Tyler Shough’s passing streak anchors the SGP: The Saints quarterback has surpassed 250 passing yards in seven straight games dating back to Week 15 of 2025.

Drake London draws a favorable matchup: London has averaged 6.7 receptions per game with Michael Penix Jr. as the starter and carries a 33.5% target share in those games.

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The New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons at the Superdome on Monday night to close out Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. New Orleans is favored by 1.5 points, and the total is set at 47.5.

Michael Penix Jr. is set to make his second start of the season after leading the Falcons to a 35-14 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The Saints are coming off a disappointing loss to the Raiders after giving up 19 unanswered points in the second half.

Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay (+900)

Leg 1: QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints: 250+ passing yards (-137)

Shough has thrown for more than 250 passing yards in seven straight games dating back to Week 15 of 2025, including a 259-yard performance against Atlanta last season. The Falcons have given up the fourth-most passing yards per game this season, while Shough boasts a top-10 passing grade and leads the league in big-time throws going into Week 4.

Leg 2: WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons: 6+ receptions (-150)

Coming off a 10-target, nine-reception game, London is in line for a great matchup — per the PFF WR/CB matchup tool — and should be able to take advantage of his matchup against Quincy Riley and Kool-Aid McKinstry.

With Michael Penix Jr. as the starter, Drake London has 100 receptions in 15 games (6.7 per game) and a 33.5% target share. This feels like a soft line, with London in a strong position to get six-plus receptions on Monday night.

Johnson has become a reliable target for Shough, averaging five catches on 6.3 targets per game. His short-area role (6.3-yard average depth of target) matches up well against an Atlanta defense that funnels offenses toward quick, underneath throws. Johnson has cleared this line in each of his last two games, putting him in a strong position to make it three straight tonight.

Leg 4: RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: 140+ rushing + receiving yards (+117)

In Penix's return, the Falcons' offense ran through Robinson. He recorded 31 total touches and 213 scrimmage yards against the Packers. Robinson has also averaged 103.7 scrimmage yards across six career games against New Orleans. More importantly for this matchup, he has the second-best running back matchup according to the PFF Matchup Chart and faces a Saints defense that ranks 28th in team run-defense grade.