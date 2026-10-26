CeeDee Lamb leads Dallas' receiving targets: The Cowboys wide receiver has exceeded 60 receiving yards in each of his past nine Monday night appearances and six of his past seven games against Philadelphia.

Dak Prescott has a favorable touchdown history: The Cowboys quarterback has thrown at least two touchdown passes in six of his past seven meetings with the Eagles.

Philadelphia's offense faces a struggling Dallas defense: The Cowboys rank last in EPA per pass play allowed, while PFF projects Saquon Barkley for 62.7 rushing yards.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will square off in prime time to conclude Week 7, with both teams entering the matchup at 2-4 for very different reasons.

Philadelphia has been plagued by injuries and will be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for the remainder of the season. And tonight, the Eagles will also be without leading receiver DeVonta Smith, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Dallas, meanwhile, has struggled to stop both the run and the pass and has fielded one of the league's worst defenses through the first half of the 2026 campaign.

Defense metrics Week 1-6 -0.20 0.00 0.20 0.40 EPA / pass play allowed -0.20 -0.10 0.00 0.10 EPA / run play allowed AVG AVG ARZ ATL BLT BUF CAR CHI CIN CLV DAL DEN DET GB HST IND JAX KC LAC LA LV MIA MIN NE NO NYG NYJ PHI PIT SEA SF TB TEN WAS The same teams and metrics are available as a sortable table on the Team Stats tab. Arizona Cardinals NFC West EPA / pass play allowed 0.28 30th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.10 9th / 32 Atlanta Falcons NFC South EPA / pass play allowed 0.03 19th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.09 12th / 32 Baltimore Ravens AFC North EPA / pass play allowed -0.03 8th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.03 22nd / 32 Buffalo Bills AFC East EPA / pass play allowed 0.24 29th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.03 23rd / 32 Carolina Panthers NFC South EPA / pass play allowed 0.00 15th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.02 25th / 32 Chicago Bears NFC North EPA / pass play allowed -0.05 6th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.01 28th / 32 Cincinnati Bengals AFC North EPA / pass play allowed -0.02 13th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.01 27th / 32 Cleveland Browns AFC North EPA / pass play allowed -0.03 9th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.06 16th / 32 Dallas Cowboys NFC East EPA / pass play allowed 0.37 32nd / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.04 19th / 32 Denver Broncos AFC West EPA / pass play allowed -0.04 7th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.04 20th / 32 Detroit Lions NFC North EPA / pass play allowed 0.24 28th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.01 26th / 32 Green Bay Packers NFC North EPA / pass play allowed -0.11 4th / 32 EPA / run play allowed 0.01 30th / 32 Houston Texans AFC South EPA / pass play allowed 0.09 21st / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.10 8th / 32 Indianapolis Colts AFC South EPA / pass play allowed 0.12 23rd / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.00 29th / 32 Jacksonville Jaguars AFC South EPA / pass play allowed 0.00 16th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.14 5th / 32 Kansas City Chiefs AFC West EPA / pass play allowed -0.12 3rd / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.09 11th / 32 Los Angeles Chargers AFC West EPA / pass play allowed 0.01 17th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.06 15th / 32 Los Angeles Rams NFC West EPA / pass play allowed -0.00 14th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.06 17th / 32 Las Vegas Raiders AFC West EPA / pass play allowed 0.18 27th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.08 13th / 32 Miami Dolphins AFC East EPA / pass play allowed 0.32 31st / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.13 6th / 32 Minnesota Vikings NFC North EPA / pass play allowed -0.19 1st / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.15 4th / 32 New England Patriots AFC East EPA / pass play allowed -0.03 10th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.03 24th / 32 New Orleans Saints NFC South EPA / pass play allowed 0.10 22nd / 32 EPA / run play allowed 0.07 32nd / 32 New York Giants NFC East EPA / pass play allowed 0.08 20th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.04 21st / 32 New York Jets AFC East EPA / pass play allowed 0.03 18th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.18 2nd / 32 Philadelphia Eagles NFC East EPA / pass play allowed 0.13 24th / 32 EPA / run play allowed 0.01 31st / 32 Pittsburgh Steelers AFC North EPA / pass play allowed -0.07 5th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.06 18th / 32 Seattle Seahawks NFC West EPA / pass play allowed -0.13 2nd / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.17 3rd / 32 San Francisco 49ers NFC West EPA / pass play allowed -0.02 12th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.09 10th / 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South EPA / pass play allowed -0.02 11th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.18 1st / 32 Tennessee Titans AFC South EPA / pass play allowed 0.14 25th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.08 14th / 32 Washington Commanders NFC East EPA / pass play allowed 0.16 26th / 32 EPA / run play allowed -0.10 7th / 32

Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay (+410)

WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: 60+ receiving yards (-284)

Lamb has cleared this line in each of the Cowboys‘ last nine Monday night games and in six of his last seven matchups against the Eagles. He ranks eighth among NFL wide receivers in PFF grade this season, continuing to establish himself as one of the league's top receiving threats. With Dallas looking to get back on track, the Cowboys will need to lean heavily on their top receiver against Philadelphia.

QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: 2+ passing touchdowns (-144)

Prescott has thrown at least two touchdown passes in six of his last seven games against the Eagles and enters tonight's matchup leading one of the NFL's most efficient scoring offenses. Dallas ranks fourth in touchdown drive percentage at 32.7% and has scored touchdowns on 17 of its 23 red-zone trips this season. Prescott has accounted for nine of those 17 touchdowns through the air, making two passing touchdowns an attainable mark against Philadelphia.

QB Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles: 180+ passing yards (-192)

McKee has comfortably cleared this line in every start of his NFL career and draws a favorable matchup against a struggling Cowboys secondary. Dallas ranks last in the NFL in EPA per pass play allowed, 31st in passing success rate allowed and 30th in completion percentage allowed. The Cowboys also rank 21st in pressure rate, which should give McKee opportunities to attack through the air and surpass 180 passing yards.

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: 60+ rushing yards (-173)

Barkley has cleared this line in three of his four games against the Cowboys since joining the Eagles and draws another favorable matchup tonight. Dallas ranks 22nd in EPA allowed per rush play, 24th in designed rushing yards allowed, 29th in yards after contact per carry allowed and 20th in explosive run rate allowed. PFF projects Barkley for 62.7 rushing yards, providing additional support for the over.