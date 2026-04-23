Cowboys fans want Ohio State's Sonny Styles: Styles is an attacking linebacker with excellent anticipation who thrives when playing downhill. His movement skills are strong, though his experience in coverage is still developing.

Commanders fans are picking Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey: Bailey lacks ideal size and length but compensates with elite explosiveness and twitch. He may not be a three-down player, but his pass-rush upside is significant.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

The countdown to the 2026 NFL Draft is officially underway.

To get a sense of where each franchise might be leaning, we turned to the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to identify the most popular selections among fanbases. Here’s a look at the picks fans are making the most, with some analysis from the PFF Big Board.

PFF’s draft tools offer multiple ways to dig deeper into the class. The Mock Draft Simulator allows users to run their own scenarios, the Scouting Assistant provides detailed prospect context, and the Customizable PFF Big Board lets users build their own rankings. For a more interactive experience, the 2026 NFL Draft Pick Challenge lets fans predict picks and compete throughout draft season.

Mauigoa is a well-built, well-rounded tackle prospect with a high floor as a projected starter. He brings power in the run game and quick feet in pass protection, though his ceiling may be limited by average length and kick-slide ability.

Stowers is a natural, versatile athlete with a high usage rate over the past two seasons, projecting to a contributing NFL role. He is best utilized as a backfield or big-slot option rather than as an in-line blocker, where his impact is limited.

Lemon lacks ideal size and top-tier NFL athleticism, but his football IQ, elite body control and competitive toughness make him a top-50-caliber prospect. He projects as a starting inside-the-numbers receiver, primarily in the slot, with added return value.

Concepcion is a versatile athlete who has found success in the slot, out wide and even in the backfield, though his best fit at the next level is likely as a hybrid Z or slot receiver. He excels in the quick game, where his yards-after-the-catch ability can be a primary strength.

McDonald posted a career-best 86.0 PFF grade in 2025, fueled by elite run defense, where his 91.2 grade ranked first among qualifying FBS interior defenders. He backed that up with top-tier stability, landing in the 99th percentile in run-stop rate and 95th percentile in run-defense grade. The pass-rush profile remains limited, though, with a 63.1 grade and sub-15th percentile marks in both overall and true pass-rush situations.

McDonald posted a career-best 86.0 PFF grade in 2025, fueled by elite run defense, where his 91.2 grade ranked first among qualifying FBS interior defenders. He backed that up with top-tier stability, landing in the 99th percentile in run-stop rate and 95th percentile in run-defense grade. The pass-rush profile remains limited, though, with a 63.1 grade and sub-15th percentile marks in both overall and true pass-rush situations.

Haulcy is a true deep safety with strong range, ball skills and an aggressive playmaking mentality. He projects as a starter in systems that keep him in a traditional backend role.

Tate offers one of the highest floors among true juniors, thanks to strong hands and a consistently reliable track record as a blocker. His understanding of route running and releases is already NFL-caliber, and if he continues to add functional strength, he has the potential to become an impact receiver at the next level.

Styles is an attacking linebacker with excellent anticipation who thrives when playing downhill. His movement skills are strong, though his experience in coverage is still developing.

Denver Broncos: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas Longhorns

Hill is a strong athlete with good length who fits best as a WILL linebacker in a 4-3 scheme, where he can play in space and avoid consistent block engagement.

Fano is somewhat undersized for the position, which shows up in his power, but he is an impressive athlete with explosiveness, fluidity and balance. His grip strength and competitiveness make him a strong fit for an outside zone scheme.

Hunter showed steady improvement across four seasons, culminating in a career-best 80.9 PFF grade in 2025. He earned an 84.5 run-defense grade, 12th among FBS interior defenders, finishing in the 96th percentile in run-stop rate. His pass-rush profile was solid but unspectacular, generating 26 pressures and a 72.1 grade, with above-average marks in both overall and true pass-rush situations.

Miller has a strong frame with good length and rare twitch for an interior defender. His quick first step and leverage make him a reliable run defender, and his processing ability adds to his projection, though he must continue to develop his anchor.

Golday has intriguing length and athleticism with starter potential, but he must improve instincts and anticipation. At worst, he profiles as a strong depth and special teams option.

McNeil-Warren is a big, explosive safety with a knack for creating turnovers. He projects as a potential impact starter in a box role.

Simply put, Jeremiyah Love is what a first-round running back looks like: frame, athleticism, coordination and playmaker mentality. He brings true impact value in the running and passing games.

Mendoza doesn't have rare physical gifts, but his football IQ, football character and ball placement are top-class, making him worthy of a first-round selection as an early-impact projection and potential franchise quarterback.

Ioane broke out in 2025, earning an 80.0 overall grade, including an 87.0 pass-blocking grade that ranked 12th among 374 FBS guards. He excelled in stable pass-pro situations, grading in the 90th percentile on true pass sets and 95th percentile on five- and seven-step drops. Across 311 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just four total hurries.

Delane is a long, quick outside corner with excellent instincts and ball skills. He has the tools to start in both press and off coverage and match up against top receivers.

McCoy's medical evaluations will be critical, but based on his measurables and 2024 tape, he profiles as a first-round talent with shutdown potential in press-man coverage.

Terrell's lack of length may limit him to zone-heavy schemes, but his elite football IQ and playmaking instincts give him starting potential across multiple systems.

Freeling has ideal size for the position but remains inexperienced as a true junior entrant. He is a good mover best suited for an inside zone-heavy scheme, though he must continue to develop strength and anticipation to reach his starting potential.

Woods offers an ideal blend of size, strength and athleticism, with true scheme versatility. His explosive first step and ability to convert speed to power make him disruptive at the line of scrimmage. If he expands his pass-rush plan, he can turn pressures into more impactful production.

New York Giants: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State Buckeyes

Tate offers one of the highest floors among true juniors, thanks to strong hands and a consistently reliable track record as a blocker. His understanding of route running and releases is already NFL-caliber, and if he continues to add functional strength, he has the potential to become an impact receiver at the next level.

Reese is an elite athlete for the position with exceptional strength. While still developing in coverage, he has the tools to become a versatile defensive weapon.

Sadiq is an ideal modern tight end in terms of athleticism and versatility. He can impact both the receiving and blocking phases, allowing teams to align him all over the formation. While his college production was limited, his upside is significant, making him a strong first-round projection.

Boston is a smooth-moving X receiver with the size and skill set to develop into a starting outside receiver at the next level. He is less comfortable and productive against zone coverage, but in single-coverage situations, he is often the player to bet on thanks to his elite hand strength.

Concepcion is a versatile athlete who has found success in the slot, out wide and even in the backfield, though his best fit at the next level is likely as a hybrid Z or slot receiver. He excels in the quick game, where his yards-after-the-catch ability can be a primary strength.

Cisse can lack physicality at times, but his explosiveness and twitch give him the tools to develop into a starting NFL cornerback.

Faulk is not a pure pass rusher, but his length and strength make him an ideal fit for multiple or odd fronts. He excels at holding the line of scrimmage and generating pressure through power.

Bain's lack of length will be a talking point, but his production and play strength outweigh those concerns. He consistently wins with power and intelligence as both a run defender and pass rusher.

Bailey lacks ideal size and length but compensates with elite explosiveness and twitch. He may not be a three-down player, but his pass-rush upside is significant.