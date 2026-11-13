Patriots positioned to exploit Detroit's defense: The Lions rank second-worst in explosive play rate allowed per drive, while Drake Maye ranks third in deep passing rate, creating opportunities for New England's passing attack.

49ers hold an advantage in pass protection: San Francisco leads the NFL in perfect-block rate, while Dallas has allowed nearly 0.45 expected points per play when opposing offensive lines execute perfect blocks.

Two betting angles emerge: The analysis targets the over in Patriots-Lions and 49ers spreads and team total overs against Dallas, with same-game parlays also under consideration.

Over the years, PFF data scientists have conducted extensive studies to better understand and predict player performance. While many of these foundational works still shape discussions and influence analysis, this piece focuses on how those insights apply to specific weekly matchups and on uncovering opportunities the betting market may have overlooked.

Some bets will align with traditional markets, while others will explore more niche options to ensure we leverage the markets most suited to a given thesis or angle.

Patriots poised to exploit Lions‘ vulnerability to explosive plays

In a 2022 study, PFF examined the critical role explosive plays have in driving offensive success.

The Lions have struggled to prevent those plays this season, allowing nearly 40% of opposing drives to feature at least one explosive gain. They've been particularly vulnerable through the air, ranking among the bottom five in explosive pass-play rate allowed.

As shown above, Detroit ranks second-worst in the NFL in explosive play rate allowed per drive, while also facing a high volume of deep pass attempts.

Now, the Lions face a quarterback in Drake Maye who throws deep at the third-highest rate in the NFL and has been one of the league's most accurate deep passers. It's no surprise, then, that the Patriots rank third in explosive play rate.

So, this is an offense well-positioned to generate the chunk gains that are so critical to sustaining successful drives and putting points on the board.

Detroit should be able to move the ball as well, and if New England consistently connects on explosive plays, the game pace could accelerate and create plenty of scoring opportunities.

Betting tips: I'll be targeting the game over, along with same-game parlays built around a Patriots win driven by their passing attack and explosive plays.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers offensive line is a perfect matchup for Dallas

One area we've studied is how different systems operate as either weak-link or strong-link systems. The offensive line is a weak-link system, where one player failing to execute his assignment can allow pressure and derail an entire play.

Perfect blocks capture this effect by answering a simple question: Did everyone along the offensive line do his job?

If the answer is yes, the play is charted as a perfect block. The difference in offensive success between plays with and without perfect blocks is substantial, with the average offense generating nearly 0.2 expected points per dropback on perfectly blocked plays.

The 49ers have dominated in both their rate of perfect blocks and their ability to capitalize on them. Purdy and the San Francisco offense are nearly four times as productive on perfectly blocked plays while also generating them at the highest rate in the NFL. That's a potent combination.

They now face a Cowboys defense that has done a good job of forcing blocking mistakes but has been eviscerated on plays when the opposing offensive line executes perfectly.

Dallas has faced perfect blocks on roughly 57% of dropbacks but has allowed nearly 0.45 expected points per play in those situations. Against this San Francisco offensive line, the 49ers should have the upper hand in determining how often Purdy gets a clean pocket.

San Francisco hasn't posted a perfect-block rate below 60% in any game this season, suggesting Purdy should have ample opportunities to exploit a Cowboys defense that has struggled when opposing offensive lines hold up.

Betting tips: I'll be targeting 49ers spreads, team total overs and same-game parlays built around an efficient passing performance from San Francisco.