clear path to an explosive offensive performance.

That's the scenario we're targeting with this same-game parlay, banking on Burden to produce a big receiving performance while helping Caleb Williams put together one of his most productive passing games of the season.

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CW PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season Caleb Williams Rank among 36 qualifying QBs Overall grade 19th of 36 Passing grade 16th of 36 Rushing grade 23rd of 30 Passing yards 24th of 36 Key insight · vs NO Caleb Williams can attack NO defense with play action Williams is one of the highest-graded quarterbacks off play action (4th) and gets a favorable matchup against NO (25th in yards allowed per play action dropback). See PFF player profile

Buccaneers‘ defensive scheme sets up Sam LaPorta for a big night

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the NFL's most aggressive defenses, blitzing frequently while playing more zone coverage than any other team in the league. That combination creates an intriguing matchup for Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, who has excelled against both looks.

LaPorta ranks second among NFL tight ends in yards per route run against zone coverage and has also been productive against the blitz. More importantly, he has a 17.1% target share against zone and has dominated targets against the blitz. Those numbers suggest he could be one of Jared Goff‘s primary options against Tampa Bay's defensive scheme.

Although LaPorta hasn't seen a heavy volume of targets in recent weeks, his playing time remains encouraging. He ran a route on 85% of Detroit's passing plays last week, indicating that his role in the offense remains intact despite the dip in production.

That combination of favorable matchup data, consistent route participation and reduced betting lines makes LaPorta an appealing target for a same-game parlay. If Goff leans on his tight end against Tampa Bay's zone-heavy defense, LaPorta has a path to a big receiving performance and a touchdown.

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Jets‘ concentrated passing attack creates an intriguing SGP opportunity

The New York Jets are dealing with injuries to their No. 3 and No. 4 wide receivers, leaving them with a more concentrated target distribution heading into a favorable matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers rank among the bottom five NFL defenses in passing yards allowed per game, and opposing offenses have taken advantage. Teams are passing against Los Angeles at the second-highest rate in the league relative to expectation, creating an opportunity for the Jets to generate significant passing volume.

Much of that volume should flow through Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, who both ran routes on nearly 90% of passing plays last week. That represents a notable increase for Mitchell, whose season-long route participation rate sits at just 75%. With New York's receiving corps depleted, he should continue to see more opportunities than he has for much of the season.

Mitchell also has a particularly favorable matchup against the Chargers‘ defensive scheme. Los Angeles plays the 11th-highest rate of zone coverage in the NFL, and Mitchell ranks in the 80th percentile in both separation and yards per route run against zone. His ability to create space against those looks makes him a strong candidate for a breakout performance.

With the Jets‘ passing opportunities likely concentrated around their top two receivers, Mitchell has a path to a big receiving day. We're pairing that upside with a 275-yard passing performance from Geno Smith and a Jets victory, banking on New York's passing attack to capitalize on a vulnerable Chargers defense.

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