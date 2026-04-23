- Cowboys fans want Ohio State's Sonny Styles: Styles is an attacking linebacker with excellent anticipation who thrives when playing downhill. His movement skills are strong, though his experience in coverage is still developing.
- Commanders fans are picking Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey: Bailey lacks ideal size and length but compensates with elite explosiveness and twitch. He may not be a three-down player, but his pass-rush upside is significant.
- 2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.
The countdown to the 2026 NFL Draft is officially underway.
To get a sense of where each franchise might be leaning, we turned to the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to identify the most popular selections among fanbases. Here’s a look at the picks fans are making the most, with some analysis from the PFF Big Board.
PFF’s draft tools offer multiple ways to dig deeper into the class. The Mock Draft Simulator allows users to run their own scenarios, the Scouting Assistant provides detailed prospect context, and the Customizable PFF Big Board lets users build their own rankings. For a more interactive experience, the 2026 NFL Draft Pick Challenge lets fans predict picks and compete throughout draft season.
Arizona Cardinals: T Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Mauigoa is a well-built, well-rounded tackle prospect with a high floor as a projected starter. He brings power in the run game and quick feet in pass protection, though his ceiling may be limited by average length and kick-slide ability.
Atlanta Falcons: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt Commodores
Stowers is a natural, versatile athlete with a high usage rate over the past two seasons, projecting to a contributing NFL role. He is best utilized as a backfield or big-slot option rather than as an in-line blocker, where his impact is limited.
Baltimore Ravens: WR Makai Lemon, USC Trojans
Lemon lacks ideal size and top-tier NFL athleticism, but his football IQ, elite body control and competitive toughness make him a top-50-caliber prospect. He projects as a starting inside-the-numbers receiver, primarily in the slot, with added return value.
Buffalo Bills: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M Aggies
Concepcion is a versatile athlete who has found success in the slot, out wide and even in the backfield, though his best fit at the next level is likely as a hybrid Z or slot receiver. He excels in the quick game, where his yards-after-the-catch ability can be a primary strength.
Carolina Panthers: DI Kayden McDonald, Ohio State Buckeyes
McDonald posted a career-best 86.0 PFF grade in 2025, fueled by elite run defense, where his 91.2 grade ranked first among qualifying FBS interior defenders. He backed that up with top-tier stability, landing in the 99th percentile in run-stop rate and 95th percentile in run-defense grade. The pass-rush profile remains limited, though, with a 63.1 grade and sub-15th percentile marks in both overall and true pass-rush situations.
Chicago Bears: DI Kayden McDonald, Ohio State Buckeyes
McDonald posted a career-best 86.0 PFF grade in 2025, fueled by elite run defense, where his 91.2 grade ranked first among qualifying FBS interior defenders. He backed that up with top-tier stability, landing in the 99th percentile in run-stop rate and 95th percentile in run-defense grade. The pass-rush profile remains limited, though, with a 63.1 grade and sub-15th percentile marks in both overall and true pass-rush situations.
Cincinnati Bengals: S A.J. Haulcy, LSU Tigers
Haulcy is a true deep safety with strong range, ball skills and an aggressive playmaking mentality. He projects as a starter in systems that keep him in a traditional backend role.
Cleveland Browns: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State Buckeyes
Tate offers one of the highest floors among true juniors, thanks to strong hands and a consistently reliable track record as a blocker. His understanding of route running and releases is already NFL-caliber, and if he continues to add functional strength, he has the potential to become an impact receiver at the next level.
Dallas Cowboys: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State Buckeyes
Styles is an attacking linebacker with excellent anticipation who thrives when playing downhill. His movement skills are strong, though his experience in coverage is still developing.
Denver Broncos: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas Longhorns
Hill is a strong athlete with good length who fits best as a WILL linebacker in a 4-3 scheme, where he can play in space and avoid consistent block engagement.
Detroit Lions: T Spencer Fano, Utah Utes
Fano is somewhat undersized for the position, which shows up in his power, but he is an impressive athlete with explosiveness, fluidity and balance. His grip strength and competitiveness make him a strong fit for an outside zone scheme.
Green Bay Packers: DI Lee Hunter, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Hunter showed steady improvement across four seasons, culminating in a career-best 80.9 PFF grade in 2025. He earned an 84.5 run-defense grade, 12th among FBS interior defenders, finishing in the 96th percentile in run-stop rate. His pass-rush profile was solid but unspectacular, generating 26 pressures and a 72.1 grade, with above-average marks in both overall and true pass-rush situations.
Houston Texans: DI Christen Miller, Georgia Bulldogs
Miller has a strong frame with good length and rare twitch for an interior defender. His quick first step and leverage make him a reliable run defender, and his processing ability adds to his projection, though he must continue to develop his anchor.
Indianapolis Colts: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati Bearcats
Golday has intriguing length and athleticism with starter potential, but he must improve instincts and anticipation. At worst, he profiles as a strong depth and special teams option.
Jacksonville Jaguars: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo Rockets
McNeil-Warren is a big, explosive safety with a knack for creating turnovers. He projects as a potential impact starter in a box role.
Kansas City Chiefs: HB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Simply put, Jeremiyah Love is what a first-round running back looks like: frame, athleticism, coordination and playmaker mentality. He brings true impact value in the running and passing games.
Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers
Mendoza doesn't have rare physical gifts, but his football IQ, football character and ball placement are top-class, making him worthy of a first-round selection as an early-impact projection and potential franchise quarterback.
Los Angeles Chargers: G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State Nittany Lions
Ioane broke out in 2025, earning an 80.0 overall grade, including an 87.0 pass-blocking grade that ranked 12th among 374 FBS guards. He excelled in stable pass-pro situations, grading in the 90th percentile on true pass sets and 95th percentile on five- and seven-step drops. Across 311 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just four total hurries.
Los Angeles Rams: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU Tigers
Delane is a long, quick outside corner with excellent instincts and ball skills. He has the tools to start in both press and off coverage and match up against top receivers.
Miami Dolphins: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee Volunteers
McCoy's medical evaluations will be critical, but based on his measurables and 2024 tape, he profiles as a first-round talent with shutdown potential in press-man coverage.
Minnesota Vikings: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson Tigers
Terrell's lack of length may limit him to zone-heavy schemes, but his elite football IQ and playmaking instincts give him starting potential across multiple systems.
New England Patriots: T Monroe Freeling, Georgia Bulldogs
Freeling has ideal size for the position but remains inexperienced as a true junior entrant. He is a good mover best suited for an inside zone-heavy scheme, though he must continue to develop strength and anticipation to reach his starting potential.
New Orleans Saints: DI Peter Woods, Clemson Tigers
Woods offers an ideal blend of size, strength and athleticism, with true scheme versatility. His explosive first step and ability to convert speed to power make him disruptive at the line of scrimmage. If he expands his pass-rush plan, he can turn pressures into more impactful production.
New York Giants: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State Buckeyes
Tate offers one of the highest floors among true juniors, thanks to strong hands and a consistently reliable track record as a blocker. His understanding of route running and releases is already NFL-caliber, and if he continues to add functional strength, he has the potential to become an impact receiver at the next level.
New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State Buckeyes
Reese is an elite athlete for the position with exceptional strength. While still developing in coverage, he has the tools to become a versatile defensive weapon.
Philadelphia Eagles: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon Ducks
Sadiq is an ideal modern tight end in terms of athleticism and versatility. He can impact both the receiving and blocking phases, allowing teams to align him all over the formation. While his college production was limited, his upside is significant, making him a strong first-round projection.
Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Denzel Boston, Washington Huskies
Boston is a smooth-moving X receiver with the size and skill set to develop into a starting outside receiver at the next level. He is less comfortable and productive against zone coverage, but in single-coverage situations, he is often the player to bet on thanks to his elite hand strength.
San Francisco 49ers: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M Aggies
Concepcion is a versatile athlete who has found success in the slot, out wide and even in the backfield, though his best fit at the next level is likely as a hybrid Z or slot receiver. He excels in the quick game, where his yards-after-the-catch ability can be a primary strength.
Seattle Seahawks: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina Gamecocks
Cisse can lack physicality at times, but his explosiveness and twitch give him the tools to develop into a starting NFL cornerback.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: ED Keldric Faulk, Auburn Tigers
Faulk is not a pure pass rusher, but his length and strength make him an ideal fit for multiple or odd fronts. He excels at holding the line of scrimmage and generating pressure through power.
Tennessee Titans: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Bain's lack of length will be a talking point, but his production and play strength outweigh those concerns. He consistently wins with power and intelligence as both a run defender and pass rusher.
Washington Commanders: ED David Bailey, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Bailey lacks ideal size and length but compensates with elite explosiveness and twitch. He may not be a three-down player, but his pass-rush upside is significant.