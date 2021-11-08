 NFL Week 10 Odds and Best Bets | NFL and NCAA Betting Picks | PFF

NFL Week 10 Odds and Best Bets

Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

By Eric Eager and George Chahrouri
Nov 8, 2021

Week 10 NFL odds are live, and the best time to bet them is now — before the lines move. In Week 9, we hit our teaser (Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers), though we went 2-3 on the other picks (including our lock of the week). The PFF Forecast Lock of the Week now stands at 7-2 after the Tennessee Titans‘ dominance on Sunday Night Football (you can hear that each week on the Wednesday evening PFF Forecast podcast).

We’ve been able to identify games where betting early in the week provides closing line value (the line we bet in this article is better than the closing line with respect to the side we bet). On average, we’ve seen over 0.5 points of closing line value per pick. In the long run, this is the best predictor of profitable betting.

The odds for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season provide some great teaser options and a few spreads to snag early. All our initial reactions and guessing of the lines can be found on the PFF Forecast, which airs LIVE directly after Sunday Night Football and again Wednesday evening.

Week 10 NFL Football Betting Odds (spread, total)

Find all the current spreads and PFF’s model predictions on our NFL scores page

Bye: Bears, Bengals, Texans, Giants

Thursday Night Football

Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins (+7.5, 48)

Sunday 1PM ET

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets (+13, 47.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Washington Football Team (+9, 51.5)

Atlanta Falcons @ Dallas Cowboys (-9.5, 52)

New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans (-4.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts (-10.5, 47.5)

Detroit Lions @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-9.5, 44)

Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots (-2.5, 44.5)

Sunday 4PM ET

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5, 51.5)

Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals (-9.5, 45.5)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Denver Broncos (-2.5, 44.5)

Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers (-6, 49.5)

Sunday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5, 50.5)

Monday Night Football

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers (+4)    

Week 10 Best Early NFL Bets

Teaser legs:

There is a lot of value in the Wong teaser markets this week. As a reminder, in order for a standard -110 teaser to have value, you need both sides to be expected to hit at a rate of 72.4% (the square root of the break-even 52.4% you need for the whole bet). If you’re getting -120, which is standard, then it’s 73.9%. Without handicapping games, you’re basically asking the six points to get you 25%. That’s hard to do if you’re not crossing 3 or 7 and/or the total is extremely low (i.e., points are worth more). Luckily. this week provides a lot of games that cross 3 and 7.

