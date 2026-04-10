2026 NFL Draft: Realistic landing spots for RB Jeremiyah Love

The Titans are the favorites: After Tennessee's defensive spending spree, finding a long-term rusher next to Cameron Ward makes sense.

After Tennessee's defensive spending spree, finding a long-term rusher next to Cameron Ward makes sense. The Rams are a sleeper: If Love makes it past the Commanders at No. 7, Los Angeles could make some calls to acquire arguably the draft's best player.

If Love makes it past the Commanders at No. 7, Los Angeles could make some calls to acquire arguably the draft's best player. 2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

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As April arrives and the NFL Draft approaches every year, certain tenets about roster-building and positional value continue to arise. The idea of where to select an accomplished running back is near the top of the totem pole, and the discourse hasn’t been much different in 2026 with Jeremiyah Love.

After compiling a 93.1 overall PFF grade with a 93.7 PFF rushing mark last season, Love is viewed as a consensus top-five player in this year’s draft class. Despite the fact that he could instantly become a top-10 running back in the pros, the recent failures of teams to pick a rusher high — coupled with questions about how to acquire productive backs — feel likely to limit Love’s potential destinations.

At the same time, there are still several teams who will be highly intrigued if Love is still on the board when their draft clock begins. In fact, it would be a bit of a surprise if Love weren’t drafted by one of these five franchises.

Considering their draft slot, offseason investments and broader roster outlook, no team makes more sense for Love than the Titans.

New head coach Robert Saleh could very well opt to select a premier edge rusher with the fourth overall pick, but Titans’ defensive line is a bit less dire after signing John Franklin-Myers and trading for Jermaine Johnson II. Plus, adding cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott, Alontae Taylor and Joshua Williams in free agency to returning second-year talents Oluwafemi Oladejo and Kevin Winston Jr. should give Saleh at least a decent defensive foundation.

Offensively, Tennessee must continue to build around Cameron Ward via the skill positions. Incumbent running back Tony Pollard underwhelmed last season, ranking 25th among 28 qualified running backs in PFF rushing grade (70.5) while tallying four fumbles. On top of that, Pollard will be a free agent after the 2026 campaign, making him either a natural trade or cut candidate.

It’s fair to question if the Titans — who are still relatively far removed from being competitive — should select Love with the fourth overall pick. But he’d give Tennessee a long-term upgrade on a team that placed 31st in rushing EPA per play last year while also fortifying a solid, young core.

Similar to the Titans, there’s a real argument to be made whether the Commanders should entertain taking a running back given their existing defensive needs. Still, that may not stop Washington from grabbing the Heisman Trophy finalist if he falls to No. 7.

The Commanders placed 15th in rushing EPA per play last season, with rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt flashing a 75.4 PFF rushing grade and 3.50 yards after contact per attempt across 216 snaps. Still, Croskey-Merritt fumbled four times on 175 carries, and his work as a receiver (43.4 PFF receiving grade) was a net negative. Washington did add free agents Rachaad White and Jerome Ford to the mix, although their cheaper one-year deals suggest that they aren’t considered multi-season solutions.

Perhaps the Commanders could also view Love as a complementary receiver to Terry McLaurin. With Deebo Samuel still unsigned, Washington must boost a receiving corps that finished 22nd in PFF receiving grade and which lacks consistent options. Love and his 1.83 yards per route run could generate similar chunk plays, even if not truly aligned out wide.

General manager Adam Peters still may continue his defensive rebuild efforts, especially if a premier playmaker falls this far. But perhaps Peters — who was in San Francisco when the team traded for Christian McCaffrey in 2022 — is willing to make a similar gamble on a game-changing rusher.

The Cardinals are a wild card holding the third overall pick. Trading down while still addressing needs is viable, but if Arizona sticks and picks, Love is a real possibility.

The Cardinals’ offense is in need of multiple upgrades after placing 22nd in EPA per play last year, and the team’s hire of Mike LaFleur suggests that side of the ball will be a priority. More specifically, finding ways to better a rushing attack that placed 24th in explosive run rate will be key, and Love — who’s generated 63 rushes of 10-plus yards since 2024 — fits the bill.

Another important consideration is the status of James Conner. Conner played just 38 snaps last season after enduring a foot injury, leaving his efficacy somewhat unknown given that he’ll turn 31 in May. Plus, Conner is under contract for just 2026. Although the Cardinals did sign Tyler Allgeier in free agency, he could be viewed as more of a complementary piece after registering just 2.92 yards after contact per attempt in 2025.

Arizona selecting Arvell Reese, Francis Mauigoa or another headliner instead of Love is also logical, but the appeal of Love may be too great for LaFleur.

John Harbaugh’s arrival in New York has featured building the Giants’ roster in his vision, including reuniting with several former Ravens. Another step in that process might be drafting Love fifth overall.

The Giants mimic the Commanders in that they don’t necessarily need Love, but he simply may be too tantalizing to pass up. Last year, New York placed 14th in rushing EPA per play as well as 10th in explosive run rate. Contributors Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary are all set to return after accruing at least a 72.3 PFF rushing grade.

However, Skattebo’s outlook is somewhat murky as he comes back from an ankle fracture. On top of that, the franchise could want to add more offensive firepower next to second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The Giants retaining Jermaine Eluemunor and adding both Daniel Faalele and Lucas Patrick suggests that they won’t take an offensive lineman with their first-round pick. Instead, it seems like the choice will be between Ohio State studs Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs as well as Love. If Love gets past the Titans, Harbaugh would have a very tough call to make.

The odds that Love falls through the cracks at No. 7 are fairly unlikely. But if he’s somehow not taken by the Commanders’ slot, that’s where some unexpected suitors could enter the fray — including the Rams.

Having thoroughly addressed their need at cornerback this offseason, the Rams enter the draft with lots of leeway at No. 13. Los Angeles appears poised to take the highest-rated player on its big board, which figures to be an offensive playmaker — and if Love is still around by then, it would be tough to turn him down.

The Rams’ rushing attack is already in a healthy place with both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum; after all, LA slotted third in rushing EPA per play in 2025, and both are under contract through at least 2027. But with reigning MVP Matthew Stafford possibly playing just one more year, infusing Love next to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams would cement the Rams as clear Super Bowl frontrunners.

General manager Les Snead could instead have his sights set on a wide receiver, tight end or tackle with his initial pick. But if Love begins to slip, the aggressive Snead could make some calls up the board to build one of the more juggernaut offenses in recent memory.