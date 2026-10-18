The Giants' underlying metrics favor New York: The Giants have outperformed the Saints in EPA per play on both offense and defense, despite entering the matchup as slight home underdogs.

New York's blitz presents a difficult matchup for Tyler Shough: The Giants have blitzed on nearly 60% of opposing dropbacks over their past two games, while Shough's EPA per play falls to approximately the 28th percentile against the blitz.

The Giants have multiple paths to offensive success: New Orleans ranks last in rushing success rate allowed, while Jameis Winston‘s recent increase in deep passing creates opportunities against a defense that has struggled to defend downfield throws.

Many NFL bettors start with individual markets — spreads, totals or player props — and ask, “Which spread looks good?” or “Which totals stand out this week?” It’s a bottom-up approach: Start with the bet, then decide whether the underlying game script supports it.

In this space, we’ll work in reverse. Each week, we’ll focus on one game and take a top-down approach, starting with the broader picture of how the teams and players are performing and what the data suggests about the matchup. From there, we’ll identify the betting markets that best align with that expected game script.

The goal is to form a view of how the game is likely to unfold first, then find the spreads, totals and props that offer the best ways to bet on that outcome.

A look at the fundamentals

Let us begin, as always, by looking at the team fundamentals to set the frame for our analysis.

The first chart shows each team's EPA per play. While this metric isn't definitive on its own, it paints a picture of a Giants team that has performed better than the Saints on both offense and defense.

Of course, one game in the Giants' sample came with Jaxson Dart at quarterback, and it was their best performance of the season. Still, from a production standpoint, New York has outperformed New Orleans across most overall metrics.

The betting market, however, isn't buying the Giants' production. According to estimates from Inpredictable, which uses current betting lines and lookahead lines to determine team ratings, the Giants rank around 30th in the NFL, compared to 23rd for the Saints.

As a result, New York enters this matchup as a slight home underdog despite its underlying performance suggesting a different price.

Of course, we don't simply bet based on an EPA-per-play chart. There are matchup-specific factors worth examining, and several of them lead me toward the Giants' upside.

The Giants' blitz-heavy defense presents problems for Saints QB Tyler Shough

The Giants have become one of the NFL's most aggressive blitzing defenses over the past few weeks.

Over their past two games, they've blitzed on nearly 60% of opposing dropbacks, generating a pressure rate close to 35%.

Now, they face Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, who has struggled against the blitz.

Shough hasn't been particularly effective against either blitz or non-blitz looks, but his EPA per play drops to approximately the 28th percentile against the blitz, compared to around the 40th percentile when defenses don't blitz.

That tendency to struggle more against pressure is consistent with Shough's performance last season, suggesting this may be a relatively stable weakness in his game.

The Saints' offensive line and passing scheme haven't helped matters. New Orleans has faced the third-most disruption in the NFL, in part because its passing scheme hasn't consistently created coverage mistakes and its offensive line has struggled to provide clean pockets.

The Saints rank in the 20th percentile in their rate of generating perfectly blocked passing plays. Against the blitz, that figure drops to the 10th percentile.

That is particularly concerning against a Giants defense that has made blitzing such a central part of its approach.

New York hasn't generated an especially high volume of disruption overall, but it has punished opposing offenses when those opportunities arise. Taken together, I'm not convinced the Saints' passing offense will perform significantly better than usual, even against what appears to be a more favorable defensive matchup on paper.

After all, Shough ranks 25th in both EPA per play and yards per dropback.

The Giants' rushing attack has a favorable matchup

On the other side of the ball, the Saints' defense has been particularly vulnerable against the run. New Orleans ranks last in the NFL in rushing success rate allowed, while only the Indianapolis Colts have surrendered more EPA per play on rushing attempts.

That creates a favorable matchup for the Giants, who lead the NFL in their rate of using power-running concepts. The Saints have been especially vulnerable against those concepts, allowing 6.0 yards per carry and a 70% rushing success rate.

New York should be able to establish its ground game and stay ahead of the chains, something every Saints opponent has managed to do this season. That rushing advantage is important because it gives the Giants a relatively stable foundation for offensive production, even if their passing game remains inconsistent.

Jameis Winston gives the Giants a path to a high-end offensive outcome

When we're looking for upside in a matchup, we're not necessarily trying to identify the most likely outcome. We're looking for a plausible part of the distribution where uncertainty creates the potential for a result that the market may be undervaluing.

Historically, Jameis Winston‘s playing style has produced considerable variance.

His willingness to throw deep and attempt passes into tight windows creates more opportunities for explosive plays, but it also increases the risk of turnovers. For much of the season, the Giants appeared to be limiting that volatility.

Winston's deep-pass rate was only slightly above league average over the first few weeks. In his past two games, however, that rate has climbed to nearly double the league average.

In other words, Winston is going to take his shots downfield. The success of those attempts will vary from week to week, and the Giants' offensive production will likely fluctuate accordingly. But this matchup offers a particularly favorable opportunity for that aggressive approach to pay off.

The Saints rank among the NFL's five worst defenses in PFF grade allowed on deep passes and seventh-worst in EPA allowed on those throws.

That gives Winston a legitimate opportunity to generate explosive plays against a defense that has struggled to prevent them. Combine that potential with a rushing attack that should provide a baseline of offensive success, and the Giants have a credible path to a high-end outcome.

If New York can consistently move the ball on the ground and Winston connects on a couple of deep shots, the Giants have the ability not only to win this game but to do so by a comfortable margin.