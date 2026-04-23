Final 2026 NFL Draft Rankings: Tight ends

The NFL draft returns to Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948, with the 2026 class set to take center stage from April 23–25. And if early signals from PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator leaderboards are any indication, the top of the board may already be taking shape. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has emerged as the overwhelmingly clear favorite to land at No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, while a cluster of defensive and skill talent — led by linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles and running back Jeremiyah Love — headline the next wave of projected picks.

This is PFF’s predictive draft rankings — a forward-looking exercise that blends production, grading and market sentiment to forecast how teams and analysts are likely to value each prospect on draft night, and it’s just one way to explore the class. Users can build their own version of the board with the customizable draft board or run full simulations using the mock draft simulator, toggling between personal rankings and PFF’s predictive outlook to see how the 2026 NFL Draft could unfold.

1. Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon Ducks

Big board rank: 14

Sadiq is an ideal modern tight end in terms of athleticism and versatility. He can impact both the receiving and blocking phases, allowing teams to align him all over the formation. While his college production was limited, his upside is significant, making him a strong first-round projection.

2. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt Commodores

Big board rank: 53

Stowers is a natural, versatile athlete with a high usage rate over the past two seasons, projecting to a contributing NFL role. He is best utilized as a backfield or big-slot option rather than as an in-line blocker, where his impact is limited.

3. Max Klare, Ohio State Buckeyes

Big board rank: 76

Klare is a lighter tight end whose blocking flashes but lacks consistency. He compensates with savvy receiving skills and reliable hands, projecting as a potential starter for teams that prioritize tight end involvement in the passing game.

4. Sam Roush, Stanford Cardinal

Big board rank: 87

Roush has the build of an NFL tight end capable of playing on the line of scrimmage. As a blocking Y tight end, he can be a valuable piece in heavy personnel packages and some single-tight-end looks, though his impact in the passing game will likely be limited.

5. Michael Trigg, Baylor Bears

Big board rank: 106

Trigg may have one of the widest ranges of outcomes in the 2026 class. At his best, his vertical athleticism and contested-catch ability suggest top-50 potential, but inconsistencies with technique and focus create volatility in his projection.

6. Justin Joly, North Carolina State Wolfpack

Big board rank: 129

Joly is a natural receiving tight end with strong hands, a high football IQ and a competitive edge. While he lacks standout athletic traits, he offers enough to project as a contributor on offense and special teams.

7. Jack Endries, Texas Longhorns

Big board rank: 131

Endries profiles as a strong mid-round option for teams that utilize heavier personnel and want to stretch the field vertically. He offers alignment versatility as a slot or wing and contributes as both a pass catcher and lead blocker.

8. Marlin Klein, Michigan Wolverines

Big board rank: 138

Klein is an intriguing young prospect who is relatively new to football but shows the effort and mentality to develop into a difference-making in-line tight end. If he continues to add weight and strength, he projects as a strong TE2-type with blocking upside.

9. Dallen Bentley, Utah Utes

Big board rank: 142

Bentley produced as a receiving tight end in 2025 but likely lacks the baseline athleticism needed to stick at the next level. He will need to win with anticipation and route nuance to overcome those limitations.

10. Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M Aggies

Big board rank: 158

Boerkircher will be one of the oldest prospects in the class as a sixth-year senior, but he showed depth-level NFL ability in 2025. He is a tenacious run blocker with strong competitive toughness and better athleticism than his receiving production suggests. He projects as a Day 3 depth option with versatile blocking value.